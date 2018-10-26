Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Good teams are supposed to win at home. So why has that been so challenging for the Eastern Conference-leading Toronto Maple Leafs?

Through 10 games – five at home and five on the road – the Leafs are undefeated away from Toronto but have a paltry 2-3-0 record at Scotiabank Arena. Far from establishing a home-ice advantage, the Leafs have been outscored 15-11 in their building while outscoring opponents 27-17 on the road.

What gives?

“We seem to be more patient [on the road]. We don’t press, don’t do silly things, don’t get in a run-and-gun game like at home,” said head coach Mike Babcock after practice at MasterCard Centre on Friday. “At home, I don’t know if we’re trying to be too cute and look too good, but in the end it’s about results and doing things right.”

Toronto and Nashville are the only teams that haven’t lost on the road (both clubs are 5-0-0) this season. On the flip side, the Leafs are one of four teams with an NHL-worst three losses at home.

A disturbing overall trend for Toronto has been the tendency to give up the first goal (which they’ve done in seven of 10 games), and only one of those game-opening scores has come at home, in a 4-1 win over the struggling Los Angeles Kings.

Beyond just playing too often from behind, Toronto doesn't always play with the same conviction at home that they do on the road.

“When you come home you want to be comfortable and have a lot of confidence. That’s what we still need to establish here,” said winger Kasperi Kapanen. “Our games at home haven’t been our best. On the road we keep it simple and play our game, and we’ve been winning that way, so that’s what we need to apply.”

Fewer distractions exist away from home, where the responsibilities of daily life are reduced to almost nothing except preparing for whatever game is next.

“You keep it simple. You’re going out for dinner and that’s it,” Kapanen said. “We just need to translate that and how we’ve been able to play on the road to what we do here.”

That can start on Saturday when the Leafs begin a three-game homestand by hosting the Winnipeg Jets.

Toronto was successful on the Jets’ turf Wednesday, halting a two-game losing streak with a 4-2 win, marking the fifth time this season they’ve scored four or more goals in a game, and fourth time they’ve done it on the road.

Auston Matthews, who leads the Leafs and the NHL with 10 goals, has scored only three times at home, and not since Oct. 6.

“I don't know," Matthews said when asked why the goal disparity for the team exists. "But we want to be dominant at home, just like a lot of the top teams [in the NHL] are."

It was only a season ago that the Leafs were able to establish a new franchise record for home wins (29) and consecutive wins at home (13). With pieces like John Tavares being added in the off-season, Toronto has a bigger target on its back than ever before. Leafs players feel that’s changed the way the opposition are treating their visits.

“Teams are hungry to play us, they’re taking us really seriously now,” said Mitch Marner. “I think before they came in knowing we were a good team, but we were young. This year you can tell it’s a different atmosphere in the rink. Every team we’re playing wants to beat the Leafs, so it’s something we have to make sure we’re ready to [combat] and be better at home.”

Nazem Kadri says he sensed that extra step from the other team in town even before the Leafs were thought of as a contender. That feeling is just more magnified now.

With the Leafs yet to win consecutive games on home ice this season, the next week will be defined by how well Toronto can take back its house.

“The thing about playing [here] is a lot of people are coming home, so a lot of people have game circled on their schedule to be prepared,” Kadri said. “But that’s no excuse. The fact of the matter is we have to establish Toronto as a tough place to play. We’re trending towards that direction, but we also still have work to do.”