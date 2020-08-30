Hughes battles his way to Tour Championship At the start of this season, Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut in nine of his first 11 events. As he left that beautiful setting on the Monterey Peninsula, struggling to get his game on track, making it to the Tour Championship was the farthest thing from his mind. TSN's Bob Weeks has more on the Canadian.

At the start of this season, Mackenzie Hughes missed the cut in nine of his first 11 events, the last of those at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

As he left that beautiful setting on the Monterey Peninsula, struggling to get his game on track, making it to the Tour Championship was the farthest thing from his mind.

But after a stirring second half of the season that included a second, tie for third and tie for sixth, Hughes stood over a slippery five-foot putt on the 72nd hole of the BMW Championship. Sink it and he would go to East Lake, miss it and he would finish just outside the top 30 on the FedEx Cup rankings.

After taking time to line it up with help from caddie Jace Walker, he calmly rolled it into the heart of the cup.

“That was some of the most pressure I've felt in a long time,” said Hughes. “You know, I've contended to win some tournaments this summer, and that kind of felt like the same kind of intensity on that putt.”

Hughes will play in the lucrative season finale next week just outside of Atlanta where the last-place prize money is $400,000. The winner takes home $15 million.

But there’s more than next week. By making it to the Tour Championship, Hughes earns spots in all four majors, the Players Championship as well as the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

That five-foot putt could be career-changing.

As with most of his early season, the final-round was a battle. Hughes started Sunday just two shots out of the lead but struggled to find the fairways on the exceptionally difficult Olympia Fields course. His first five tee shots headed right with four ending up in the rough and the fifth in a fairway bunker. Still, he managed to make the turn in even par.

He made a birdie on the 12th but gave that back on the 14th when his tee ball found the rough, this time on the left side. On the 17th, another wayward tee shot led to a bogey and that meant he needed a par on the final hole to play next week. After a solid tee shot, he hit a weak second that ended up in a greenside bunker without much room between the sand and the pin. But he managed to rescue that, leaving himself the five-footer.

After three days of solid play, Hughes’s final round was hampered by an overnight ailment.

“I really woke up today with a pretty bad neck and really struggled tee to green,” said Hughes. “Didn't have my good stuff at all, and somehow found a way to grind it out. I made it pretty hard there down the stretch, but just really thankful and relieved to get it done.”

Much like the Dundas, Ont., product’s entire season, the final round was one of grinding out a score and trusting that his game could rise up.

“I think I'll look back on this one in a while and reflect on it and really draw a lot of positives from it,” he stated. “Like I said, I just didn't have my game today, and just really dug deep. Kept trying to believe in myself and just telling myself that I was going to do it, and it worked out.”

Hughes now gets to extend his season by a week, one that will be important in many ways. He’ll start the Tour Championship 10 shots behind FedEx Cup leader Dustin Johnson but with the confidence he’s gained in the last few weeks, he’s not about to stop trying.

“I'm obviously not expected to go do anything at the TOUR Championship,” he said, “but I'm 10 back, and you never know what could happen. I know you can't win if you're not there, so step one accomplished, and I'm excited for the week.”