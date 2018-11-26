Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – As the clock ticks on the Maple Leafs’ window to sign restricted free agent winger William Nylander by Saturday’s Dec. 1 deadline, Toronto’s bubble players are both bracing for change and using the looming possibility as motivation.

“I’m happy with what I’ve done, but I have to take this game tonight [against Boston] and try to do something noticeable out there and stay consistent every time I get the opportunity,” said fourth-line winger Josh Leivo after the Leafs’ morning skate on Monday.

“You only control what you can control, and right now we’re all still in the lineup. Have to make the most of it.”

It’s possible that Toronto will have both Nylander and injured centre Auston Matthews back in the fold by the end of this week.

Matthews has been practising with the Leafs in a red no-contact sweater for the past two weeks and been on the ice for several morning skates working closer to a return. The 21-year-old centre said last Thursday he will need at least one full-contact practice before coming back, with his next opportunity on Tuesday. From there, Matthews could be eyeing a return as early as Wednesday against San Jose, or Saturday at Minnesota.

That could leave Leivo or his linemates, Frederik Gauthier and Tyler Ennis, on the outside looking in.

Ennis and Gauthier have already experienced being healthy scratches this season – Gauthier didn’t play until the Leafs’ fourth game of the season and Ennis was scratched for three games in mid-October while rotating onto the fourth line with Andreas Johnsson.

It wasn’t until Matthews hurt his shoulder on Oct. 27 that both Gauthier and Ennis took hold of regular fourth-line spots; in the 13 games since, Ennis has registered two goals and one assist, while Gauthier has two assists. Leivo has been at his post in all 24 games for Toronto this year, producing three goals and two assists. All three rave about their burgeoning chemistry now and aren’t ready to quit building on it.

“We just have to focus on doing our best every shift,” Ennis shrugged. “Our goal is to just go out there every shift and try to score, make sure we’re good in our own end. Whatever happens with everything else will happen.”

Gauthier’s position might be most precarious of all, given that he entered the Leafs' lineup came when head coach Mike Babcock moved Par Lindholm from centre to the wing prior to Matthews’ injury. With a centre and winger potentially returning, Gauthier is expendable, even while his game is showing steady improvement.

When at his best, Gauthier is driving the fourth line’s success from the faceoff circle. Their line sees only 36 per cent of their draws in the offensive zone, but still they’re at 50 per cent possession on the season – a credit to Gauthier’s 50 per cent success rate overall this season on defensive zone faceoffs, boosted to 53 per cent success in the month of November.

Gauthier has added some quality scoring chances to the mix in recent games, but to his great frustration they have yet to go in.

“Sometimes I hear it from Josh in practice, like ‘Just do that scoring in a game!’ Gauthier joked. “But I think we’re all just taking it day to day and I’m just doing my thing. We’re playing tonight, so you come in and do your best and then we’ll see what happens when the big players come back.”

“He’s just a kid trying to figure it out, trying to get better,” added Babcock. “Coach won’t even play him on the penalty kill yet. There are lots of things you have to work on. But if you’re [Andreas Johnsson] two days ago [who scored a hat trick against Philadelphia] versus today, that one game doesn’t make a career, but it might give you some confidence. So it’s all about confidence and earning your way for [Gauthier].”

Indeed, it’s reasonable to assume Johnsson has far fewer worries about being pushed out by Matthews and Nylander coming back, despite being a healthy scratch for five games in October. His three-goal game on Saturday put the 24-year-old at five goals and one assist in 19 contests, and he’s developed a strong rapport with Lindholm, who stands to remain in the centre position going forward.

All things considered, Monday’s outing against Boston could be one of the current fourth line’s last opportunities to skate as a unit, and they say they won’t squander it. Plus, the trio is hungry for a little redemption. When the Leafs met Boston on Nov. 10, it ended in a 5-1 loss for Toronto, and Gauthier’s line had a team-worst 38 per cent possession. They argue a lot has changed since then and can prove it on Monday. ​

“We’ve been building chemistry and gelling and built that base where we know what we’re doing every night and how to do it,” said Ennis. “When you’re on the fourth line you have to be ready to go at all times and just be focused and determined and ready to roll.”

Injury Report

Nikita Zaitsev was absent from the Leafs’ morning skate on Monday due to an illness, but Babcock “assumes” he’ll play against Boston. Martin Marincin will slot onto the Leafs’ second defensive pairing if Zaitsev is unable to go.

Quote of the Day

“If you [told] me when I was 15 that I was going to be playing for $6 million a year when I’m 22, I would not think you were saying the truth. It’s a dream come true. I could be playing in the Czech [Republic] for a couple hundred bucks a month. I’m happy.”

- Boston Bruins’ winger David Pastrnak on whether he regrets signing a six-year, $40 million contract extension so quickly in 2017, and not holding out in restricted free agency like his friend William Nylander for a larger deal.

Maple Leafs projected lineup versus Boston:

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Goalies

Andersen starts

Sparks