TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs.

Patrik Laine and Kasperi Kapanen helped Finland win the gold medial at the 2016 World Juniors in Helsinki.​ The former teammates aren't particularly close off the ice, but they are friendly and on Wednesday night Laine had a little advice for Kapanen.

"He told me to go get my hair cut, but with his style last year I think he’s the last guy to go tell me to go cut any facial hair or hair on my body," Kapanen said with a smile. "But it’s nice to see him."

The Maple Leafs right winger got the last laugh in Winnipeg scoring a goal off a Laine turnover in the first period helping Toronto to a 4-2 win. Laine was dropped from the Jets top line that night while Kapanen’s line, including Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau, posted a strong performance.

"We were pressuring well and I think me and Patty were trying to use our speed as best we could and we got some heavy shifts in their zone and got that goal in the first period so it’s looking better for us right now," Kapanen said.

Laine and Kapanen will meet again on Saturday as the Jets visit Toronto and head coach Mike Babcock is looking for another inspired effort from the Matthews line.

"We're challenging them to cycle the puck more," Babcock said. "Spend more time in the O-zone and less time on the rush just because your rush (chances) go away as the year goes on. I thought they had a real good game last game. They had a real heavy shift when Kappy scored the goal."

On the goal, Matthews went airborne to create a screen in front of Connor Hellebuyck although Kapanen wonders if there was another reason for the jump.

"I think he was just scared of getting hit, probably," Kapanen said to laughs. "I don't think he's a guy who wants to get hit by too many pucks. But it was a great screen."

While Matthews is both the centre and best shooter on the line, Kapanen seems more willing to grip it and rip it this season. He’s fired 20 shots on net in the eight games he’s played with Matthews (2.5 per game).

"This year I've been trying to shoot the puck a little more," he acknowledged. "Playing with Matty and Patty obviously you get a lot of chances."

What does Babcock make of Kapanen’s growing confidence?

"What part is the work he did in the summer? What part is his body? What part is going to the minors and grinding it out? I don't know the answer to any of that," the coach said. "What part is being with a good player when you're ready and you've got a good pass and then boom, you felt a little confidence? Next thing you know, you take a little more time. Next time you get it, you can shoot it. Then you think you can shoot it. It's an evolution he's just starting."

—

After two tough Octobers with sub .900 save percentages, Frederik Andersen is off to his best start in Toronto. He stopped 38 of 40 shots in Winnipeg on Wednesday boosting his save percentage to .916. That's just a touch below his career average (.918) and very respectable for the season's first month when defensive structure is still being installed by teams

"It could be a few reasons," he said. "I think as a team we’ve been playing really good. We've probably giving up a lot less scoring chances this year. I think that’s really been a credit to the way we’ve been playing as a team. That’s a huge factor there."

The Leafs are allowing 31.8 shots against per game (18th in the NHL), which is down from 33.9 (28th) last season. According to the Natural Stat Trick website, the high-danger opportunities allowed by the Leafs (all strengths) has dipped from 12.9 last year to 11.8 so far this season.

Andersen also credits his off-season training, which focused on improving his core strength, as being a factor in a better beginning.

But, as is often the case with goalies, part of the improvement would appear to be mental. Babcock challenged Andersen to be more of a leader this season and that includes being locked in right away.

"When he's calm and he's poised and he's playing well and he’s practising hard, you're setting the tone for everybody else," Babcock noted. "That's just the way it is. That's why it's so important that your goalie is so mentally tough and feels good about himself and can bring it every day or, in the end, you're not winning, no matter what."

It can be tough for a goalie to be a leader in the traditional sense. The position is unique. So, how is Andersen handling it?

"As a goalie, you tend not to be as vocal in the room and that’s not really my style either," he said. "I think it’s really just trying to get the best out of guys when we’re practising or in the gym, try to be a good example and help guys out if they need anything."

—

Jake Gardiner and Tyler Ennis will play their 500th career NHL games tonight. For Gardiner, every game has come with the Leafs. The Minnesota native will have his parents in attendance tonight and he’s hoping his young son, Henry, who was born during training camp, may be able to watch a bit of the proceedings.

Babcock has been one of Gardiner’s biggest advocates since stepping behind the Leafs bench and again raved about the puck-moving defenceman this morning.

"Jake is an elite, elite player. He's got unreal hockey sense. He makes great plays offensively, good defensively. Every once in a while you've got to give him a little tightening, but other than that he's a real good player for us. When you go around the league and look at 50-point D-men, there's none of them. It's just so hard to be a 50-point D-man ... and we're fortunate enough to have two (Gardiner and Morgan Rielly). We’ve just got to find a way to keep'em."

TSN’s Kristen Shilton has more on Gardiner, who's in the final year of his contract, and Ennis HERE.

—-

Travis Dermott, who missed Wednesday’s game and Friday’s practice due to illness, returned to the ice on Saturday morning. The defenceman was paired with healthy scratch Justin Holl and is expected to sit out tonight’s game.