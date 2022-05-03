'Made for playoffs': Bunting skates with Leafs top line at practice Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting, who sustained an undisclosed injury on April 23 and watched Game 1 of Toronto’s first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning from the press box Monday, returned to his usual spot beside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at practice ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2 and should be ready to play, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning held practices at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s Game 2 matchup at Scotiabank Arena.

Michael Bunting skated in his usual spot beside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner at practice.

"I felt pretty good out there," the left winger said in his first media session since sustaining an undisclosed injury on April 23 in Florida. "I was in regular line rushes and I felt good. I felt like my speed was there, so pretty happy with it."

"He looked good," agreed coach Sheldon Keefe. "As long as it continues to go well in terms of not having any flare-up or negative reaction, we believe he will be ready to play."

The 26-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., watched Game 1 of the first-round series from the press box.

"I was sweating up there," Bunting said with a smile. "It was unreal. It got me going. I was standing up. I was cheering. It was pretty exciting to see that. It was my first ever time watching the Leafs [live] in a playoff game."

Growing up as a Leafs fan, Bunting's favourite post-season memories were watching the Battle of Ontario with Mats Sundin and Toronto getting the best of Daniel Alfredsson and the Ottawa Senators. Those games got nasty and that's the type of environment that Bunting seems to thrive in. He led the Leafs in drawn penalties this season and is constantly chirping the opposition.

"A player like Bunts is made for playoffs," said Keefe. "He plays a lot of regular-season games like they are playoff games. That is what makes him successful. He is playing with a higher level of intensity all of the time. That evens out a little bit in playoff time because others bring their game up, but I wouldn't be surprised if Bunts has another level to get to as well."

On Sunday, Keefe predicted we would see a "borderline violent" series and Game 1 certainly delivered with 122 penalty minutes. The NHL’s department of player safety levied fines against Toronto's Wayne Simmonds and Tampa's Pat Maroon and Corey Perry for actions stemming from a line brawl in the third period. What sparked it?

"I'm not going to comment on that," said Maroon.

"Just intensity," said Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, who was on the receiving end of some Maroon punches. "It's the first game of playoffs. I don't think there was anything offside."

During the fracas, Rielly ended up fighting Jan Rutta. Both ended up bloodied with Rutta leaking from his forehead and Rielly dealing with a gash on his hand.

"It's not usually his thing and he responded well," Bunting said. "We stepped up and we didn't shy away from that and that's playoff hockey. We were all pretty proud of one another."

Rielly kept his hand in his pocket throughout his media session. How's it feeling?

"Fine," the 28-year-old said.

What did Keefe think about Rielly, Toronto's ice time leader, dropping the gloves for the first time since 2016?

"You don't like to see those kinds of things [with] guys that aren't used to being involved in that," the coach admitted. "But you do get [dragged] into it at times. That's the reality of it. It was obviously somewhat calculated in that sense. We can debate it and say whatever we want, but it is a part of the game. We are trying to win the game. Whatever the circumstances are, our players have to be ready for it. Whether it is that example or a number of others throughout the game, our players just stood in there."

Rielly now has two career NHL fights to go along with two in the Western Hockey League, per HockeyFights.com.

Kyle Clifford received a one-game suspension for boarding Ross Colton early in Game 1.

"He has to toe the line," Keefe said before the decision came down. "It is not an easy ask for a player like him. When you are him, you go on the ice, you want to get on top of the opposition quickly, you want to finish your checks and you want to make your mark physically. He had just finished a good check. The building is kind of erupting. All of a sudden, there is a second check there. It is a split-second decision and it wasn't a good one. He knows that. He has been around the game a long time and has played that way a long time. He paid for it at that moment. We paid for it as a team."

In Monday's post-game news conference, Keefe said he didn't regret having Clifford in the lineup.

"When I go back and look at our last 20 games and I pull out the games where our fourth line has been the best — and I am talking about playing the game, defending, skating, forechecking — it has been with Kyle Clifford in the lineup."

With Bunting back on the top line at practice, Alex Kerfoot shifted to the second line with John Tavares and Ilya Mikheyev which bumped Ondrej Kase to the fourth line.

Kase missed the final 20 games of the regular season after sustaining a concussion on March 19. He played 13 minutes and 29 seconds while producing two assists in his return to the lineup on Monday night.

"He looked like himself," Keefe said. "I had a few clips today where he is absolutely giving us everything he has on the forecheck, backcheck and in puck battles. We threw him right into the PK and he was good there. I was thrilled that he not only played the game and got through the game but he did it confidently and didn't change his game or alter how his approach is. He just went out and played. That is a really good sign for us and for him."

"It's never easy to go back after injuries and especially first playoff game," Kase said, "but the crowd was unbelievable there and they helped me."

When did Kase know he'd be able to play in Game 1?

"I don't know," he said. "It's a tough question. I knew it when I was on blue line and national anthem plays."

Kase has a history of concussions and was limited to just three games with the Boston Bruins last season. He was able to suit up in 50 games with Toronto this season. The 26-year-old's perseverance in resurrecting his career led to him being voted the team's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee by the Toronto chapter of the Pro Hockey Writers' Association.

"You need to focus every shift," the Czech native said. "You cannot think about what happened in the past."

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed five goals on 32 shots in Game 1. The only other time he allowed more than four goals in a playoff game during Tampa's two Cup runs was when he surrendered six to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the first round last year.

"Vasi's the man and there's no other guy I want back there," said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. "One goalie actually had to work and the other goalie didn't have to work that hard."

Vasilevskiy, the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner, didn't let the Game 1 barrage get to him.

"I was impressed by his way in the locker room after the game," Pierre-Édouard Bellemare noted. "He wasn't bothered ... He just said to make sure we understand what happened and focus on the next one coming up."

At the other end, Jack Campbell stopped all 24 shots he faced to post his second career playoff shutout. In his final media session before Game 1, Campbell was asked how he planned to unwind on the eve of the playoffs. He said he'd have a good meal and watch a show. Pressed for details, Campbell encouraged reporters to follow up after the game.

On Monday night, we got an answer.

"My girlfriend Ashley cooked me a nice chicken breast, actually," Campbell revealed. "And I've been watching Ozark, the new season. So, it was a nice relaxing evening with the cats."

Campbell has two pet cats.

What was the mood like around the defending champions on Tuesday?

"Last night was ugly," Cooper said. "Let's make no bones about it, but this isn't the first time we've lost Game 1 and won the series. It's not ideal, but it's not like it's unchartered water either."

The Lightning dropped Game 1 in three of eight series during their championship campaigns, but they never suffered such a lopsided loss.

"We got to dig in a little deeper," Cooper stressed. "It was way too easy a night for their goaltender. We're a proud group so I'm not worried about these guys."

Tampa's forward lines and defence pairs remained unchanged at practice. So, what's the biggest adjustment they need to make?

"We already made it," Bellemare said. "We just forget about that [game] ... You don't win a series in one game."

The Lightning owned the top power play in the NHL in April, but failed to convert on five chances, including a five-minute major, in Game 1 while giving up a shorthanded goal.

"You just can't feed them," Cooper said. "We fed them last night. We were probably a little lazy in some areas. I think we hoped for some plays instead of working for some plays."

Nick Paul replaced Maroon on the second unit at practice.

William Nylander skated before practice, but departed before the main session. Pierre Engvall did not take the ice. Keefe said both players are expected to play on Wednesday.

Petr Mrazek took part in practice for the first time since suffering a groin injury on March 29.

Lines at Leafs practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Clifford - Kampf - Spezza

Kase - Blackwell - Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Holl

Campbell

Kallgren

Mrazek