The Maple Leafs have seen a string of divisional opponents in the last week and a half, matching up against the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. Toronto’s record has been average at 1-2-1, including a pair of three-goal losses to perennial playoff contenders in the Bruins and Lightning.

Those unfavourable outcomes sting a little more for the Leafs, who had high expectations for themselves in both meetings.

“It’s a long season but, those are games you want to win and it’s a sour taste and probably a little frustration when you don’t get the result you want,” said John Tavares after the Leafs’ practice on Friday. “They are obviously big, important games. There is a lot of jockeying for position; all the teams have high expectations.”

Overall, the Leafs are 4-4-1 against the Atlantic this season, and there’s a chance they’ll end up pitted against a division rival in the first round of the playoffs. The players aren’t looking that far ahead when there are important lessons to learn from recent disappointments.

“Those points are important, we know that,” said Morgan Rielly. “But that being said, it’s a long year. There’s time to make those up. I think when you look at those games, it’s a good chance to kind of use as a measuring stick to judge where you are, and I think that’s good.”

Looking back on Thursday’s 4-1 loss in Tampa, the Leafs felt like they had the game under control, but were stymied by Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 48-save performance.

“I think when you look at the tape from last game, we did a lot of good things and there are things we can take away from that,” Rielly said.

“We played with a lot of good tenacity, we were quick, I thought we were on top of them,” added Tavares. “We didn’t allow them to get as much sustained pressure that they’re capable of with the talent and the depth. So we’ll just stick with that, keep making plays.”

For his part, head coach Mike Babcock is striving to not let his team get too caught up in the divisional race.

“Every game adds up exactly the same,” he said. “…I think there are some teams that, because of their level, you’re more interested in beating just because of the emotional side of it. In the end they all add up the same.”

The Leafs went 0-for-6 on the power play in Thursday’s loss to the Lightning, stoned by Vasilevskiy’s impressive showing in net and some key blocked shots by Tampa penalty killers. Toronto being blanked in that area has been a common theme lately – in four of their last five games the Leafs have produced zero goals with the extra man, going 1-for-18 overall.

The loss of key power-play pieces from seasons past like Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk forced adjustments by the Leafs, but Babcock is confident this year's units will get into a consistent rhythm.

“I don’t think [those losses] affected one [power-play] group at all, it’s just that we had two groups last year,” Babcock said. “We’re going to have two groups here too. Willy [Nylander] is working his way back; once Willy gets going, we’ll have two groups as well. Those guys were important players on the power play for us, but we’re just a different team. We’ve given different people more opportunity I would say.”

Tavares has taken on a less familiar power-play role as Toronto’s net-front presence in his first season with the Leafs. With four goals and three assists on the man advantage to date this season, Tavares is pleased with his impact, even as the Leafs are struggling to put pucks in the net.

“When you have the skill sets we have on our power play, it’s a pretty good spot to be in,” he said. “That’s where the puck is going to end up going, where the goals are scored, so I know I’ll be around it, and I’d like to continue putting them in when I get my chances. It’s been good.”

Being in that area of the ice on a power play does subject Tavares to more physicality than other positions might, but it has its perks too.

“I think you’re going to be engaged a little bit more around the net by some of the defencemen,” he acknowledged. “That’s where goals are scored, but that’s an easy price to pay when you’re getting these kinds of opportunities.”

Zach Hyman will step back into the Leafs’ lineup on Saturday after serving his two-game suspension for interference on Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

It’s only been a week since he last played an NHL game, but Hyman said it feels like it was a longer forced break.

“It felt like a month,” Hyman said of the time away. “I miss playing hockey. I miss being out there with the guys.”

Now that he’s eligible to play again, Tavares is eager to add Hyman back onto his line with Mitch Marner.

“There is so much trust in his game, so much predictability, he’s so strong on the puck, so good in those 50-50 battles there,” said Tavares. “With those ones you think he’s probably not going to come out of it, he just finds a way. Puts a lot of pressure on the D with his speed and his strength, so he’s a presence around the net and you can really count on him defensively in our own zone.”

Maple Leafs lines at practice:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Ennis-Lindholm-Brown

Gauthier



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl



Andersen

Spark