Schneider still searching for consistency from Jays Toronto’s interim manager is trying to get his streaky team to focus on process over results, Steve Phillips writes.

Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

The Toronto Blue Jays made a managerial change on July 13, just days before the All-Star break. Charlie Montoyo was out, replaced by bench coach John Schneider on an interim basis. The team was 46-42 when GM Ross Atkins made the move. Since then, the Jays are 24-17.

The club has remained streaky, with more good streaks than bad. The Jays haven’t been able to maintain the type of consistency needed to catch the Yankees atop the AL East or hold on to the top wild-card spot.

In my experience, streaky teams are emotionally immature teams. They become too reactive to the wins and losses and lose focus on the process. Mature players will talk about trusting preparation and hard work because they believe the results will naturally follow. Streaky teams ride a roller coaster of emotions based upon results.

When a team is in the middle of a losing streak the players look for whatever will be the reason for that day’s loss. It might be leaving the bases loaded without scoring. It may be an error or passed ball that leads to a run. It may be a closer giving up the lead. When a team is losing day after day the players dwell on the negative and get caught up in their own minds. It feels like you will never win again because something is destined to go wrong. Clubs that are playing poorly feel like they’re competing against themselves rather than the opposition.

When you’re on a hot streak, nothing can go wrong. It doesn’t matter who you are playing, you feel like the team can overcome everything. Someone always gets a big hit or makes a huge defensive play or gets a key strikeout. You can’t wait to get to the ballpark the next day. The game is fun, and everyone is happy.

But there is an underlying current of anxiety that something will go wrong at some point. When it does, it can change the whole dynamic of the energy in a clubhouse. That’s why winning streaks are often followed by losing streaks. Big emotions are tied to the outcome of the games.

Winning feels better than losing, but either way a player’s job is to show up the next day, committed to prepare for the game physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. Players need to learn to keep an even keel; never too high or too low.

This is the area that Schneider is working hard to stabilize in the clubhouse and on the bench. It’s about creating a focus and a mindset about process over results. It’s hard to do in such a results-oriented industry. Baseball is all about winning and losing games, yet the focus must be on winning this pitch, in this inning, in this game. Win the singular moments and more often than not the result at the end of the game will be what is desired.

I was particularly impressed by Schneider last Sunday after getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels. He called out his club’s lack of urgency. “Look at the standings and understand that every game is important,” Schneider said. “Three hours out of your day needs to be completely focused on trying to win. That’s the goal moving forward.

“You have to be consistent and understand that it’s a really talented group. There are going to be ups and downs. Over our last 10, it’s been good, but the sequencing of it sucks. I’m never the guy that will go in there and flip a table. At this point, it’s up to the players to say, ‘This is not good enough.’ I’m sure they’re talking about that right now. I trust that the guys who are veterans and leaders on the team take care of that.”

The manager delivered his message without having to address the team. Schneider didn’t call out individuals, but he nudged his team leaders to make sure the focus is where it needs to be. Player-to-player accountability is more powerful than managers and coaches holding players accountable.

I have seen Schneider address things immediately with players during games. He doesn’t wait until after because in the moment it reinforces the importance of the singular play. After the game it feels more about the result of the game.

If the Blue Jays make the playoffs, I suspect Schneider will have the interim label removed and be the team’s manager next year and beyond. If they don’t make the playoffs, I don’t see how he will keep his job. The length of the team’s commitment to Schneider will be tied to how far they go in the postseason. If they make a run in October, he could get a three-year deal. Otherwise, it will be no longer than two years.

Bichette’s future at shortstop

One of the players Schneider needs to focus on is Bo Bichette. He’s not having as good of a season as he did a year ago with the bat and questions about his long-term status as Jays’ shortstop have returned.

Most recently, his throwing has become inconsistent. There isn’t much that can be done at this stage of the season other than getting Bichette to focus on his footwork, which is critical to throwing accuracy. He may need a day or two off to clear out the negative thinking that comes with throwing errors.

Bichette is a gamer and a competitor. He will figure it out, but I think he needs to be moved to second or third base after this season. There will be some great shortstops in the free-agent market this winter, like Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa.

The Jays will need to reconfigure their club for next season because there is something missing offensively. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman are all free agents at the end of the 2023 season, making them interesting trade chips. They could be moved for left-handed bats of similar ability and cost. They are all set to make a good amount of money, but for just the 2023 season.

It will be a fun finish to the season and a very interesting off-season in Toronto.

Spitting Seeds

- The Tampa Bay Rays may be in trouble if the sore left shoulder of ace pitcher Shane McClanahan is more than a minor issue. The Rays are a team built from the back of the game forward, which makes their bullpen critical. The Rays limit how much they use their starters and go to the bullpen early and often – except on days McClanahan pitches. He’s the guy they count on to go deep so the bullpen can get a rest and be fresh to support the rest of the rotation. If he misses much time the house of cards in Tampa Bay may fall.

- There is good news in Tampa as injured ace Tyler Glasnow is inching his way back from Tommy John surgery and may be back before the end of the season. The 6-foot-7 righty has thrown a couple of bullpen sessions and may be a factor in some way in October. I’m not convinced he can be used as a starter, but he may be able to come out of the bullpen in some capacity. The Rays made a bold move by signing him to a deal that pays him $30.35 million through 2024. They bought out a year of free agency while backloading the money. He will get a small raise for next season and earn $25 million in 2024.

- Mets closer Edwin Diaz has one of the most impactful entrance songs when he takes the field from the bullpen. It is Narco by Timmy Trumpet. The anticipation of the song when the Mets head to the ninth inning with a lead at Citi Field is electric. The fans feed off it. It’s as impactful as when Mariano Rivera came on the field to Enter Sandman or Trevor Hoffman entered to Hells Bells. It’s something that every team should take notice of and find a way to engage their fans with music. Washington Nationals fans used to go nuts when Gerardo Parra came to the plate to the song Baby Shark. This is a way to engage younger fans. Don’t be surprised if you see more music around the game.

- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has left the team indefinitely to return to his home in Arizona to undergo further testing for an unknown medical issue. The 77-year-old manager is in his second year as the skipper of the White Sox. They won the AL Central last season, but this year has been a bust. I can’t imagine that he will want to manage next year now that he is dealing with physical issues. That could mean the White Sox would join at least the Jays, Rangers, Angels, and Phillies in the managerial hunt this off-season. There could still be more firings to come, with the Marlins, Rockies, Royals, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Washington as teams with disappointing seasons and decisions to make.