Marner, Matthews pushing each other and the Leafs to new heights Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner leads the NHL with 67 points in 35 games since returning from COVID protocol on Jan. 15 while linemate Auston Matthews posted a hat trick Monday in Tampa to tie Rick Vaive for the franchise single-season goals record. As Mark Masters writes, the 24-year-olds are setting the tone for Toronto which has surged into second place in the Atlantic Division.

The Maple Leafs and the Stars (optional) skated at American Airlines Center on Thursday ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas.

Since returning from the COVID protocol on Jan. 15, Mitch Marner leads the National Hockey League with 67 points in 35 games. The Leafs winger has pulled off a series of highlight-reel moves, but his nicest play during this torrid stretch may have come on Tuesday in Florida where he scored a shorthanded goal against the Panthers at the end of an end-to-end rush.

What did Auston Matthews appreciate about the play?

"Just the effort that went into it," Matthews said. "Taking on two, three guys himself and just the wherewithal, the strength and the determination to execute a play like that. He made it look a lot easier than it was."

Houdini's muse: Mitch Marner 🪄 pic.twitter.com/dJmW39u0Fe — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 6, 2022

Matthews is getting a lot of attention for his exploits of late and rightfully so, but Marner is also firing on all cylinders.

"It's just been impressive to watch," agreed Matthews. "He's really stepped up his game of late and it's really elevated the team's game as well."

Marner has recorded multiple points in seven straight games. If he doubles down again on Thursday night in Dallas, he will set a new franchise record. The only other players to put together multi-point efforts in seven straight are Matthews (2018-19), Doug Gilmour (1992-93), Vincent Damphousse (1990-91), Rick Vaive (1983-84) and Corb Denneny (1920-21).

"He's playing extremely confident," said Matthews. "He's doing things the right way on both sides of the puck. He's been incredible for us all season long, but especially these last couple months or so he's been on fire."

After Matthews posted a hat trick on Monday in Tampa to tie Vaive for the franchise single-season goals record (54), Marner said he felt like a proud brother.

"We've been through a lot together and we try to keep pushing each other every day," Marner said.

"Our relationship's really grown over the last couple years," said Matthews, "but this year, especially, I think we've just taken it to another level."

"They're competing with each other in a healthy way," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "They're competing with other elite players in the league and they're competing with other teams in the league and they're leaders of our group. So, they have all these things that are pushing them and driving them here."

At the end of every skate, Marner hammers one timers pic.twitter.com/Q9WBrCFUkl — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 7, 2022

Over the last six games, Toronto has posted impressive wins over division rivals Florida, Boston and Tampa Bay. With Matthews and Marner, a pair of 24-year-olds, setting the tone, the Leafs have surged into second place in the Atlantic Division.

"We feel that when we're competing and playing hard every night, we're giving the team a good chance to win," said Matthews.

"Obviously the playoffs is the most important time of the year," said Keefe, "but this is an important time right now too. We're gearing up here and trying to solidify ourselves in the playoffs and in the standings for seeding and such and those guys are playing their best hockey now."

---

Sidelined by a concussion for 20 games, Jake Muzzin gained a new appreciation for Matthews.

"There's a lot of times in the press box you're left with a what-did-I-just-watch-type vibe," the defenceman said. "He's a special player."

Matthews had plenty of chances to break the franchise goals record on Tuesday, but couldn't push one of his eight shots across the line against the Panthers.

"Honestly, it hasn't really weighed on me too much," Matthews said. "It's really nice to have a day off yesterday and spend some time with the guys and just hang out. I take it game by game."

"He's Auston," observed defenceman T.J. Brodie earlier this week. "He doesn't change if he scores or not. If we win, he's happy. It's special to see."

Matthews hasn't gone consecutive games without a goal since February 28 and March 2.

The Stars didn't have to face Matthews back on March 15 when they visited Toronto, because he was serving a suspension. So, what's the game plan to stop him on Thursday?

"Well, that's a good question that everyone's trying to find answers for," said coach Rick Bowness with a smile. "It's on-ice awareness and it's not one guy. It's a group mentality. You have to know where he is and you have to crowd him as much as you can. He's a very intelligent player. If you lose sight of him, he's just going to disappear and all the sudden the puck's on his stick."

And what about when you add Marner to the mix?

"You focus in on one and you lose the other, you're going to pay the price on that as well," Bowness said. "They break the puck out really well and they come at you with a lot of speed. The way we're going to forecheck is just staying above them and not letting them break out as quickly as they do, because they're great on the rush, very creative on the rush. They go to the open ice really well and work two-on-ones really well."

---

Michael Bunting, the left winger on Toronto's top line, has gone 14 games without a goal.

"He hasn't scored and it starts to pile up and weigh on you," said Keefe, "but he's not just a passenger on the line. He's making contributions. He's picking up points and they're not just gimme second assists. He's on the forecheck. He's on the track. He's creating loose pucks. He's creating havoc around the net. He draws penalties and that helps his linemates succeed on the power play."

Bunting has 10 assists during this goal drought, which started on March 8. He leads the Leafs with 41 drawn penalties this season.

"He's doings so many things that are important for our team and he hasn't missed a beat in those areas," Keefe concluded. "He'll score again soon and that'll help him relax a little bit, I'm sure."

Bunting fired four shots on net in each of the last two games.

---

Muzzin liked the way he responded to his first game action since Feb. 21.

"It was good," the defenceman said before starting to laugh. "Pretty fast-paced game to come back to, but why not just hop right into it and see where we're at. I wish we would've got the two points, but it was good to get back out there."

Any nerves?

"Maybe a little bit," Muzzin acknowledged, "but I just said, 'Whatever, let's go.' So, it was fun."

"You saw the poise he had after being out," observed veteran forward Jason Spezza. "He looks like he hasn't missed a day. You can't teach that poise back there. Our D core is very solid right now and adding Muzz helps quite a bit."

The Leafs lost 7-6 in overtime against the high-octane Panthers, but Muzzin was plus-1 with four shots during 17 minutes and 41 seconds of ice time and even scored a goal.

"A heck of a goal," said captain John Tavares. "That's not an easy shot taking it downhill on your strong side like that and getting it off that quick."

Good to have ya back, Muzzy! pic.twitter.com/BPNQUHOsl1 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 6, 2022

The 2014 Stanley Cup champion gives Toronto's defence a new dimension because of his physicality. Despite playing just 42 games, Muzzin is still third on the team in hits behind only Wayne Simmonds and Justin Holl.

"He means a lot to this team," said Matthews. "Just his presence and experience, having won before, and he's a guy who holds guys accountable in the room. Every time you're out there with him, he expects you to work and play hard and compete. He's a big presence and plays physical and that's something we've tried to kind of level up the last couple weeks, last couple months is our physicality and trying to stop plays and get in front of guys."

Muzzin, 33, admitted to being a bit hesitant when it came to physical play when he returned from his first concussion this season, but that wasn't an issue on Tuesday.

"I felt fine going into it," he said. "I wasn't hesitant."

---

Muzzin's return has given the Leafs plenty of options on defence. On Tuesday, Ilya Lyubushkin was the odd man out.

"Last game we opted for familiarity coming into a back-to-back and in a big hockey game, but we need to try different things," said Keefe. "We don't have a lot of time left."

On Thursday, Lyubushkin will draw back in and reunite on the top pair with Morgan Rielly, Muzzin will link up with Brodie while Mark Giordano plays with Holl.

Keefe liked how Muzzin and Brodie looked during a short run together last season.

"We didn't stay with it because we didn't like how it affected the other pairings," the coach revealed.

"Brods makes everyone better," said Muzzin. "You guys watch it every night. He's pretty calm. He's in the right positions. He makes the right plays. Hopefully it goes well."

---

Jack Campbell gets the start in Dallas. It will be his fourth game in six days since returning from injury. Campbell was pressed into duty when rookie Erik Kallgren was stunned by a high shot and forced to leave the game in Sunrise.

"Obviously, we didn't want to have to use him the other day, but it's not a full game for him," noted Keefe. "Sometimes the actual playing of the game is not the hardest part as much as that may be hard to believe. It's the whole day. It's the day before. You're prepping, preparing and mentally you're on. The mental break can help so he got a bit of that the other day."

Campbell missed 10 games with a rib issue. Will the team need to manage Campbell's workload down the stretch?

"We'll take it a day at a time, but we'll definitely use two goalies," said Keefe. "We also have to start building up Jack's workload again too, because he hasn't played much."

Toronto's depth in net is being tested with both Petr Mrazek (groin) and Joseph Woll (shoulder) sidelined.

Brampton, Ont., native Scott Wedgewood will start for the Stars.

---

Lines at Leafs skate:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Abruzzese - Blackwell - Simmonds

Spezza, Clifford

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Muzzin - Brodie

Giordano - Holl

Liljegren

Campbell starts

Kallgren

Power-play units at Leafs skate:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle/net front: Nylander, Tavares rotate

QB: Giordano

Flanks: Brodie/Engvall, Mikheyev

Middle: Bunting

Net front: Abruzzese