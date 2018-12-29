Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER — Before Thursday’s game against Switzerland, Team Canada coach Tim Hunter told Alexis Lafrenière he would know on Lafrenière’s first shift whether he understood the message.

Their lines must have gotten crossed. Lafrenière was benched for an entire period for the first time in his burgeoning hockey career.

“He was out there skating around like it was free skate,” Hunter said. “Lots of circles in his game. It was typical young guys, they think it’s about the points and not the process.”

Could you imagine an NHL coach comparing his high-skill forward to a public skate pylon? Lafrenière and his teammates agreed to switch off social media during the tournament, but he couldn’t escape the public scalding.

“I tried to stay out of social media, but I heard it a little bit,” Lafrenière admitted.

Hunter torched Lafrenière for the better part of two days in media sessions. But he didn’t need to see a shift from Lafrenière on Saturday night against the Czech Republic to know what to expect from him.

Hunter said he knew the night before, in a conversation they had before Lafrenière went to sleep, that his 17-year-old rising star would rise to the occasion.

“For the first time in his career, Joe [Veleno] and him, they faced a little adversity,” Hunter said. “They haven’t had that happen to them before. So I get that. The poor guys are a little despondent at times.”

Hunter’s message was received. Loud and clear.

Offering a glimpse into what the projected No. 1 pick in 2020 is all about, Lafrenière responded with his best game of the still-young World Junior Championship, snapping home a beautiful one-timer from the slot that gave Canada a 3-1 lead in a 5-1 waxing of the Czech Republic on Saturday night. He could have sulked, but he said he used Hunter’s comments as motivation.

“He was right,” Lafrenière said. “It was a real nice feeling to score. It felt amazing. The crowd was unreal tonight. Every time I heard my name, I was ready.”

Team Canada has never trailed in the tournament, but this was easily their most complete effort to date - including the pre-tournament action - with significant improvements realized on both the power play (2-for-4) and penalty kill (3-for-3).

Captain Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Morgan Frost and Mackenzie Entwistle also scored for Team Canada (3-0-0-0). They will attempt to close out the preliminary round with a perfect mark on New Year’s Eve against Russia, which should be their stiffest test of the tournament before the real fun begins.

“The plan has been to get better every game and we’ve made strides every game to get better,” Frost said. “We’ll be ready for Russia and I think you’ll see our best game then.”

Goaltender Mikey DiPietro was rock solid in a 23-save performance. But after owning an uncomfortable spotlight over the two days between games, it was Lafrenière who stepped up in a big way on Saturday night.

“Terrific,” Hunter said of Lafrenière’s response. “That’s what you expect when guys are challenged, and they’re talked to directly and they understand the process and they understand the trust factor.”

The trust factor, in this case, was that Hunter told Lafrenière he was going to be patient and stick with him. He told him one game of five or six minutes was “not the end of the world.” Hunter vowed that Lafrenière “would make an impact in this tournament” and he did so right away.

How engaged was Lafrenière from the jump? He was quickly elevated from the 13th forward position to the top line with Frost and Cody Glass for a stretch of time while Comtois nursed a left shoulder injury during the second period.

It was the perfect reminder that Lafrenière was picked to join Team Canada for a reason. He can do things that other players cannot.

Lafrenière is the ninth youngest forward ever to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 Draft was the only Canadian skater without a point in the tournament before Saturday night.

He is the rare underager in a tournament famously dominated by 19-year-olds to rebound after rollercoaster start and make an impact. Remember: Connor McDavid was stapled to the bench as a 16-year-old in 2015 under Brent Sutter in Sweden.

McDavid spoke with this year’s Team Canada before the tournament began and told them: “Don’t pay attention to all the media stuff going on around you.”

“It helped a little bit,” Lafrenière said. “But I really tried to focus on myself and not the other guys that were there before me. I just try to focus on myself and getting better every day.”

That is what Hunter wanted, for the betterment of Team Canada, even if the tough love message stung at first.

“It’s just a learning process for these guys to figure this out,” Hunter said. “All we do is communicate with them. We’re up front and honest with them. We treat ‘em like men and they give it right back to you in spades.”

