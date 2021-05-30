Maple Leafs hope to extinguish Game 7 demons against Habs The Maple Leafs have one chance left to either re-write their painful playoff history, or remain doomed to repeat it. TSN's Kristen Shilton has more on the eve of Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs have one chance left to either re-write their painful playoff history, or remain doomed to repeat it.

For the third time in four years, Toronto is facing elimination in Game 7 of its first-round NHL playoff series. Every one of those games ended in a Leafs’ loss, as did a decisive Game 5 in the qualifying round of last summer’s postseason tournament.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this again for Toronto. This time, the North Division’s top-seeded Leafs built a 3-1 lead over Montreal in their opening-round series, and were poised to advance to the second round for the first time since 2004.

Then came the Leafs’ Game 5 loss in overtime, followed by another overtime loss in Saturday’s Game 6. In both outings the Leafs fell behind by multiple goals, and had to claw their way back in the third period just to force an extra frame.

The result is that a series once dominated by Toronto is now up for grabs in Monday’s Game 7. And only a victory has power to change the Leafs’ sad playoff narrative.

“[After Game 6] you feel like sh*t because of what you've been through and you're right there in overtime, you could end the series, and you don't get it done,” coach Sheldon Keefe said on Sunday. "[But] as much as it sucks how we got here and we hate it, I really feel that we are right where we're supposed to be, where we're facing a Game 7 situation at a time when you start to doubt and question yourself, and people on the outside doubt and question you. You’ve got an opportunity here in Game 7 to embrace that and meet that head on and push through it.”

Only nine players expected to be in Toronto’s lineup on Monday also suited up in their most recent Game 7, a 5-1 loss to Boston in April 2019. Fewer than that (eight) were with the Leafs the season before when they blew a 4-3 third period lead in another Game 7 against Boston and fell 7-4.

Keefe has said throughout the regular season and playoffs that this is a different group, one not tormented by past postseason failures. But for key players who have been through them all, like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly, the unsettling memories of a job not done still linger.

“You leave the game last night and you're thinking about it throughout the day,” Keefe said of Toronto’s recent shortcomings. “You reflect on what the group has been through, in particular our core group, and we've talked about it. I think this group that we have here, this team is its own unit, and it's separate from anything that's happened in the past but there's components of the group that have been through a lot here.”

What the Leafs hope is to have learned a thing or two along the way, even over the past week. In Games 5 and 6, Toronto fell behind because of self-inflicted errors, whether via turnovers in the defensive zone (Game 5) or undisciplined penalties (Game 6). They also managed to bridge the gap in both instances with timely goals and reach overtime, only to be undone by more giveaways - one by Alex Galchenyuk, one from Travis Dermott - that led directly to Montreal’s game-winning goals.

Those mistakes can’t be undone now, and Toronto can’t allow itself to be haunted by them either.

“It's natural during a playoff series to let doubt creep in a little bit,” said Rielly. “But it's on us to control that. As a group we have to approach it like we have to win one game. We're not overly happy with how we got here, but the reality is we have to go out there on home ice tomorrow and win one game. And I think that we have a huge belief in our group to be able to play with anybody, to beat anybody one time.”

The Leafs’ chances of success would improve with more output from their top line. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner especially have had a quiet series so far, with Matthews notching one goal and two assists and Marner having yet to score while tallying four helpers.

The low production hasn’t been for lack of effort. Matthews leads all Leafs in shots (32) and all forwards in shot attempts (116) this postseason; Marner has put 17 pucks on Carey Price and recorded 105 attempts. But the Canadiens top line centered by Phillip Danault has continually stymied the Leafs’ top scorers.

“There's a great emphasis from their team that anytime Mitch and Auston are on the ice to make sure that [they are] extra focused [on them],” said Zach Hyman, who has played primarily on a line with Matthews and Marner throughout the series. “In the playoffs, you key in on guys who make a big difference. On our end, it’s just continuing to stick with the process and continue to work and generate chances and those chances are going to fall in.”

Keefe is also doing his part to ensure Toronto ices the best possible lineup in Game 7, at least given the information at hand. The Leafs lost Jake Muzzin to a lower-body injury midway through Game 6 and he was having tests done on Sunday to determine whether he’ll be available on Monday. Keefe said he hadn’t seen Muzzin since returning from Montreal but that he is not officially ruled out yet for Game 7.

Meanwhile up front, Keefe is navigating the return of Nick Foligno from a lower-body ailment with the stellar play of Alex Kerfoot. Foligno returned in Game 7 following a three-game absence and was originally slotted back onto the Leafs’ second line, but Keefe replaced him with Kerfoot (who has six points in his last four games) in the second period.

“That's one of the things I'm looking at,” Keefe said. “We wanted to get Nick back in the spot we had him before and get a sense of where he was at. Kerfoot’s played very well for us no matter where we've had him. So, it’ll be a combination of Nick's health and just how it affects the rest of the lineup; figuring that out is one of the things on my list.”

When all that preparation is done, what’s left will be earning the biggest win of Toronto’s season to date. If they manage that, the Leafs will have done more for themselves than just reach the next round.

“You wake up this morning and you think about the opportunity that our team has,” Keefe said. “For everything that they've been through, especially our core guys, to have this opportunity on this stage, to have this be the moment to push through it. I think it's an incredible opportunity. I'm very excited for our team to play tomorrow.”