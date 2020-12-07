Duvernay-Tardif deserves the Lou Marsh Trophy One Canadian athlete’s story stands above all others when it comes to being shaped and defined by the experience we’ve all shared in 2020, Dave Naylor writes.

In an atypical year, it’s time for an atypical winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s top athlete for 2020: Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, whose on- and off-the-field accomplishments say everything about 2020.

Last February, in what feels like a different world, Duvernay-Tardif was blocking for Patrick Mahomes in front of more than 100 million viewers at the Super Bowl, and then celebrating with a parade back in Kansas City.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he moved from the offensive line to the front lines of the fight, going to work in the spring at a long-term care facility in his native Quebec. This fall he’s continued working part-time as an orderly at that facility, while also enrolling in public health courses online at Harvard.

Stop and say this out loud to yourself: An active NFL player walked away from earning millions this season so he could care for vulnerable people being afflicted by a deadly virus and study public health.

Yes, that really happened.

Duvernay-Tardif ‘s story made headlines across North America, and he was one of five athletes recognized as "Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete" by Sports Illustrated on Sunday.

Here’s how he put it when he announced his decision in July:

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life, but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally. Being at the frontline (sic) during this off-season has given me a different perspective on the pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

If that doesn’t say athlete of the year in 2020, well ...

Okay, it’s an inspiring story. But athlete of the year?

Let’s recognize that playing offensive line in football is one of the least understood – and thus least appreciated – roles in all of professional sports. What looks like chaos is really a combination of rare balance, technique and strength. The ones who are really good at the position are worth their weight in gold.

Thirteen years ago, the starting right tackle on the 16-0 New England Patriots was a guy named Nick Kaczur from Brantford, Ont., who never even got his name brought up in the Lou Marsh discussion. That was a mistake.

As would be dismissing Duvernay-Tardif’s role as the starting right guard on a Super Bowl-winning team.

You may not be familiar with his work, but think of it this way: Every time you saw Mahomes throw a pass last season it was because Duvernay-Tardif was keeping someone from getting to him.

Even in the context of the wider world of sports, that’s a pretty important job. But not as important as the one for which he was willing to walk away from football.

For those unfamiliar with his backstory, Duvernay-Tardif is a kid from suburban Montreal who played football at McGill University and wound up being good enough to be one of those rare Canadian university players who gets drafted by an NFL team.

By his second season he’d become a full-time starter, which led to a five-year, $42.36 million contract in February of 2017.

While all of that was going on, he continued to pursue his degree from McGill, graduating from medical school in May of 2018 to become the NFL’s first playing medical doctor at the age of 27.

It’s been argued that the Lou Marsh Trophy winner should be someone who, 20 years from now, allows us look back and remember their accomplishment as having been significant in the context of the time.

This year, one Canadian athlete’s story stands above all others when it comes to being shaped and defined by the experience we’ve all shared in 2020.