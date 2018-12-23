Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN Toronto reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team held an 11 a.m. meeting at Scotiabank Arena..

After the AHL Toronto Marlies beat the Laval Rocket 2-0 on Saturday afternoon, Trevor Moore thought he was done with hockey until after Christmas, then the Maple Leafs called.

Winger Tyler Ennis had just broken his ankle in the second period of Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers, and Toronto was suddenly down to 11 healthy forwards (Zach Hyman was already out with an ankle injury of his own). Moore was told late that night he might be needed, and on Sunday morning got confirmation his NHL debut was forthcoming against the Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s something you wait your whole life for, that you work towards,” Moore said after the Leafs’ team meeting on Sunday. “So mostly [I] just [feel] excitement right now. I’m just really excited to get going tonight and get my first NHL game.”

It hasn’t been an easy path to this point for Moore, but the payoff is well worth the wait. As an undrafted free agent playing for the University of Denver in 2016, Moore was invited to attend the Leafs’ development camp that June; the following month, he left Denver to sign a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto.

Over the next two seasons, Moore battled for ice time in the American Hockey League while trying to establish his pro game. By late in the 2017-18 campaign, Moore was on a terrific fourth line with Mason Marchment and Adam Brooks, helping to drive a team that went on to win the franchise’s first Calder Cup championship.

Brimming with confidence, Moore was a standout in last fall’s training camp for the Leafs, and has 24 points (17 goals, 7 assists) for the Marlies in 27 games this season, third in the league in goals. He’ll slot into the Leafs’ lineup on Sunday with Par Lindholm and Frederik Gauthier on the fourth line.

“He’s a good player,” surmised Mike Babcock. “It took him a while to adjust to the pro level, but he’s scored down there in the first half of the year. I think it’s real important that he continues to score down there so he knows he’s a scorer. Right now, with the injuries, he gets an opportunity so we get to find out if our depth is as good as we say it is.”

Moore had been recalled twice already this season without playing, but once he knew this time would be different, the 23-year-old quickly got his parents, girlfriend and sisters en route to Toronto for the debut. Having struggled so long to land his NHL chance, Moore can’t wait to share it with family.

“[You] never want to say [opportunity is] inevitable, because it’s hard to get to this level,” Moore said. “You never know when your next call up is going to be. There are a lot of good players on the Marlies, so I just feel very fortunate.”

While Moore may not have gotten a practice or a morning skate in with the Leafs before his big night, having played Friday and Saturday with the Marlies is all the warmup he needs.

“I think the adrenaline will kick in,” Moore predicted. “[In the AHL], there’s no days off, and you just always have to come ready. I feel like I’ve come a long way [since I started in Toronto]. We work a lot with the Marlies on a lot of different stuff, so I feel like I’ve come a long way.”

------

A week ago, the Leafs were in a spiral, having lost four of their last five and showing a disturbing lack of consistency in their game.

The week has been a different story. Toronto is once again on the right track, riding a three-game winning streak over which they have outscored opponents 18-6. Turns out, the Leafs had this four-game stretch before the Christmas break begins on Monday circled way ahead of time to use as motivation.

“[We were] wanting to come out on top and be able to win a few consecutive games and put ourselves in a good position post-Christmas break,” said Nazem Kadri. “We’ve been able to do that. We know we’re facing a bit of a challenge here tonight, but I think the guys will be ready to go.”

Reflecting on these last three victories, Babcock has seen the Leafs execute the details of their game plan more frequently than they were during that ineffective stretch earlier in the month.

“The bottom line for us as a group is we have to learn to play right all the time,” said Babcock. “Over and over and over. Come put your work boots on and wear the other team out. When we play right, we’re a load to handle. When we don’t, and we get carried away, we can get frustrated fast. When we take care of the puck, we have lots of fun.”

The last time Toronto hosted the Red Wings on Dec. 6, they were decidedly not at their best. Trailing 4-1 in the second period, the Leafs staged a frantic comeback in the third to force overtime, where they fell 5-4. In order to replicate a similar result on Sunday, Detroit head coach Jeff Blashill said his team will have to force the Leafs into playing defence again.

“You have to pressure them, that’s the number one way to take away their stretch and speed game is apply tons of pressure and be on top of them,” Blashill said. “I thought we did that for two periods [on Dec. 6] and I thought we got away from it in the third period and I thought we paid the price because of it. It’s easier said than done, they’ve got something to say about it too. But it starts with being fast in your D zone.”

------

Babcock has never hidden Justin Holl's reality from him, making it clear playing time would be scarce early on this season. But Holl hasn’t let Babcock think he’s okay with that.

“I liked the conversation we had the other day,” Babcock recounted. “He said, ‘don’t confuse me being a real good guy with me accepting my lot in life.’ Which is I think real good for him.”

So far, that lot has been appearing in one game through the first two months of this campaign, sitting out as a healthy scratch for 35 of 36 games. On Sunday, Holl will double his games-played total when he slots onto the Leafs’ third defence pairing with Travis Dermott. Normally that spot is occupied by Igor Ozhiganov, but he’s still coming back from an illness, while Martin Marincin had played there the last two games.

Now, it’s Holl’s turn.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s an honest guy,” Babcock said of the 26-year-old. “Took him a while in the American League to get going. Get an opportunity [now], try to make good on your opportunity so you get another one.”

Holl has been in the Leafs’ organization since 2015-16, almost exclusively with the Marlies. Through 192 games there, Holl tallied 20 goals and 48 assists, and received a two-year, one-way contract extension from the Leafs in July to continue his journey with the organization. Even if patience doesn’t always come easily to him, Babcock sees Holl has a valuable piece of the Leafs.

“We like him or else we wouldn’t have him here,” Babcock said. “He’s a really good guy.”

------

Maple Leafs projected lines vs. Detroit Red Wings

Johnsson-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Brown-Kadri-Nylander

Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Holl



Sparks starts

Andersen