Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

VANCOUVER — If there was a TSN Turning Point for Team Canada’s Brett Leason, his father suspects it came last summer.

Leason had just been passed over in the NHL Draft for the second time. He finished 170th in WHL scoring. Big life decisions were soon on the horizon for the third-year junior player.

A summer job as a landscaper touched off a spark.

“He hated it. He wanted to quit after a couple weeks,” said Darryl Leason, Brett’s dad. “I think that was maybe a real eye-opener that he said ‘Holy jeez, I don’t want to do this the rest of my life. I better work extra hard and hope that this hockey thing works out.’”

One year ago, Leason was sitting at home watching the World Junior Championship, not even a twinkle on Team Canada’s radar.

This season, Leason became a revelation Hockey Canada couldn’t possibly ignore. Finally given an opportunity after a 2017 trade from Tri-City, Leason set a modern day WHL record with a 30-game point streak to start this season.

He netted 28 goals and 64 points in 31 games, the game that broke the streak coming in his final contest before departing to join Team Canada’s selection camp.

“This is nothing I ever would have expected last year,” Leason said.

Leason, 19, now has three goals and five points in his first three games wearing the red Maple Leaf. He’s following in the footsteps of Tanner Pearson, who was passed over twice and burst onto the scene at the 2012 World Juniors, and went on to be picked in the first-round by the Los Angeles Kings that summer. Pearson etched his name on the Stanley Cup with the Kings two years later.

“Sometimes things just happen later for other people,” Darryl said. “We watched the draft together. I think that was a little tough, seeing friends that he played with and against. I told him ‘If they call your name, great. If not, you just have to work harder. He put the time in.’ He’s in a good situation now.”

That Leason is a bit of a late bloomer maybe shouldn’t be surprising, given his pedigree.

Darryl, a native of Hudson Bay, Sask., didn’t start playing football until high school and went on to have one of the most prolific junior football careers in Canadian history. (Six degrees of Canadian separation: Darryl’s youth hockey coach and math teacher growing up in Hudson Bay was Eugene Gulutzan, father of Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan.)

Darryl Leason with the Regina Rams

Darryl quarterbacked the Regina Rams to three straight national junior titles from 1993 through 1995. He has been nominated for the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in Hamilton. Like his son, Darryl had an existential moment off the field that helped spark greatness.

“I took a year off from school, I worked in a warehouse and it didn’t take me until Christmas to figure out that I should go to university,” Darryl said.

As a 26-year-old, Darryl came back and took the Univ. of Regina - a 4-4 team that once lost earlier in the season by a score of 50-1 - to the 2000 Vanier Cup at the SkyDome on TSN. They fell a field goal short to the Univ. of Ottawa.

Leason grew up hearing of Darryl’s exploits, including one play against Regina’s rival Saskatoon that will live in infamy.

“I think he faked a knee once and threw a touchdown for a win,” Leason said. “My dad has had a big influence on me, not only as an athlete. I’m really appreciative of everything he’s done for me. He’s got a lot of football stories, but that one stands out.”

Darryl Leason with the Regina Rams

Regina Rams fans are still talking about that play.

“It’s funny over time how the story changes,” Darryl said, laughing. “It wasn’t a fake knee. We had the game locked up. I took a knee on the play before. They came after me, they were yapping. So on the next play, I told them ‘Don’t tell the ref we’re taking a knee’ and I dropped back and threw it.”

Darryl, now 44, still plays once a week for the Calgary Wolfpack in Canadian senior men’s football. He’s led the Wolfpack to four more national titles while working for Torxen Energy, where he helps acquire fields from the crown and farmers to drill for oil.

“It’s hard to give up something you’re passionate about,” Darryl said. “I think Brett has that same passion for hockey.”

Leason himself was an elite quarterback. As a 12-year-old, Leason led his team to back-to-back Alberta provincial pee wee championships, throwing 37 touchdowns and just one interception in his final season of organized football. He had a choice to make.

“For him, it was an easy decision. He loved football, but he hated practicing when it was minus-20 outside,” Darryl said. “I wasn’t disappointed at all. Football is a little more violent sport, there’s a lot more serious injuries. I said if hockey doesn’t work out, you can always come back and play high school football.”

Even when it looked like hockey might not pan out for Leason, he said he didn’t waver and start thinking about school or what might be next. Getting here, these moments, were always front of mind.

“We’re pretty excited,” Darryl said. “A lot of teams are probably kicking themselves now. Who knows? He may be a first or second rounder now. He’s a big kid. It took some time for his feet to catch up to him. I always told him, ‘If you’re good enough to play, they’ll find you.’”

