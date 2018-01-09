Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – When Kyle Lowry had to be carried off the court in overtime of Monday’s victory over Brooklyn, the Raptors – and Raptors fans – held their collective breath in the hopes that his back injury looked worse than it was.

After undergoing tests, it appears that is indeed the case.

The Raptors’ all-star point guard is day-to-day with a bruised tailbone and back spasms, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and later confirmed by the team. X-rays were negative and he’ll be re-evaluated daily. While he’ll miss Tuesday’s game at home to Miami, at minimum, he should avoid a long-term absence.

Lowry sustained the injury on a hard fall late in the overtime period. Going up for an offensive rebound, he collided with Nets forward Joe Harris and came down on the back of Quincy Acy, ultimately landing on his lower back.

Clearly in pain, Lowry lay on the court for a moment. With the help of his teammates he tried to get up a couple of times, only to fall back down. Finally, Toronto’s two centres – Jonas Valanciunas and Lucas Nogueira – picked him up and carried him to the locker room.

He was in a wheelchair when team doctors took him for X-rays on his tailbone following the game and was seen on crutches later in the evening.

The 31-year-old is averaging 16.2 points and 7.0 assists to go along with a career-best 6.1 rebounds in this, his 12th NBA season.

Dwane Casey and the coaching staff have made a concerted effort to scale back his minutes this year, hoping to keep him healthy and preserve him for the stretch run and playoffs, where he’s broken down in each of the last three seasons. Lowry is logging just under 33 minutes per contest, four fewer than he averaged last season.

Although the team can do their best to minimize the risk, Lowry will always be more prone to fluke injuries than most, given his style of play. A three-time all-star, Lowry sacrifices his body on a nightly basis, whether it’s taking a charge (which he leads the league in), diving for a loose ball or, yes, even battling for rebounds with guys a foot taller.

Those are the plays that make the team nervous, given Lowry’s age, injury history and importance, but they’re also what make him the player he is. In other words, Lowry plays at one speed and as long as he’s on the floor you have to take the good (everything he does to help you win) with the bad (heightened risk of injury).

Fortunately for the Raptors, the point guard position is their deepest. For as long as Lowry’s out, Delon Wright – the emerging third-year pro – should step in as the starter with Fred VanVleet inheriting more minutes as the primary backup.

Norman Powell, who has been the odd man out of Casey’s 10-man rotation lately, should also get an opportunity to reclaim his role off the bench, while two-way player Lorenzo Brown is expected to be recalled from the G-League and act as the third point guard.