TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Montreal Canadiens each held a morning skate at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

Before getting into the business side of things with reporters on Wednesday, team president Brendan Shanahan answered questions about the sky-high expectations surrounding the team this season.

"Our players have earned the right to be excited," Shanahan said. "I believe that they've earned the right to be in a position that is shared by other teams that they have the ability now to go all the way and compete for a Stanley Cup. Our fans recognize that, our players recognize that and what's more important to them and to us and what we set upon to do four years ago is build this in a manner where this is not a one-year window."

“Expectations are a wonderful thing," said head coach Mike Babcock, "and the pressure that comes with it is privilege. If you’re no good you don’t have that. And there’s isn’t one guy on our team that would say, ‘Gee, I’d rather not have expectations.’ You want to have expectations and now you got to do what you do ... We think we’re a good team and now we got to show it."

In the dressing room, the players did their best not to get drawn into the hype.

"We’re all humble in here," said Nazem Kadri. "We understand that just because we’re the favourites doesn’t mean we’re going to win. We get that. We know there are a lot of teams that will be ready to play us this year ... I think we should be considered an upper-echelon team. The favourites? I’m not quite sure. It depends on the person. But I do feel like we’re a top-tier team in the NHL and we got great guys in this dressing room to, I think, reach the ultimate goal."

Auston Matthews seemed eager to just get going after facing a barrage of "expectations" questions throughout training camp.

"You guys can hype us up and do all that stuff that you like to do as much as you want, but we have an expectation in this room and we’re going to take it one day at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves," the 21-year-old said.

Matthews: 'We have a lot of potential...our team on paper looks really good' Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri discuss the potential the team has for a spectacular season, the hype and expectations surrounding the club, and playing their bitter rivals on opening night.

Montreal coach Claude Julien is making a bold statement with his opening night lineup opting to sit veterans Tomas Plekanec and Karl Alzner.

"They're never easy decisions," Julien said. "We're all mandated to do what's best for the team first and it doesn't mean we don't sympathize with certain things, but, at the end of the day, that’s what we're all here for, including those players."

The move brings to an end Alzner's ironman streak (622 straight regular-season games played), which had been the fourth longest active run in the NHL behind only Keith Yandle (715), Patrick Marleau (706) and Phil Kessel (692)​.

'Never easy decisions': Julien on scratching vets Alzner, Plekanec After making veterans Karl Alzner and Tomas Plekanec healthy scratches for tonight's season opener against the Leafs, Claude Julien discusses his tough decision, while Gallagher explains that Plekanec will be an important part of the team this season.

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Gauthier

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Goalies

Andersen

Sparks

Lines at Canadiens morning skate:

Forwards

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Byron-Domi-Lehkonen

Hudon-Peca-Shaw

Plekanec, Scherbak

Defencemen

Mete-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Ouellet-Benn

Alzner

Goalies

Price

Niemi