Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – It’s okay to be disappointed, Raptors fans.

Just before 2:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning, roughly the same time of day Toronto traded for him nearly a year earlier, Kawhi Leonard finally made his decision but it wasn’t the news anybody north of the border had hoped to hear.

The league’s most coveted free agent and arguably its best player is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers where he’ll team up with all-star forward Paul George, who was simultaneously acquired in a blockbuster trade from Oklahoma City.

And just like that, Leonard’s Raptors tenure ended as abruptly as it began, though a whole lot happened in between.

Kawhi delivered the franchise its first ever NBA championship and in doing so became an icon in the city of Toronto and throughout the country of Canada.

The Raptors knew what they signed up for when they gambled on the enigmatic superstar last summer, and so did their fan base, but that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

Leonard leaving Toronto after bringing so much joy to Raptors fans With Kawhi Leonard reportedly leaving the Raptors for the Clippers, Bruce Arthur looks at how Toronto fans can't be angry, but have the right to be sad that the he is gone.

Disgruntled after his mysterious falling out with the Spurs, Leonard’s preferred destination was Southern California – where he grew up and calls home during the offseason. Instead, Masai Ujiri swooped in and rolled the dice. He hoped to spend the season changing Leonard’s mind and selling him on a future in Toronto, but mostly the goal was to make the most of their partnership, however long it lasted. Needless to say, it was worth the risk.

It’s hard to imagine a team executing the one-year recruitment plan any better than the Raptors did – even though it was unsuccessful – and they can take solace in knowing that there’s nothing they could have done differently to change the result.

They welcomed Leonard and his small circle with open arms. They catered to them and built trust with them. They managed and maintained his health, put him in a position to have both personal and team success, and they won a championship together. They did everything they were supposed to do and more. They did everything right but it still wasn’t enough.

Leonard always longed for Los Angeles. In the end, the lure of home was stronger than anything the Raptors could offer – more money, the chance to repeat, and a unique opportunity to rule an entire nation that already worshiped him.

The Clippers spent the entire season courting Leonard in any way the league’s loosely enforced rules would allow – and some they wouldn’t. They sent a high-ranking representative to over half of Toronto’s games, just to be seen and let Leonard and his people know how badly they wanted him.

Wojnarowski: Trading for George secured Clippers landing Kawhi ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski explains how the Los Angeles Clippers were able to land Kawhi Leonard in free agency and Paul George through a blockbuster trade.

The Raptors didn’t like it and reached out to the league office on multiple occasions throughout the campaign when they felt the Clippers had crossed a line, but tampering is a hard thing to prove in a league where just about everybody tampers.

The L.A. rep – whether it was team president Lawrence Frank, assistant general manager Mark Hughes, or a member of the scouting staff – would come early, sit courtside, and watch Leonard do his pre-game workout without ever speaking to him directly. There’s no rule against that.

In May, head coach Doc Rivers was hit with a $50,000 tampering fine from the league for comparing Leonard to Michael Jordan in a televised interview. The penalty probably didn’t fit the crime, but it was the NBA’s way of saying ‘we’re watching’.

Led by the richest owner in (American) professional sports, Microsoft mogul Steve Ballmer, the Clippers have overhauled the culture and reputation of an organization that was once little more than punch line. They’ve positioned themselves as a franchise on the rise and have long been considered the favourites to land Leonard, until everybody just forgot about them.

This was a fitting end to one of the most bizarre and unprecedented weeks in the modern era of NBA free agency, as Leonard quietly deliberated between three teams – the Raptors, Lakers and Clippers – and the entire basketball universe anxiously waited on him.

Amidst the radio silence and all the speculation one thing became clear: nobody knew what Leonard was going to do. In the end, it’s remarkable how true that turned out to be.

Lewenberg on Kawhi to the Clippers, where the Raptors go from here After much speculation, Kawhi Leonard is off to Los Angeles to join the Clippers. TSN Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg joins SportsCentre to talk about Leonard leaving the Raptors, how this affects the NBA landscape and what this means for Toronto moving forward.

Many of the sport’s most plugged-in insiders had already ruled the Clippers out, believing it was down to the Raptors or the Lakers.

However, it seems his preference was always to find a co-star to join him with the Clippers over being overshadowed by LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a potential Big 3 with the Lakers. Teaming up with Jimmy Butler was a real possibility until the former 76ers guard chose Miami. So the Clippers got creative, and aggressive.

There was a serious cost to make it happen. To snag George, who reportedly wanted out of OKC, they had to part with five first-round picks – four of them unprotected – along with intriguing Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. However, they weren’t going to land Leonard without getting George and they couldn’t get George without paying a price.

For the Raptors, losing Leonard stings, even if they knew this was always a strong possibility. The immediate fallout is obvious. With him, they would have been the favourites to repeat as champs. Without him, as currently constructed, they’ll remain competitive in a wide-open Eastern Conference. They’re a playoff team, maybe one that can win a round or two if their vets stay healthy and productive and Pascal Siakam takes another step forward in a more featured role. However, they’re not title contenders.

Still, there shouldn’t be any hard feelings.

A year ago some questioned whether or not Leonard would even report to his new team. Not only did he show up and honour his contract, he was an absolute professional throughout the season. He never let his impending free agency become a distraction to him or the team.

He worked hard to get his body right after losing most of the previous season to injury and he prepared himself for the playoffs. Then, when it really mattered, he gave Toronto everything he had. Where lesser competitors may have played at half speed or even shut it down entirely after hurting his leg, especially with his next contract on the line, Leonard emptied the tank.

He put the Raptors on his shoulders and turned in one of the most dominant postseason runs in NBA history while also giving the city, country and fan base iconic moments they’ll never forget – the season-saving double-overtime masterpiece in Game 3 of the Conference Finals, the dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo in the clincher over the Bucks, and the historic buzzer-beating shot to beat Philly in Game 7, among many others.

Raptors fans can be disappointed while also understanding that Leonard decided to do what he feels is best for him and his family, and appreciating what he meant – and will continue to mean – to the franchise.

Kawhi’s Raptor career comes to an end after one season and just 84 games, playoffs included, but his legacy will live on. ​