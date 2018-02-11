Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Early in the third period on Saturday night, Mitch Marner could have been one shot away from securing the first hat trick of his NHL career.

The Maple Leafs winger had scored twice in the first frame against Ottawa, and found the puck on his stick yet again with a prime opportunity in front of him. But true to form, the playmaker instinctively dished a pass to linemate Nazem Kadri, who buried his first of the game instead. It was one of three assists Marner tallied, losing his hat trick bid while producing the first five-point game by a Leaf since 2009 in a 6-3 win over the Senators.

“I was 90 per cent sure [he was giving me the puck]. He’s definitely got that passing mentality,” said Kadri with a smile. “And it gave me an open net to shoot at. I think he might have maybe wanted me to come back to him and force that a little bit, but I gotta take the empty net when it’s there.”

All jokes aside, Saturday may well have been Marner’s best professional performance to date, and certainly the finest one his newly-assembled line has produced. Since being thrown together prior to playing the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24, Marner, Kadri and Patrick Marleau have combined for 23 points in eight games, with 10 of those points tallied on Saturday. The change of scenery seemed to have the biggest effect on Marner, who ever since has looked a long way from the slumping sophomore who scored only two goals in the first two months of the season.

“Tonight was different, he was better than he’s been,” said Mike Babcock. “He’s been working real hard every day in practice, and now it’s starting to show in the game. He wasn’t hit and miss; he was a full 60 minutes of doing it right and being on top of it and working hard. I don’t know how many pucks he stole tonight, but a ton of them. In the end if you do it right, you get rewarded.”

Marner opened scoring for the Leafs less than two minutes into the game against Ottawa, jumping on a Johnny Oduya turnover and sending a wrister past Craig Anderson. Just past the frame’s halfway point, Marner finished off great work by Marleau and Kadri to set him up for another quick strike through the Senators.

The goal not only chased Anderson after he allowed three goals on 10 shots, it was Marner’s 100th career point and marked the first time this season he’s produced a multi-goal performance. After one period, Marner had two goals on three shots and 100 per cent possession in 5:09 ice time. Neither he nor Kadri were on the ice for an even strength shot attempt against in that frame.

“I just think our line in general was moving the puck well, we were getting open for each other and talking a lot,” Marner said of his success. “I think in the d-zone we were making quick plays and getting out quick, so we had a lot of energy to spend time in the o-zone. That’s how our line has to play more often…we can create a lot of chances off turnovers by their d-men, so I think that’s what we tried to do and it worked well.”

Marner admitted that he was “obviously” thinking about the possibility of a hat trick after scoring twice in the first 12 minutes. For a brief moment he and his teammates both thought he’d done it on the power play when a sharp angle shot appeared to deflect off Dion Phanuef and into the net, but upon further review it was clear the puck had gone off James van Riemsdyk’s shoulder.

“When I shot it, I knew it got up on me…and I knew it hit someone in front. From Phaneuf’s reaction I thought it went off him,” said Marner. “And then James came over and kind of gave a shrug saying he thought it hit him, so we were all just staring at him like ‘did it or not?’ Obviously the replay showed it definitely hit him.”

Even without a third marker for Marner, his line’s dominant performance (they finished with an incredible 85 per cent possession and 17 shots on goal) not only propelled the Leafs to victory, it proved to be a slump-buster for Marleau, too. With two assists in the game, Marleau matched his point total from the Leafs’ previous 16 games and earned his first multi-point game since Dec. 28.

While their first opportunity earlier in the season to play together didn’t pan out for Marleau and Marner, this time around the good friends are determined to make the most of their assignment.

“He’s just an unbelievable player and creates a lot of room and a lot of space out there for everybody,” said Marleau. “He hounds the pucks and causes turnovers so you’re able to get chances when that happens. He’s definitely a special player.”

While Marner’s career night against the Senators may have fallen short of Auston Matthews’ own career contest in Ottawa last October, when he tallied four goals in his NHL debut, Matthews could still appreciate the feat that no one else from their Leafs’ rookie class has yet accomplished.

“We were all pulling for him to get one [more],” Matthews said with a grin. “But I think five points in one game is fine too.”

Takeaways

Comeback kids

Over the course of their young NHL careers, the majority of which they’ve spent playing together, Matthews, William Nylander and Zach Hyman have made a habit out of rebounding in a big way from particularly bad performances. They had already done it once earlier this week, putting a tough outing in Boston on Saturday behind them with a combined eight-point game against Anaheim on Monday. So when they were outmatched once again against Nashville on Wednesday, it was no surprise to see them have strong outing against Ottawa. It started with Matthews, who had great jump from his first shift. It didn’t take long for him to find the back of the net, either – Nylander showed great patience setting him up with a no-look backwards pass at the top of the circle and Matthews made no mistake with a perfect top-shelf strike to put Toronto up 2-0 midway through the first period. With the 66th goal of his career, Matthews passed Ed Olczyk for third-most scored by a U.S.-born player before their 21st birthday. Matthews had said after practice on Friday a major issue for his line against Nashville was their lack of faceoff wins (Matthews finished at 38 per cent, Nylander at 25 per cent), and he was a perfect 4-for-4 in the first period in that regard; he took all but two faceoffs for that line against Ottawa, finishing at 76 per cent. The speed and skill of the Matthews’ line continued to be a handful for the Senators throughout the game, and Matthews and Nylander were equally effective generating chances on the power play. Their line finished at 48 per cent possession, which doesn’t wholly reflect how effective they were in the Senators’ zone, and five shots on goal.

Third-line fizzle

Since Marner made his move to the Leafs’ shutdown line, and was replaced on the team’s third unit by Connor Brown alongside Tyler Bozak and van Riemsdyk, that line looks to have lost a step. Brown doesn’t have the same playmaking abilities that Marner does and Bozak and van Riemsdyk don’t look as dangerous offensively without him there. On the defensive side, Brown plays a tougher game than either of his linemates, as evidenced repeatedly no Saturday. In the second period, Bozak made a pair of half-hearted defensive plays in the neutral zone as Senators blew by him on either side into the Leafs’ end. Seemingly whenever that line was on the ice, they were hemmed into their own end as the Senators used their cycle to pressure Andersen and the Leafs’ defence. Without Marner’s talents on that line anymore and the veterans playing in their own end more often, taking a cue from Brown on both the forecheck and backcheck could help them see more results. Since Marner came off their line on Jan. 24, Brown leads the way in even strength points among his linemates with three in seven contests; Bozak has one and van Riemsdyk has two in the same stretch. On Saturday, they were the Leafs’ worst line possession wise, hovering around 40 per cent most of the game, and combined for five shots on goal (four by van Riemsdyk). As a trio that line must find ways to generate more offensive zone time, especially at home where Babcock controls the matchups, to be as effective as they were when Marner was driving their line.

Next game

Toronto continues on with its homestand on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.