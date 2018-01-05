Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes from Maple Leafs practices and game-day skates. The team held a practice at MasterCard Centre on Friday.

Travis Dermott expected his Friday would play out as usual: Head to a rink for Toronto Marlies morning skate, get a workout in and then prepare for the evening’s AHL matchup.

On this Friday, Dermott’s morning routine was interrupted by a phone call he’d waited for his entire life. The Maple Leafs were recalling the defenceman to the big club, complete with the possibility he could make his NHL debut as soon as Saturday night.

“It’s what I’ve been looking for my whole childhood, not even since I’ve been with the organization,” Dermott said. “So it’s a big opportunity for me and I’m just happy they trust me enough to bring me up for this.”

Born and raised in Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was a second-round selection, 34th overall, by the Leafs in 2015. He made his debut with the Marlies the following season in a single playoff game before moving to the AHL full time last season. Dermott has been leading the way for the Marlies’ blueline this season, with two goals and 15 assists in 26 games.

If it hadn’t been for an injury sidelining him before Christmas, Dermott would have been the Leafs first choice for a recall when Nikita Zaitsev went down with a lower-body ailment in mid-December (Martin Marincin got the opportunity instead). But regardless of how long the call took to come, Dermott had an important call of his own to make right after.

“‘How fast can I pick up the phone and call my dad?’ is probably what was going through my head,” Dermott said of his initial reaction. “Once I found out, of course your stomach drops and you get all the nerves and goosebumps and all that, but I’ve been doing this my whole life so it’s normal for me now. But it was pretty special being able to tell my parents that.”

After getting a quick pep talk from the elder Dermott ("He said if I work hard I’ll be happy with whatever I bring"), Dermott drove himself from Ricoh Coliseum to MasterCard Centre. Dermott was still in the dark about whether he’ll play on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

Mike Babcock was similarly coy about the 21-year-old’s prospects of cracking the lineup, but didn’t rule out Dermott’s chances of sticking around for a while.

“We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” Babcock said. “You don’t want to get him here before he’s ready, but if he can help then we’re going to find a way to get him in. I think he’s a good player. Is he NHL ready yet? Can he come in here and make a difference to our lineup? If he can, then he’ll get to stay. If he can’t, and if he’s not ahead of anyone else, might as well have a veteran playing and have him down [in the AHL] playing 22 minutes [a night] and leading their team.”

Dermott, who was also named to the AHL’s All-Star Classic earlier this week, has experience patrolling both the left and right side of the Marlies’ blueline. Ideally he’d like to play on his natural left side for the Leafs, but he knows there are fewer opportunities in that department on Toronto’s squad.

“I felt like I was pretty comfortable playing the left most of the season, but getting a couple games on the right side was nice for me,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t feel 100 per cent comfortable [on the right]. Going forward, I think those games will help me, but whether they put me on the right or the left or even if they get me in, I’ll do my best and see how it goes.”

Morgan Rielly trains mostly in his hometown of Vancouver in the summer, but when he’d return to Toronto here and there he saw a lot of Dermott in the Leafs’ weight rooms and into training camp. From what he’s gathered, Dermott won’t have much trouble fitting in with his new teammates.

“I was really impressed with him at camp,” said Rielly. “He’s a good skater that moves the puck well so we have a lot of faith in him. He’ll be ready when he’s up in here. It’s tough when you’re around a new group of guys you don’t know and you’re one of the younger guys, but he’s a very mature kid and he’s a great player.”

----

Between the five penalties Toronto had to kill off against San Jose on Thursday and his role on the team’s matchup line, Leo Komarov was credited with playing a career-high 24:22 in the Leafs’ first win of 2018. But his coach isn't buying it.

“I don’t believe for one second he played for 24 minutes,” said Babcock. “But if he did, good for him. I look at the math from the other guys and it doesn’t add up. It’s too many minutes. You can’t play a guy 24 minutes as a forward, it just doesn’t add up.

Komarov has just four goals and six assists in 42 games this season, which are hardly scintillating offensive numbers for a winger averaging nearly 13 minutes at even strength per game. But that’s not what keeps Komarov in Babcock’s good graces. He’s one of the team’s best penalty killers, stepping up even further in the absence of Zaitsev.

The Leafs’ penalty kill has been excelling lately, as evidenced by their 4-on-3 overtime kill against the Sharks that helped secure the eventual shootout victory. Toronto’s kill sits seventh in the league at 83.7 per cent and that’s music to Babcock’s ears – he just doesn't want to jinx it.

“We don’t even talk about that stuff,” he said, knocking on wood behind him in the Leafs dressing room. “The power play is important for scoring goals and guys to feel good. But I really believe you can win without that, but you can’t win without your penalty kill. You just can’t. Can’t be digging it out of your net all the time. Your penalty kill has got to be elite, and so if you’re going to have success, especially as the year goes on, you have to be real good in that area.”

That’s where Komarov comes in. He embodies all the qualities Babcock searches for not just in a veteran within the Leafs’ dressing room but out there leading the kill.

“What he does for us is he’s a heavy guy. He fore-checks, gets the puck back, matches up against the other team’s top line and he’s an elite penalty killer,” said Babcock. “We play him on the power play too. He hasn’t scored for us at all, and so we’ll have to look at that over time. But we think he’s an important guy. He’s an important guy in our room and he does things right each and every day and plays hard and I think it’s important to empower the people who do things right.”

----

Babcock has challenged William Nylander to be harder to play against as a 200-foot player since the outset of last season.

Since Auston Matthews returned from his second injury absence on Dec. 23, Babcock has seen more of the tenacity and all-important “compete level” he harps on his second-year star about.

“I think he’s actually been good here of late to be honest with you. He’s been committed with and without the puck,” Babcock said. “Obviously he’s got a real skill set, and the grittier he plays, the more determined he is on the puck, the more he’s going to have the puck, and that should be a real good line for us.”

Babcock used "should" because he still thinks there’s room for Matthews’ group with Nylander and Zach Hyman to improve.

“I still think that line can get the puck to the net way more and be heavier in the offensive zone,” he said. “It’s fun to watch them play, they go fast, but goals are scored at the net.”

Matthews, Nylander and Hyman are all in the top eight among Leafs in shots put on net this season, but Nylander’s shooting percentage (8.6 per cent) is 13th on the team, while Hyman’s (9.4 per cent) is 12th (Matthews is first at 17.6 per cent).

Whether Matthews’ presence back on that line makes a difference for Nylander, Babcock isn’t too concerned. He has repeatedly said there’s little consideration given to how individual players feel about the lines they’re assigned to.

“I just think they’ve got someone to play with [with Matthews back]. I think you need a combination to [get going],” Babcock said. “Everyone has a theory about how the game should be played and who should be on a line, and I have my theories, and so that’s how we play.”

----

It may not draw as much trash-talking in the dressing room as last year’s World Junior gold- medal game between Canada and the USA, but Friday’s final between Canada and Sweden still set the Leafs’ room abuzz.

For Nylander, the contest is about more than just cheering for his home country. His brother, Alex, is skating for Sweden, with a shot at his own world title just months after the elder Nylander won a World Championship.

“I’m very excited,” Nylander said. “I think they’ll have a fun time out there. It’s an opportunity that not many players get to play in the finals of the world juniors. I think they’ll be pumped up. I think you’re nervous going into the game but once everything gets going, the nerves settle down and you’re just out there playing.”

Nylander played in the tournament in 2015 and 2016, but was felled in 2016 by a concussion early on and couldn’t return. He said he’d spoken to Alex over the last couple weeks, but tried not to interfere with his preparation.

“I haven’t really talked to him about that, just talked about other things,” Nylander said. “They’ve been busy and stuff. So I’m just going to watch tonight and hopefully they take it home.”

The 21-year-old said he had yet to make any side bets with his Canadian teammates regarding the game – “maybe after practice” – but if he asked around, he’d find his teammates like their countrymen’s chances in Buffalo.

“Hopefully they do well,” said Dermott, who played in the World Juniors for Canada back in 2016. “It’s the first time I’ll be cheering against my buddy Timmy [Liljegren], so we’ll see what happens there. But it’s cool for Canada to make it this far and it’s going to be a really good game.”

“I’m cheering for Canada,” added Rielly. “Having the opportunity to play in that tournament myself [in 2013], there’s definitely a connection. You want to see the young Canadian boys do well.”

Canada last won gold at the World Juniors in 2015, while Sweden hasn’t won the whole thing since 2012. ​

Leafs practice lines:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-*Moore-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Gauthier-Brown

Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Carrick

Borgman-Polak

Dermott

Andersen

McElhinney

*-Nazem Kadri was absent (maintenance day)