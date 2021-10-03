Leafs' Matthews takes another step in return from wrist surgery Auston Matthews took part in contact drills for the first time at training camp. TSN's Mark Masters has more as the Maple Leafs enter the final week of the preseason.

"It's a really good step," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He did a lot more today than we were expecting, frankly. He shot the puck a lot harder today. It's the first time I saw him really leaning into one timers."

Matthews, who underwent wrist surgery in August, stayed out for most of the practice. The only part of the workout he skipped was a scrimmage at the end.

"He got into some contact stuff, which we didn't expect him to do today, but he wanted to and felt really good so, of course, that's very positive," said Keefe.

John Tavares broke into a big smile when asked how the Rocket Richard Trophy winner looked.

"I mean, it's Auston Matthews so he looks pretty good," Tavares said. "He's a helluva player and he's excited to get back out there and really get his game going. He's been working extremely hard on and off the ice to get to where he is now."

There's a chance Matthews could get into some exhibition action this week. The Leafs have three pre-season games left: Monday (at Ottawa), Tuesday (vs. Montreal) and Saturday (vs. Ottawa).

"There would be value in that, but we're not pushing for that or anything," said Keefe. "When he says he's ready and the medical team believes he's ready, he'll be in. Whether that's in pre-season, whether it's Game 1, whether it's after that, we don't know, but we're trending in the right direction, for sure."

"Today seemed like a good step for him," said Tavares. "[He's] one of the best players in the world so you know what that means to the group and to see him progress is fantastic. He pushes everyone to be better just because he's so good and also with his work ethic and determination as well."

The Leafs open the regular season on Oct. 13 against the Canadiens.

Tavares revealed that he and linemate William Nylander have resolved to get off to a better start this season.

"We've challenged each other to come in this year and really get off the ground running," Tavares said. "He really wants to take on more of a leadership role and make that presence felt amongst the room."

Nylander is among the most skilled players on the roster, but doesn't wear a letter and isn't considered one of the more vocal guys. So, what's changed?

"He just feels that responsibility, it's time for him to take ownership of some of those things and wanting to be involved in a lot more," said Tavares, "whether it's off the ice or on the ice just with the consistency that's needed on a daily basis."

Nylander led the way with five goals and eight points in the series against Montreal in May and has carried that momentum into training camp.

"He looks good in terms of the way he's skating, the type of shape he came in and his mindset and attitude and wanting to be a big presence," observed Tavares. "For him, this has been a great camp. He's looked tremendous so far."

Jason Spezza will be glued to the television on Sunday night as Tom Brady returns to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots for the first time.

"I think we'll all be watching the game tonight," Spezza said. "I don't know a sports fan that hasn't marvelled at what he's been able to do and then to switch teams and do it again."

Spezza, 38, takes great pride in being able to produce and be a factor in the twilight of his career. And he appreciates how Brady, at age 44, continues to operate at such a high level.

What stands out the most?

"The way he includes his teammates in everything," said Spezza, who will often stay out late after practice to work with Toronto's younger players. "The way he makes a point of spreading the ball around. The way he values teammates ... how he brings guys into work with him early. Just the inclusion of his teammates and how it's not just the Brady show, it's about his team, I think that allows him to be a better player and play longer."

Spezza stays out after Leafs practice to work with Ho-Sang and Robertson pic.twitter.com/glQSptFBUY — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 27, 2021

Keefe is growing alongside Toronto's young core, the captain has noticed.

"He's starting to find a really good balance of encouraging us to play our games and maximize our abilities as players within the team concept and structure, but also being very demanding and pushing us to be better," said Tavares. "He's really, more and more, just continued to get a better feel for that ... Our team and type of personalities we have, you can just tell he's getting a better feel for it and feel for the group as he spends more time here."

TSN insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week that Keefe signed a two-year extension in the summer.

"He and [general manager] Kyle [Dubas] are very much aligned which makes it easy for a player to know what's going on," noted alternate captain Morgan Rielly.

This will be Keefe's first full 82-game season with the Leafs.

"He's got a good feel for the game," said Spezza, "and carries himself in a very professional manner and demands a lot out of us. He's a guy that deserves it and he's getting better and better as he goes on."

Jake Muzzin spent the first week of camp paired with Timothy Liljegren as Keefe linked up veterans with younger players on the blue line.

"He looks great," Muzzin said of the 22-year-old Swede. "He really worked hard this summer. He looks good. He's skating well. He's shooting the puck good. He's a smart player, who makes really good plays with the puck. I liked his game a lot."

But with the pre-season schedule now halfway done, Keefe went back to some familiar looks at Sunday's practice. Rielly reunited with usual partner T.J. Brodie and Muzzin skated with Justin Holl.

Muzzin and Holl played together much of the last two seasons and have formed solid chemistry. During a scene in the Amazon Prime series on the Leafs that came out on Friday, Muzzin and Holl were seen hanging out in Muzzin's backyard, which featured an area to chip and putt golf balls.

How many times does he have teammates over to golf?

"Not often," Muzzin said with a grin. "There's a fee. It's a case of beer to get on that course."

Liljegren skated with fellow prospect Filip Kral at practice. Rasmus Sandin was paired with Travis Dermott.

Friday's Blue-White Game at Scotiabank Arena didn't feature much physical play, which is why Nick Robertson stood out. The 20-year-old winger bodychecked Mitch Marner in the first period of the intra-squad scrimmage.

"I went in maybe a little too hard on him," Robertson said. "I went in with a lot of speed and it looked more intentional [than it was]. I just wanted to get on him there."

"We're competitive out there," said Marner, who pushed Robertson after the hit. "Something we talked about from Day 1 of camp is being competitive and making sure we're pushing each other each day to be better so it's great to see that."

Keefe certainly approved.

"I appreciated that play a lot," the coach said. "I mean, first of all, you just look at the sequence itself: it's a penalty shot with chasers. The way we've set it up, it'd be so easy to kind of glide and give the guy his shot, but Nick pushed through there. It's the kind of competitor he is. [The game], generally, was a no hitter and we expected some of that, but in that moment I appreciated the competitiveness. I think that's what you're looking for. You're looking for guys that are going to make it very obvious that they're here to win a job. That's what this about. Not everybody is willing to do those kind of things so I appreciated that from Nick. I never question how much he wants it and what he's willing to do in terms of effort and all of that."

The highlight-reel moment on Friday was supplied by Sandin who pulled off a nice deke in the shootout.

"It was a go-to move [from] when I was younger," the 21-year-old defenceman explained. "It's the first thing that came up in my mind and luckily it went in. So, it was fun."

"A helluva move," gushed Marner. "He's a pretty silky player."

"It was beautiful," added Nylander.

It was also expected.

"The shootout goal was outstanding and not overly surprising," said Keefe. "I've seen him in practice and watching up top, I kind of predicted the move he was going to do and he did it and pulled it off very well. When we were going through who the shootout options were going to be before the game, I had him on the list as an option."

Sandin celebrated as he skated by the opposing bench.

"I was just trying to piss the other guys off a little bit," he said with a smile. "It felt good. It always feels good to score a goal."

Sandin brings a swagger to the game. Earlier in camp, he was asked how much he picked Nylander's brain in the summer when they trained together. Sandin chuckled and pointed out he'd prefer to do things, "The Rasmus Way."

What's that mean?

"A lot of times, since I was young, I've been taking some weird decisions, no matter if it's hockey or outside of hockey. I always believed in what I've been doing and I'm going to keep doing that. So, obviously, it was a little bit of a joke too. I'm always learning from Willy ... I'm always hearing what the other guys are saying, but trying to go my own way and hopefully that will be a good way."

Care to elaborate on some of those weird decisions?

"No," Sandin said to laughs.

Lines at Sunday's practice:

Group 1

(Playing in Ottawa on Monday)

F

Kerfoot - Kampf - Kase

Bunting - Semyonov - Ho-Sang

Robertson - Amadio - Spezza

Engvall - Brooks - Simmonds

Kopacka

D

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Dermott

Dalhstrom - Biega

Hoefenmayer - Duszak

G

Campbell

Kallgren

Group 2

F

Ritchie - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Nylander

Gusev - Abramov - Seney

Anderson - Der-Arguchintsev - Gabriel

D

Rielly - Brodie

Kral - Liljegren

Menell - Rubins

Kivihalme - Hollowell

G

Mrazek

Hutchinson