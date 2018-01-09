Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team held a practice at MasterCard Centre on Tuesday.

Following the Maple Leafs’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night, a game the Leafs had well in hand with a 2-0 lead until the final minutes of regulation, Mike Babcock said his team had a whole other level to get to in order to have success this season.

That idea that Toronto can be a “way better” team than they’ve shown on a regular basis has followed them since late October. Talent and skill haven’t been much of an issue; it’s consistency that eludes the Leafs.

“It’s no secret; I think the people in this room think we can be better,” said Morgan Rielly. “Like I’ve always said, we’ve had periods of time where we’ve played extremely well and proven what we’re capable of, but it’s a matter of doing it night in and night out.”

On Saturday against Vancouver, the Leafs mounted a late comeback from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in the shootout. On Monday against Columbus, Toronto’s two-goal lead evaporated and they fell 3-2 in overtime.

There are positives the Leafs will take from each of those contests, but that doesn’t mask the fact the Leafs are, in their eyes, playing below their capabilities more often than they’d like.

“I just think we’re way quicker than we’re playing; we’re way heavier than we’re playing,” said Babcock. “That’s got to come for sure. I don’t think we’ve played as good as we can in the last while. I think we can play better.”

“…We have all the potential in the world in this dressing room and I think everybody knows that,” said Nazem Kadri. “We’re not a team that’s satisfied and sits back and says ‘that’s good enough.’ We always want more, and I think that’s what great teams do.”

The Leafs say they’re prepared to put the work in to become great. Rielly was pleased with the pace of Tuesday’s practice and how each group zeroed in on areas they need to improve. There are high expectations for the Leafs this year, but defining what a successful season will ultimately look like isn’t something the players can do just yet.

“We’ll know at the end of the year. We just take it one game at a time, try to get better,” said Rielly. “I think it’s important that we get ahead of ourselves. We’re not going to measure ourselves against anything we can’t look at right now and try to get better from.”

In each of their last three games, the Leafs have gone to overtime. And each time, Babcock has elected not to have some of his most dangerous forwards, like Auston Matthews, on the ice.

More often, it’s forwards like Leo Komarov getting the call to start the extra frame. It’s a curious choice on Babcock’s part, especially given how quickly skill players on the other side can take over and get set in the opposing zone, preventing a change.

Toronto didn’t win any of these last three games in overtime, but did win two in the shootout, when Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander were all featured near the top of the shooting order.

In Monday’s loss, Matthews and Nylander had just come over the boards when Artemi Panarin scored to end the game, denying the Leafs’ best scorers a chance to get rolling. While admitting he obviously didn’t make the right call against Columbus, Babcock said choosing overtime skaters isn’t an exact science.

“I asked that same question of my staff today: ‘Who should play in overtime and what order should they play in?’ So it’s a real good question,” he said. “What I do is I watch the game and whoever is playing good, I try to get them out there. Some guys are better in those situations because they skate better, other guys aren’t. Other guys only think about one side of the puck, and don’t think about the other side of the puck. So, should you jam that guy out first and he scores and you don’t have to worry about him coming back? Those are all great questions.”

Reading between the lines, it seems Babcock is concerned that putting skill players against the opposition’s skill players to start will leave his team susceptible on the defensive side. Toronto is 4-2 in overtime this season, with their last win coming on Nov. 16 against New Jersey.

If Babcock ends up having to decide on overtime personnel again on Wednesday against Ottawa, he seems unlikely to alter strategies.

“I just try to decide on a group that can score,” he said. “I look at guys who were working real hard in the game and maybe never got an opportunity there. It’s kind of like the shootout – we have the same discussions over and over again.”

Like students counting down the days to March Break, there was palpable excitement among the Leafs about the prospect of their five-day bye week starting on Thursday.

But before they can jet off to warmer climates, the Leafs have one final meeting with a divisional rival who already beat them soundly once this season. Back on Oct. 21, the Ottawa Senators trounced the Leafs’ 6-3.

“The first message we try to [send] is, make sure you have your trip organized today. So that when the game is on tomorrow, you haven’t left [mentally], you’re focused on getting the points,” said Babcock. “We need the points, and it’s a huge priority for us.”

Babcock joked that when he was a young coach he would have preferred his players take a pair of skates with them to the Bahamas and get a few workouts in. Knowing that’s unrealistic, the Leafs’ sports science department will offer tips and tricks on staying game-ready while still getting in much-needed relaxation.

“Hopefully we end on a positive note with a win tomorrow night, [then] catch some sun because it hasn’t been too sunny here in Toronto,” said Kadri. “It’s something you can feel really energized with in your season once you come back… you can really relax and put your feet up, but that said you do have to come back and play some tough teams, so we have to make sure we stay ready.”

With a practice looming on Monday, the Leafs can realistically only take two or three days off the grid. But even that is enough to have an impact, especially for those players with young families who don’t get to spend much time with them in-season.

All Babcock asks is that his players are ready to work when they return.

“We have to get back and get going,” he said. “Any time you take time off, getting the motor running and getting skating again is not as easy as you might think. The good thing is the teams you’re playing come back off this break have been doing the same thing you have.”

The Leafs will face the St. Louis Blues in their first game back on Jan. 16. St. Louis’ bye week is from Jan. 10-15.

Practice lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Gauthier-Brown

Moore, Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Dermott

Andersen

McElhinney​