Shapiro, Atkins earning trust in Toronto It has taken some time for fans to believe in the Blue Jays’ front office, but success this season under the most ridiculous circumstances seems to be changing minds, Steve Phillips writes.

Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

If the season ended today, the Blue Jays would be a playoff team. Currently tied with the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East, the rebuilding process appears to be moving along more quickly than anticipated. The expanded playoffs certainly help in the regard. Under the normal format, Toronto would have three teams in front of them for the second wild-card spot.

One of the benefits of the expanded postseason is the improved perception of the organization, namely team president Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins. Last year, I wrote that the perception of the Jays’ front office around the game was much better than the perception in Toronto.

Shapiro and Atkins are highly respected executives among their peers. It has taken some time for the fan base and media in Toronto to trust them and appreciate what they are doing, but the success this season under the most ridiculous circumstances seems to be changing minds.

Shapiro has always maintained that the fans would come around if their plan works the way they expected. If it didn’t, it probably wouldn’t matter because they would be replaced.

The Jays draft well and develop their players even better. Plus, there is growth taking place at the major-league level. The analytics department and coaching staff are helping players improve. Relievers Jordan Romano and Ryan Borucki are prime examples of that work. The young position players are getting comfortable and the pitching depth is better than expected.

Of course, Shapiro and Atkins won’t win over the masses completely until they win a championship, but they have bought themselves some time to get there with an earlier-than-expected playoff run.

Cherish your 27 outs

With the trade deadline behind them, the Blue Jays are the Blue Jays for the rest of the season. They will win or lose as this group.

The team is not perfect, but baseball is not a perfect game. It’s a sport where good players fail seven out of 10 times. The game allows each team 27 outs (21 now in seven-inning doubleheaders) to see who scores the most and gives up the least. Those 27 outs need to be cherished. Teams that win make the most of their opportunities; they don’t easily give away their outs. They limit giving the opposition extra opportunities, baserunners and bases.

The Jays are young and talented, but because of their youth they can be overzealous, over aggressive, and even a bit reckless at times. They try to do too much. It’s like teenagers who are trying to figure out where the boundaries and lines are drawn. They sometimes get in trouble and make mistakes.

The issue isn’t that they make mistakes. It is whether they learn from them or not and avoid repeating them. Unfortunately, not many players learn from other players’ mistakes. That is why we’ve seen multiple Jays running into outs on the bases. They are trying to do too much and need to learn how to throttle back and trust the next guy to do his job.

Some players can learn these lessons during the season, while others need an off-season to take a deep breath and reflect on mistakes. Most players ultimately learn those lessons. Those who don’t will be replaced by others who do.

Spitting Seeds

- Heading into play on Friday, the Blue Jays (20-16) are tied with the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East. There are 24 games remaining in the season, and the two teams play each other 10 times. Considering how well Cleveland, the White Sox and Twins are playing, whichever of the Jays or Yanks finishes in third place in the AL East will likely be the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and face the Tampa Bay Rays, who have the best record in the AL. The Rays have owned the Yankees this year, winning eight of 10. That could make for a quick exit from the playoffs for New York. Plus, there has been bad blood between the Rays and Yankees, which could make for a spicy series. Yankees’ closer Aroldis Chapman was handed a three-game suspension for throwing a 100-mph pitch at the head of Rays third baseman Mike Brosseau on Tuesday night. Chapman has appealed his suspension and will likely lose. The Jays are hoping he has to serve his penalty in three of their games against the Bronx Bombers.

- The San Diego Padres were big winners at the trade deadline. They brought in nine new players and, on paper, improved every component of the team. Still, they will face some challenges over the next few weeks. Changing that many players can significantly impact team chemistry. Some of their core players are no longer there, so they will have to rebuild the energy in the clubhouse and dugout. Plus, they added two new catchers who will have to try and quickly learn each pitcher on the staff: what pitches they throw, when they throw them, and in what order they use them. There has never been a World Series champion, that started a catcher in a Series game who was acquired in the middle of the season. The Padres are hoping to be the first.

- Due to the COVID-19 and weather cancellations earlier this season, there are 20 games scheduled to be played on Friday, which is the most games scheduled on one day since August 4, 1974. The most games ever played on a single day was 21 on Sept. 7, 1970. The St. Louis Cardinals have it the worst as they have to play 30 games in 23 days, including seven doubleheaders. There is big risk of injuries trying cram all of these games in such a short period of time. The commissioner should cancel some of the games and protect the players. We are so concerned about them not getting sick, but then we put them at risk of injury.

- Baseball lost one of the best pitchers ever this week as Tom Seaver passed away at the age of 75. The 20-year veteran was 311-206 in his career with a 2.86 ERA. He helped transformed the “lovable loser” Mets into a championship team in 1969. The Miracle Mets won the World Series in their eighth year in existence. To put Seaver’s career in perspective, he had 231 complete games in 647 games started, while, Justin Verlander, the active leader in complete games, has 26 in 454. Verlander would have to throw almost 450 innings per year for the next four years to match the total innings pitched by Seaver. “The Franchise” as Seaver was known by Mets fans, was a workhorse and a leader for the New York as well as the Reds, White Sox and Red Sox in his career. Seaver was my special assistant when I was Mets general manager and one of our broadcasters. He was one of the smartest baseball men I ever met. I talked baseball with him for hours. He was an Amazin’ man and friend. RIP Tom Terrific.