Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – There was still 3:14 left to play in regulation between the Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators Saturday night when Leafs' goaltender Frederik Andersen sprinted to the bench.



Toronto was trailing 4-3 at the time, and head coach Mike Babcock put his team’s fate in the hands of its high-powered offence with ample time and chance to find the equalizer. But it was Mark Stone who found the back of the net first, tallying an empty-netter to lift Ottawa to a 5-3 victory.



Those final minutes reflected an entire game’s worth of difficulties for the Leafs, one where too many opportunities around the net yielded too few results.



“We didn’t capitalize around the net. I thought we probably could have,” said Babcock. “I didn’t think we were dangerous enough 6-on-5 [at the end]. You’re doing what you can to make it happen and you’re pushing at that point. We had lots of opportunity [before], but we didn’t do anything with it. We weren’t polished enough to win.”



On the stat sheet, Toronto was able to dominate Ottawa in multiple categories, including possession (65 per cent) and shots on goal (37, to the Senators 24). It was the Leafs’ execution that was lacking, not only in the offensive zone but on the backend and in net. Frederik Andersen gave up four goals on 23 shots for an .826 save percentage, and lamented not performing better in the third period when Toronto was entrenched in Ottawa’s end, but Craig Anderson closed the door in a 33-save performance.



“Tonight didn’t go his way,” Babcock surmised of his goalie. “Our [1-1] record is probably what we deserve. The one thing about this game is you’re in it together all the time. You’ve got to be better if you’re going to have success.”



With all the star power Toronto boasts up front, scoring timely goals didn’t project to be a problem at the outset of the season. Over the first two games of this new campaign it’s more depth of scoring that’s needed. Against Ottawa, Auston Matthews scored his third of the season after potting two in Toronto’s opener, while Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly each scored their firsts of the year. Sixteen of the Leafs’ 37 shots on goal came from skaters playing on Matthews’ and Marner’s lines (Patrick Marleau, Tyler Ennis, John Tavares and Zach Hyman), but when they weren’t opportunistic enough, the Senators showed Toronto how it’s done.



Thomas Chabot scored twice for Ottawa, once catching Toronto’s defence flat-footed for a breakaway. Chris Tierney took advantage of a slow line change by Toronto on his second period goal. They were the type of momentum-changing daggers expected of the Leafs’ offence, but that failed to materialize.



“We had our chances,” said Marner. “We were getting the puck to the net, they stayed very tight. I think there’s still opportunities [for our line] where we need to learn where each other likes to be and getting the puck up quicker to our D and that’s all going to come with time. In the second period we had too many turnovers and too many odd-man rushes and they went against us.”



Despite all that didn’t work for Toronto, there was a clear air of optimism following the loss.



Even though Toronto beat Montreal in their regular season opener on Wednesday, the game was riddled with defensive lapses and turnovers neutralized by Andersen’s terrific start. Saturday felt closer to the kind of team the Leafs are striving to be as a whole, with plenty of kinks still left to work out.



“We did a lot of things well [and] moving forward I think it’s important to stay focused on the process,” Rielly said. “[We’ll] worry about things we can get better at and that are going to lead to long-term success. Obviously we’re not happy with the outcome, but there are things we can take away and move forward and learn from.”



Takeaways



Magic Mitch returns

Individually, no one had a better game for Toronto against Ottawa than Marner. He was seemingly everywhere, involved in a majority of the positive plays generated, and drove his line to be the Leafs’ best on the night. A year ago, Marner got off to a painfully slow start to the season, recording only 16 points in his first 29 games last season and looking far more average than his talent suggests. That’s not the case now. Marner is adjusting to new linemates in Tavares and Hyman while still making his presence felt every shift.



He earned one of the first great scoring chances for the Leafs on Saturday by drawing a penalty shot, but couldn’t beat Anderson in the first period. That only seemed to ignite Marner. Early in the second period he danced along the wall through the Senators’ defence to get a sensational pass to Rielly and set up his score, and then put together a terrific sequence on the power play deking through Ottawa’s penalty killers to score a game-tying goal late in the second period. He finished the game with a team-leading six shots on goal, plus-one rating and two hits.



Time to tinker?

Babcock said Saturday morning he was still fine-tuning line combinations, a task made more difficult by the continued absence of William Nylander. On a line with Matthews and Marleau in the preseason, Tyler Ennis showed good chemistry with both and pocketed his first assist of the season helping to set up Matthews’ goal on Saturday, but lacks the elite playmaking and scoring ability that Nylander usually brings to that spot.



Nazem Kadri’s line, with Josh Leivo and Connor Brown, could also use a shake-up. As a group that trio hasn’t really jelled thus far, and recorded a team-worst rating of minus-three (for Kadri and Brown) and minus-four (for Leivo) on Saturday. Kadri really benefitted from the speed of Marleau and Marner on his line last year, when he produced a second straight 30-goal season, and could once again use a player who thinks and plays as quickly as Kasperi Kapanen. Kapanen played sporadically with Kadri last season, and relished not only a top-nine role but in teeing up chances for him to score. Or Kapanen could translate his speed and scoring acumen to Matthews’ line to get it rolling. Babcock wouldn’t reveal any potential lineup changes to come, but he does have options to consider.

Defence doldrums

With the Leafs controlling most of the play Saturday, Babcock said it wasn't an easy night to evaluate his blueline, but Jake Gardiner and Igor Ozhiganov clearly stood out in the wrong ways. Especially in the first period, Gardiner struggled with the puck, failing to hold the blue line on a soft pass back to the point during a delayed penalty for the Leafs, and he didn't get much power behind any of his shots towards the net. Turnovers have been an issue for the entire defence, and both Gardiner (who finished minus-one) and Ozhiganov were guilty of a few blatant mishandles of the puck. Ozhiganov was particularly exposed in the second half against the Senators, when Chabot walked straight through him for his second score and each time he seemed uncomfortable with the puck trying to make a play that backfired. Babcock thought Ozhiganov's partner Travis Dermott had played well in both games this season, and it remains to be seen if they're separated after a minus-two night. But teams may start to target Ozhiganov more if he continues to be so skittish with the puck.

Next up

The Leafs kick off a four-game road trip on Sunday in Chicago.



Open ‘Mike’

“Whichever one scores. Mitchy [Marner], one-on-one with the goalie, I’ll take all day.”

- Mike Babcock after Toronto’s 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators, on whether he’d rather have a power play or a penalty shot.