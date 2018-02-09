Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

The Maple Leafs are consistently defined by their attention-grabbing stable of young players, whose every high and low courts the public spotlight. But beneath the surface, it’s the Leafs’ most seasoned veteran, Patrick Marleau, who has emerged as the team’s heartbeat.

Marleau is only five months into his first season with the Leafs (and 20th in the NHL), making it difficult for his new teammates to articulate the influence he’s had in such a short time.

“I mean, it’s just everything,” Morgan Rielly said Friday after a long pause of contemplation. “The most surprising thing is just [Patty] being a great teammate. When a guy has his reputation, you expect him to come in and be a good guy or whatever, but the way he’s changed the dressing room a little bit has been pretty cool. He’s had a great impact on a lot of guys in this room. The way he lives his life is the way you should.”

Marleau is revered for his unparalleled work ethic and dedication to preparation. Leading by example comes most naturally to the soft-spoken Saskatchewan native, but when Marleau does speak, his words have power. Like in the stirring pep talk he delivered during second intermission against Ottawa on Jan. 10, which teammates credited with helping propel them to a come-from-behind victory.

It’s a respect not every veteran can command from his teammates, or his coach. Marleau is one of the few players upon whom Mike Babcock bestows his highest praise of being a “good pro” who “does it right every day.”

While that could be construed as lip service to a 38-year-old the Leafs’ signed to a three-year, $18.75 million contract in July, in Marleau’s case the assertions about his character are repeatedly affirmed.

“I think we’ve found some life through him and through his wisdom and through what he brings,” said Connor Brown. “He brings it every day, never complains, he’s always ready to go – practice, workout, game. He’s so professional in how he approaches the game and, at the same time, just in being everyone’s friend and teammate.”

Marleau admits there was some concern about the unknown in choosing to leave San Jose after 19 years last summer and join the Leafs, but his seamless transition into the Leafs’ room proved those fears unfounded.

The role Marleau has carved out hasn’t diminished even in the face of on-ice challenges like changing positions, swapping linemates and, most recently, a lengthy scoring drought.

In his last 16 games, Marleau has produced just two points. Mitch Marner replaced Leo Komarov on Marleau’s line with Nazem Kadri on Jan. 24, and while that’s upped the ante on their offensive capabilities (and helped pull Kadri out of his own 21-game dry spell late last month), Marleau is rooted in the worst cold streak of the season

“I’m getting chances; I’ve just noticed they aren’t going in right now,” Marleau said with a laugh. “But the chances are definitely there. That’s the bright spot – you have to start worrying if they’re not there. I’ve learned to just stick with it.”

Before the season, Babcock said he expected Marleau to score 20 goals this year; he’s already at 17, with nine assists. To him, Marleau’s drought is nothing more than the normal ebbs and flows of a campaign.

While acknowledging that to be true, Marleau also admitted chemistry with linemates is a work in progress.

“Most of it is probably on my end, getting used to new players and a new system,” he said. “It’s mostly what I need to do to try and fit in still. We’ve shown that we have some chemistry but it’s going to be fun to build on it.”

“Now that we’ve played together all year, I understand where he wants the puck and places he wants to be,” added Kadri. “With me and Mitch playing with him it gives him a chance to [let his offence] come whenever it comes. Kind of like the little slouch I was going through, it’s just tough to get a break.”

Until he can correct out of this skid, Marleau takes solace from the same routines that have sustained him for two decades. Toronto has enjoyed a run of success lately, with seven wins in their last nine games, making the lull easier to cope with.

When it’s all said and done, Marleau’s importance to the Leafs goes deeper than the scoresheet.

“He’s been around for a long time and earned his right to have that responsibility [in our room],” said Kadri. “He’s a real easy-going guy, very funny in his own way and really a thrill to be around. He’s a kid at heart, in an old-man’s body. It is fun to have him around and I love playing with him.”