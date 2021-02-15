Leafs look to up physicality against hit-happy Sens Toronto hoping the return of Joe Thornton will provide a spark against an Ottawa team that has played them tight so far this season, Mark Masters writes.

The Toronto Maple Leafs held an optional skate at Scotiabank Arena on Monday morning. The Ottawa Senators held a full skate.

---

The Leafs got outhit 46-16 by the Canadiens on Saturday night and seemed to wear down as the game progressed. They’re looking to assert themselves a bit more tonight against the Senators.

"We have to do a better job actually being physical and getting on the body," said defenceman Jake Muzzin, who leads the team in hits. "Sometimes we like to shy away from it, but I think tonight we're going to be in a battle. They're a pretty physical team and we're going to have to be a more physical team as well."

Ottawa is third in the National Hockey League in hits per 60 minutes behind only Montreal and Pittsburgh. Toronto ranks 27th, which is actually up from 29th last season.

"Our identity is checking the right way," said Senators winger Connor Brown. "It's not always throwing the biggest hit, but making sure you're in the right spots and checking hard. We're a strong team."

"We probably won't be the most physical team," said Leafs centre Alex Kerfoot, "but we can ramp it up a little bit finishing checks, getting in on the forecheck and making us a little tougher to play against."

Being tougher to play against has been a focus since Day 1 of Leafs training camp.

"When the puck is there, and there's an opportunity for us to establish an advantage in that play, we've got to use our body physically," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "I think we've seen some growth in that area."

Keefe pointed out that some of his players aren’t naturally physical, but do a good job winning puck battles with their stick.

"Then we have some other guys throughout our lineup that [physicality] absolutely has to be part of who they are, and we need to have some growth in that regard,” he said. “I think at different times we have, but we're still looking for more consistency there."

Leafs plan to be more physical against hit-happy Sens After dealing with a hard-hitting affair in their loss Saturday against Montreal, the Maple Leafs are expecting no less from the Sens tonight, and understand that they have to increase their physicality overall.

---

The Senators split the first two games against the Leafs this season playing their rivals tight in Ottawa.

"We played hard," said winger Nick Paul, who had a goal and an assist in the games against Toronto. "We were skating hard. We were hitting hard. Forechecking. We stayed tight. Played really well as a team. If we keep that going tonight we'll have some success."

"Physically, in terms of their structure and trying to get to the net, two of the hardest games that we've played this season," Keefe recalled. "I know that they haven't gotten the results and they haven't gotten great luck with scoring and goaltending and stuff like that, but there's no easy shifts. These guys play hard. They play together as a team. They block shots. They're physical on everything. They protect their net well and they don't beat themselves."

---

The return of Joe Thornton should provide a spark for the Leafs, who are coming off their first regulation loss since the forward fractured a rib on Jan. 20.

"He brings a lot of energy and experience," said Muzzin. "When you get a guy like that back in the lineup, guys are excited to go."

Thornton will be reunited with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner on the top line, but his impact will be felt throughout the team.

"It's immeasurable, really," said Kerfoot. "The life he brings to the group is really fun. We're all going to enjoy having him around again ... He's always kind of the loudest guy in the room, but in the best way possible."

Thornton brings ‘immeasurable' value to Leafs lineup After missing the last 10 games with a fractured rib, Joe Thornton will draw back into the Maple Leafs lineup tonight as they host the Senators on TSN. With his return, Thornton's teammates couldn't keep from gushing about how important his presence is on and off the ice.

---

The Senators only have three wins, but they’re coming off an emotional last-minute victory in Winnipeg on Saturday afternoon.

"It's a big time identity builder," said Brown. "We're starting to figure out how we're going to win and it's by playing the right way. As we get older and these young kids get older and they start scoring more and more, we'll be able to fill the net a little more. But it starts from defence out."

Game management has been an issue for the team at times with close games getting away from them.

"We'll have a good first period where we're doing things right and we get a little antsy because we haven't scored yet," Brown admitted. "We got to play in our structure and take advantage of our chances and we'll be in it every night."

Young Sens beginning to realize their identity Seeing what it has taken to earn their wins this season, the Sens have begun to realize that their identity centres around a strong physical presence, and a defence first mentality.

---

After a tough start to the season, Ottawa has stabilized things on the penalty kill, which is ranked 24th in the league.

"We're winning some draws to start off," noted coach D.J. Smith. "We were 28 per cent in the right-side circle. You have to win face-offs and get a clear. If you do that your chance of killing the penalty is significantly higher. And we've got some saves. I don’t think it’s anything crazier than that. We've started to build a bit of confidence, but it's tough. I mean, these are the best power plays in the National Hockey League. All six teams on our side have high-end power plays and high-end skill."

The Senators have killed off 15 of 17 penalties over the past seven games.

"We changed some things systematically that play to our strengths as a group especially our forward group being able to go get them," Brown revealed. "A little more pressure."

---

Out since sustaining a leg injury on Jan. 24 in Calgary, Jack Campbell was spotted on the ice working with Leafs goalie coach Steve Briere before the morning skate.

​"He's on the ice and in full gear and moving and all those kind of things," Keefe said. "I think it's just a matter of how he progresses from here. I don't think there's any real timeline assigned to it. From what I'm told it's just more getting a little bit better each day and building up. Certainly is more than a week out at this stage, but they're non-committal in terms of an actual timeline.​"

---

Projected Leafs lines for Monday's game:

Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Hyman

Engvall - Kerfoot - Mikheyev

Vesey - Boyd - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Andersen

Hutchinson

Projected Senators lines for Monday's game:

Tkachuk - Tierney - Brown

Paul - White - Dadonov

Stützle - Stepan - Batherson

Anisimov - Norris - Watson

Chabot - Zaitsev

Reilly - Zub

Wolanin - Gudbranson

Hogberg

Daccord​