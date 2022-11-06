Raptors show how they can thrive without Siakam in win over Bulls With star Pascal Siakam sidelined for the foreseeable future with an injury, the Toronto Raptors will need to use the ‘next man up’ mentality to win games like Sunday's victory over the Chicago Bulls. TSN's Josh Lewenberg has more.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow| Archive

TORONTO – Historically, Nick Nurse’s Raptors teams have done ‘next man up’ pretty well.

During the 2018-19 campaign, they famously went 17-5 on Kawhi Leonard’s load management nights, buoying their record going into the championship run.

The following season saw them lose Leonard and withstand extended absences from almost all of their key players – many of them overlapping – en route to becoming the Eastern Conference’s second-best club.

As recently as this past week, they won two of three contests without their starting point guard, Fred VanVleet – beating Atlanta and San Antonio by a combined margin of 73 points before falling just short in Dallas, 111-100, on Friday.

Unfortunately, just as they were mounting their comeback late in the third quarter of that game, Pascal Siakam slipped on the Mavericks court and landed awkwardly. The star forward underwent imaging on his groin Saturday evening, revealing a strain to his right adductor muscle. The injury will him sideline him for a minimum of two weeks and he’ll be re-evaluated from there.

It’s a tough break for both player and team. Siakam came into his seventh season with the stated goal of building on last year’s All-NBA Third Team selection and becoming a top-five player in the league. It was an ambitious bar to set, but one that was starting to seem more attainable by the game.

At this time a year ago, Siakam was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Here, he was healthy, coming off a strong summer, and playing the best basketball of his career. Prior to the injury, he was one of three players to score 20 or more points in eight straight games to open the season, joining Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. He’s one of four players currently leading his team in points, rebounds and assists, along with Curry, the red-hot Luka Doncic and reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

“It’s certainly a bummer that it happens,” Nurse said just before his team hosted the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. “He’d been playing great, and how it happens, slipping on a wet floor, is disappointing. You’ve got to play another game, so what happens? We need some guys to step up. They’re gonna get opportunities to possibly do more and we’ll see what happens.”

The Raptors passed their first test. If they needed a blueprint on how they have to play in order to win games while their important offensive player is out, a gritty 113-104 win should show the way.

It wasn’t pretty. More often than not it won’t be without Siakam, who was averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists before sustaining the injury. The offence was predictably clunky at times, a little disjointed with some over-dribbling on the perimeter, tough shots early in the clock and guys driving aimlessly into traffic.

However, they more than made up for it through sheer effort and will. The Raptors scored 27 points off their 23 offensive rebounds. They forced 23 turnovers, leading to 23 points. They blocked 10 shots, including six from rookie seven-footer Christian Koloko, and played with force around the rim, outscoring Chicago 62-38 in the paint.

Returning from a sore back, VanVleet led the team in both points (30) and assists (11). He, O.G. Anunoby and Scottie Barnes combined for 71 points and 18 of Toronto’s 28 assists, while Koloko turned in his best game as a pro, and they got good minutes from Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr. and sparingly used veteran Thaddeus Young off the bench.

Nurse’s biggest concern, sans Siakam, was how his team would fare late in close games. Well, on Sunday, after Chicago went up by six points early in the fourth quarter, Toronto closed out the contest on a 30-15 run.

With five minutes left, VanVleet drove to the bucket and had a layup rim out. Young followed the shot but missed a couple put-back attempts; Boucher also tipped the ball before their relentless effort on the boards paid off, with Anunoby finally converting and finishing the play.

Toronto spent the night aggressively doubling DeMar DeRozan on the catch, leading to a frustrating night for the former Raptor. With 90 seconds remaining, three Raptors players got a hand on the ball, knocking it away from DeRozan and freeing Anunoby for the dagger – a reverse slam dunk in transition, putting the home team up by nine points.

“This is the NBA,” VanVleet said afterwards. “I know that we dramatize every day, but every year I've been in the league there have been guys [who get] hurt for periods of time. So, next man up and everybody just stay ready and stay prepared, and there's gonna be opportunities [across] the board.”

For reference, Siakam was sidelined for three and a half weeks and missed 11 games with a similar groin injury in 2019. The hope is for a speedier recovery this time around, but a late-November or early-December return seems realistic.

Without him in the lineup, there are 36 minutes and nearly 20 shots up for grabs each night, but it’s going to take more than one or two guys to fill that void.

VanVleet’s role will have to look more like it did on Sunday – when he attempted 22 shots, including 13 threes – than it did earlier in the season, when he was playing off the ball more often and intentionally ceding some scoring and playmaking duties to Siakam and others.

With VanVleet out this past week, Barnes served as the starting point guard and got some valuable reps initiating the offence, which should help in Siakam’s absence. They’ll continue to lean on the talented sophomore in that role.

Anunoby, who’s been fantastic defensively to open the season, has been clamouring for more responsibility on the offensive end. He averaged 20.6 points and looked like an all-star during the 10 contests Siakam missed to start last season, so he’s capable of taking his game to another level as a focal point of the offence. This is his chance to show that he’s ready for it on a nightly basis.

It appears Koloko will continue to start for as long as Siakam’s out. This most recent performance showed how his length and ability to protect the rim could help create offence through defence. Young, who had only logged 17 minutes in the previous six games, should be able to help starter-heavy units with his passing and cutting. They’ll also be more opportunities for Boucher, Porter and Precious Achiuwa to make an impact off the bench.

Not unlike Sunday, there will be nights when scoring won’t come easy. Without Siakam on the floor to take pressure off VanVleet, expect teams to blitz the Raptors’ point guard and try to take the ball out of his hands. If he’s not getting good looks and the other guys aren’t knocking down their shots, you’ll feel the weight of Siakam’s absence.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Raptors were scoring 116.6 points with Siakam on the floor. That number dropped to 109.4 without him.

Fortunately, following a tough start to the season, the schedule begins to ease up in November. After completing the second half of a home-and-home with Chicago on Monday, the Raptors will face four straight lottery-bound teams: Houston, Oklahoma City, Indiana and Detroit.

Regardless of the opponent, the Raptors have proven that they can win without Siakam, or without anybody else for that matter. Assuming they play like they did on Sunday, they won’t just survive, but they could actually thrive.

MILESTONE

DeRozan was 19-year-old when the Raptors selected him with the ninth-overall pick in the 2009 draft, and while he’s never lacked for confidence, even he couldn’t have imagined reaching his latest milestone.

Fittingly, on a mid-range shot against his former team in San Antonio a couple weeks ago, DeRozan became the 50th player to ever score 20,000 career points.

“Never [expected that early in my career],” the Bulls forward – now 33 and in his 14th pro season – admitted to TSN ahead of Sunday’s game in Toronto. “I’d be lying if I told you I did. Even when I got it, it tripped me up. It didn’t hit me until a couple days later. That’s a lot of f---ing points.”

DeRozan had a chance to hit the plateau at home against Indiana a couple days earlier. Instead, he was happy to do it in San Antonio, where he spent three seasons, and against his former coach Gregg Popovich, who immediately called a timeout to acknowledge the milestone.

“I feel old when they do [stuff like that],” DeRozan joked.

DeRozan joins an exclusive club, which includes the very best scorers in NBA history. He’s the seventh active player to reach 20K, joining LeBron James, Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Curry.

13,296 of those points came in his nine seasons with Toronto. DeRozan, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, thinks that somebody will pass him one day, but the closest current Raptor – Siakam, who just leapfrogged Morris Peterson for sixth – isn’t even halfway there.

At his current pace, roughly 23 points per contest, Siakam will need to play nearly 300 more games in Toronto to catch DeRozan – so, four or five relatively healthy seasons.

Although DeRozan is four years and a couple of teams removed from the trade that sent him to the Spurs for Leonard and put an end to his iconic Raptors tenure, the veteran forward doesn’t seem anywhere close to slowing down.

Sunday’s frustrating outing notwithstanding – he was held to 20 points and only attempted nine shots against his former team – DeRozan remains one of the league’s premier scorers.

Assuming he’s got another three or four years at or close to this level, and with his incredible durability, it’s not crazy to think that he could crack the top-20 in all-time scoring by the time he calls it a career.

“He can really score, “ said Nurse, an assistant coach during DeRozan’s final seasons in Toronto. “And I think that the mid-range jumper he has on autopilot would be the first time that comes to mind, just seeing those go in over and over and over again. In the last few years, he’s playing faster, he’s going to the basket a lot more and really making quick decisions. I think he’s developed his passing over the last few years as well. But he’s a coaching clinic video on mid-range jumpers.”