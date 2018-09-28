TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team skated at Scotiabank Arena on Friday morning.

"I don't know how they could dream up anything from yesterday," head coach Mike Babcock said to a member of the Maple Leafs media relations staff before Friday morning's news conference commenced. "Here we go. Give it a run."

We've reached the point of the preseason when every storyline has been put through the ringer more than a few times. But there are some notable developments as the NHL regulars prepare for a final exhibition audition against most of the Detroit Red Wings A-listers.

With Zach Hyman (hip pointer) still on the mend, Kasperi Kapanen gets a look on the line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

"They're the guys who will be playing with the puck," said Kapanen. "I'll be trying to use my speed getting on the forecheck and getting them the pucks back and then find some open space and see if I can bang one in."

"I remember playing against him last year," said Tavares, "and he had a rush up the ice and just his ability to close time and space on myself was impressive. He can shoot the puck and has good offensive instincts."

It will be the Finn’s fifth preseason game, but first away from Par Lindholm and Andreas Johnsson.

"He's got to understand what kind of player he's going to be in the National Hockey League," Babcock said of Kapanen. "I think that's the hardest thing when you enter the league and you’re not a top-two-line player. You’ve been a top-two-line player your whole life and now you have to find a way to survive. And you have to find a way to be important on a team. And so his way is going to be with his speed, with his tenacity, with his heavy play, on the cycle, with finishing checks, with getting to the net. And the sooner the player understands that, no matter what the coach says, the player’s got to come to grips with what they got to do to be successful in the league and when they do they usually get up and rolling. He’s been in the grinder. You’re a first-round pick and it takes this long to get here. Now it’s time for him to go.”

Leafs Ice Chips: Kapanen promoted to Tavares line For the first time this preseason, Kasperi Kapanen will not be on the fourth-line, but instead will be on the win alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Mark Masters has more.

----

The reporter couldn’t even finish asking the question.

“Yeah, yeah, brutal,” Babcock said perhaps expecting the query would be coming.

The question was about how having three centres on the top power-play unit – Tavares, Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri – creates a headache on the shifts afterwards.

"I knew before the game that was going to be my biggest challenge and didn't do a very good job of it," the coach admitted.

The Leafs struck twice on the power play in Montreal, but looked shaky when five-on-five play restarted.

"It's going to take some time," Babcock said. "It will help when I have Hyman in the lineup, because I got a role for him and I got everyone in the right spots. But you have to find a way to get them back in a rhythm right away and guys can’t miss too much action. So, that will be a process. That’s what’s good about tonight’s game. It’s not just exhibition for the players, it’s exhibition for the coach so he can get that figured out."

Three centres on top PP creates headache for Babcock After a successful power play against the Canadiens on Wednesday, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock admitted that with three centres on the ice, he is focused on structure with the extra man, and the tough decisions that follow with who he has to put out once the power play is over.

----

As for the penalty kill, Babcock is trying out new personnel this preseason with Tavares and Marner getting some time.

"Tavares has just been like a crowbar on the faceoff so that’s what we need," Babcock explained. "We need him to win every draw. That’s what we want from him on both sides. If he can do that for us, that’s his penalty killing. That’s what I’m hoping for."

With Hyman out, Marner took a regular spot in the rotation on Wednesday, scoring a shorthanded goal against the Canadiens.

"Mitchy's fast and smart and reads things and makes you nervous when you’re out there," Babcock said. "I think he can be real successful there."

"He's pretty good at it," noted Kapanen. "I’m surprised how good he is at it now and he’s just going to get better."

When Hyman returns, that would push Marner to the "fifth man" in the rotation behind Hyman, Lindholm, Kapanen and Connor Brown. Babcock mentioned earlier in training camp that he expects the shifty winger will be taking shifts at the end of an opposing power play.

Ferris: Preference is not to negotiate Marner’s contract during the season Leafs Lunch host Andi Petrillo with Dave Feschuk & Pierre LeBrun are joined by Mitch Marner’s agent Darren Ferris to get his take on Marner’s evolution, what if any discussions there have been regarding Marner’s contract.

----

After missing time earlier in training camp with shoulder injuries, Travis Dermott and Frederik "The Goat" Gauthier are expected to suit up tonight in what will be the second preseason game for each player.

Usually a centre, Gauthier skated this morning on right wing with Johnsson and Lindholm.

Lines at Friday's morning skate:

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Kapanen-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Gauthier

Hyman

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Rosen-Holl

Andersen

McElhinney