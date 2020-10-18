Thornton reached out to football great Montana before picking Leafs Before Joe Thornton decided to leave San Jose after 15 seasons and sign a free agent contract with the Maple Leafs, he sought advice from a number of sources - including four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana. TSN's Kristen Shilton has more.

TORONTO — Before Joe Thornton decided to leave San Jose after 15 seasons and sign a free agent contract with the Maple Leafs, he sought advice from a number of sources - including four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana.

Montana had been in Thornton’s shoes, when late in his storied NFL career a quarterback controversy spurred Montana’s trade from the San Francisco 49ers to Kansas City. After taking in what Montana had to say, the 41-year-old Thornton boiled down what he truly wanted in his next club, and why Toronto was the right fit.

“I need to win a Stanley Cup, and I think this is a great team that can do that,” Thornton told reporters on a Zoom call Sunday morning. “It was the hardest hockey decision I've ever had to make, but I truly believe that with the roster they have, with the guys they picked up this offseason, this team is ready to win now and I'm ready to win.”

Thornton already boasts a career spanning 22 seasons, with 1636 games played and 1509 points amassed. But that resume does not include a championship, although the Sharks came close with a Cup Final appearance in 2015-16 that ended in a loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Leafs meanwhile have struggled just to win a playoff round in recent years, but Thornton saw enough potential to sign a one-year, $700,000 contract with the club on Friday. And in fact, he heavily considered joining the Leafs as a free agent in 2017, but that deal with former general manager Lou Lamoriello never came to fruition.

“I gave it a long, hard thought,” Thornton said. “And it just didn't work out back then. And now I honestly just felt like it was a great move for the family. It's going to be an easy transition for my kids, for my wife. It just honestly felt like the right time to make the move and I'm just super excited.”

The familial connections Thornton has to the Toronto area extend to his native St. Thomas, Ontario, where the winger’s parents still reside. After spending his entire career playing south of the border, it was a selling point to now be a much shorter distance away.

“My parents are right there, about an hour and 40 minutes away [from Toronto],” Thornton acknowledged. “So that was part of it, that they can be around their grandkids a lot. But really it's because of the hockey team; honestly it's this team is a very, very good team. There's a couple of [other] things that helped along the way but I really liked this team, love the organization.”

Since San Jose failed to be included in the NHL’s postseason tournament this summer, Thornton had been out of action since early March, and eventually opted to head overseas and play for Davos HC until the next regular season is worked out. He and his family will remain in Switzerland until there’s a concrete plan from the NHL, as Thornton’s eyes a strong return to NHL ice.

“I just want to help out any way I can,” he said. "By playing over here, I'm going to be in great game shape coming home and playing for the Leafs. Really whatever role [head coach] Sheldon Keefe wants to play me in, I'll be ready for it. I think I've got lots of hockey left in me.”

Thornton is one of a handful of players Toronto has added since free agency began on October 9, a group that includes Wayne Simmonds (with a one-year, $1.5 million contract), T.J. Brodie (four years, $20 million), Zach Bogosian (one-year, $1 million), and Jimmy Vesey (one-year, $800,000).

It’s that mix of veteran skaters with the Leafs’ vaunted young core and long-term goaltender that tells Thornton the Leafs are the Cup contender he believes them to be.

“I love their goalie, I really, really do. I like Freddie a lot,” Thornton said of Frederik Andersen. “I think that was a big part of my decision here. I think he's a great goalie. I think up the middle they're very strong. I think adding T.J. Brodie on the backhand solidifies their D. And then the Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares; the list goes on and on. This a really, really good team. And it's going to be a great team at the end of this.”

Thornton has already been embraced by his new teammates as well, including Jason Spezza who FaceTimed Thornton in Switzerland to offer up his usual No. 19 sweater number.

But Thornton couldn’t take it from him, and will instead wear No. 97, which he dons in international competition, when he finally comes home to Toronto.

“I'm not taking anything from [him],” Thornton said with a smile. “It was a real nice gesture from him. We had a good laugh at it. He's a special guy and it was nice but no, not going to take it from him.”