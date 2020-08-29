Hughes in the hunt heading into final round of BMW While plenty of the PGA Tour’s best are struggling at the BMW Championship on a course that has been stingy in giving up birdies, Mackenzie Hughes is rolling along, grinding out pars and staying patient. His one-under 69 on Saturday left him two shots off the lead held by Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

If Mackenzie Hughes had his choice, he’d play a course like Olympia Fields every week.

While plenty of the PGA Tour’s best are struggling at the BMW Championship on a course that has been stingy in giving up birdies, Hughes is rolling along, grinding out pars and staying patient. His one-under 69 on Saturday left him two shots off the lead held by Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

“I'm pleased with today,” said Hughes, who was the first player to post two under-par rounds this week. “I think it's playing a little bit easier than it did Thursday and Friday but still incredibly difficult.”

Hughes started his third round by draining a 24-foot putt on the first hole and then rolled off a string of 11 pars. He ended that streak by hitting his tee shot on the par-3 13th to three feet for his second birdie.

The only bogey on his card came on the 17th hole when his drive found the left rough and he was unable to hold the green on his second shot.

The leaderboard has an international flavor as the 29-year-old Canadian chases American Johnson and Matsuyama of Japan. He’s tied with Adam Scott of Australia and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann while six players are a shot back of that group including Jon Rahm of Spain, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland.

The fact Hughes is playing well on what is easily the most difficult test on the PGA Tour this season is no surprise. His best results have come when the conditions are difficult. He was runner-up at the Honda Classic and tied for sixth at the Memorial where the winning scores were in the single digits under par.

While the Dundas, Ont., native has been playing well in all facets of his game, his putter has shined. In his last six starts, he’s finished inside the top 25 in putting five times. He’s also ranked 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting for the season.

If there is a weakness in his play so far, it’s off the tee. He’s only hit 18 of 42 fairways and playing out of the rough at Olympia Fields is a tall task.

In addition to trying to win on Sunday, Hughes is also trying to lock a spot in next week’s Tour Championship. The top 30 players on the FedEx Cup standings will head to the tour’s finale where the winner will earn $15 million. Hughes came in to the week ranked 36 and is currently projected to finish 22nd. So far, he’s has managed to avoid looking at the what ifs and focus on battling Olympia Fields.

“This golf course is actually a pretty good distraction,” said Hughes of the fluctuating standings that can change on every swing, “because it's so hard that you have to just focus on every shot so much that it's easy to just kind of get in your own world out there and just the task at hand. So that's been kind of nice.”

Hughes’s lone win on the PGA Tour came in 2016 just a few months after joining the circuit. A two-time Canadian Amateur champion, he won the PGA Tour Canada’s Order of Merit in 2013, his first year as a professional. He also won on the then-Web.com Tour in 2016 before graduating to the top level.

The other three Canadians in the field are further back on the leaderboard and will need a strong finish to have any chance of making it to the Tour Championship. Corey Conners, who had a hole-in-on on Saturday is tied for 21st, Adam Hadwin is tied for 47th while Nick Taylor sits in a tie for 55th. All are projected to finish outside the top 30 on the FedEx Cup standings.