Johnson looking to break out against Czechia on Saturday Team Canada's scratches skated on Saturday morning in Edmonton ahead of their game against Czechia. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

Johnson on bout with Czechia: 'I think it'll probably be our biggest challenge yet'

Kent Johnson has just one point – an assist on a five-on-three goal during Thursday's 11-1 rout of Slovakia – through two games at the summer World Juniors.

"Obviously, I wanted to get a few more points, but it doesn't really matter," the crafty forward said. "I got to play the right way and it will come."

Johnson has fired eight shots on net. Is he happy with the chances being generated when he's on the ice at even strength?

"Not satisfied," the University of Michigan product said, "but we still obviously had some chances. Pretty unlucky, but at the same time can definitely get more."

It's tricky generating chemistry in the middle of the summer and Johnson, the fifth overall pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2021 National Hockey League draft, is still getting a feel for linemates Logan Stankoven and Tyson Foerster.

"Every game we should get more and more chemistry and just talking plays over with what we see and what not," said Johnson, who scored one power-play goal in two World Junior games back in December. "Definitely we will get better in that area."

Stankoven played one game on a line with Johnson and Mason McTavish during the December event. Foerster missed the December camp due to a shoulder injury.

"Hopefully our line can start getting more chemistry here and start scoring a bit," said Foerster. "We've had the puck in the offensive zone the whole time. If we keep going like that we'll get a couple."

Only minor tweaks are needed.

"If we just start throwing more pucks to the net and moving it a bit quicker I think we'll be great," said Foerster, who has one assist and five shots on net in the two games.

It's hard to imagine that Johnson, in particular, will be quiet for much longer.

"His hands are unbelievable and his vision is pretty sick too," noted Foerster with a wide smile.

---

Johnson hasn't scored yet, but he played a big role in picking Canada's goal song, which is 'Can't Stop' by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"KJ picked that one," revealed Team Canada winger Brennan Othmann. "We sat down and no one came up with an idea so he threw that one out there. We didn't have much time to pick one. We all listened to it before and we liked it. It's got a good ring to it."

Johnson says captain Mason McTavish was also involved in the vetting process.

"We were going through our phones and came up with that one and we thought it was good," Johnson, an alternate captain, said. "I think the boys like it so far. Honestly, the guys didn't want too much say in it. They just wanted someone else to pick. I didn't really have to sell it at all."

Is Johnson a fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers?

"I like some of their songs," he said. "Like, I wouldn't say I'm their biggest fan, but definitely a few of their songs I like."

Team Canada's goal song at the December World Juniors was 'Hey Baby' by DJ Otzi.

---

Foerster picked up three points in nine games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season before getting hurt on Nov. 6. He missed out on a chance to make Team Canada in December.

"It hurt a lot," said Foerster, who was picked 23rd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2020. "This is a dream for everyone growing up so just being able to be here today is great."

Foerster didn't return to game action until late March when he rejoined the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League.

"It was a long time," he said. "Six months is a long time to not be playing the game you love, but everything happens for a reason. I'm here now and I'm ready to go."

And Foerster feels better prepared to make an impact.

"For six months I was just training my legs," he said. "I couldn't really do a lot of upper body so I feel stronger and faster and better."

It's not always easy going back to juniors after getting a taste of the professional level. Foerster also played 24 games in the American Hockey League during the 2020-21 season when the OHL was on hiatus due to the pandemic.

"Usually it means a pay cut," head coach Dave Cameron quipped. "The hardest thing to do in hockey is to play [well] when you get sent back."

Foerster posted six goals and five assists in 13 games with Barrie after getting sent back to the OHL.

"I got to stay with the same mindset," he said. "Pro is a different mindset. Everyone's stronger. Everyone's faster. Here you got to stay the same way and keep working as hard as you do in pro."

---

Foerster is playing the net-front role on Canada's second power-play unit. Does he have much experience in that spot?

"Not much, but everything's new here," the 20-year-old from Alliston, Ont. said. "It's pretty much standing in front of the net and doing some flash screens and kicking out when the guys need help. It's not that hard ... just got to stand in front of the goalie."

---

McTavish tied a Team Canada record at the World Juniors by scoring four times in Thursday's game, but the Anaheim Ducks prospect didn't show much emotion after his goals.

"I'm not the biggest celebrator unless it's a Game 7 OT winner or something like that. Maybe you'll find a clip of me, maybe, I guess, maybe if I was on a dry spell or something, but I don't really like to celebrate too much."

Why?

"I don't know, honestly," he said.

If Canada can build on Thursday's effort, McTavish will likely have some bigger goals to celebrate soon.

"We moved the puck a lot quicker and less guys just trying to skate it," McTavish said of the performance against Slovakia. "The puck moves a lot faster than the players so we let the puck do the work."

The task will get tougher against Czechia on Saturday.

"It will be the biggest challenge of the tournament thus far," said Team Canada assistant coach Dennis Williams. "We have to do a good job of managing pucks. Our emotions got to be in check and we have to stay connected as five out there."

---

Defenceman Carson Lambos and forward Riley Kidney skated this morning and are projected to be scratches.