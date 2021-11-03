Marner's energy fuels Leafs ahead of measuring-stick game against champs After struggling out of the gate with just one assist through seven games, Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner is back on track. The 24-year-old’s goal and pair of assists in Toronto’s 4-0 win over Vegas Tuesday night was his first multi-point performance since Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens in last season’s playoffs, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

---

Mitch Marner scored a classic Mitch Marner goal on Tuesday night.



"His edge-work, his ability to control the puck in tight spaces, that's when he's at his best," said linemate Alex Kerfoot. "When he's feeling confident with the puck and able to make plays like that, it's really tough to defend him."



"He probably does that seven times at practice," said Wayne Simmonds with a grin. "I can barely stickhandle against some of these guys in practice so to see him do that in a game, it's unbelievable, but definitely not surprising."



What's surprising is we haven't seen that type of play from Marner more this season. He struggled out of the gate posting just one assist through seven games.



Last week, Marner seemed to get back on track. The 24-year-old winger cleared his mind and focused on having fun. And he was certainly having fun on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.



"He's back to his normal self," observed William Nylander. "You see by that goal he scored, that's a Mitchy goal right there."

Mitch Marner looking like Mitch Marner pic.twitter.com/OrTwo6dhnQ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 3, 2021



Marner also picked up a pair of assists during the 4-0 win over Vegas. It was his first multi-point performance since Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs. Marner picked up multiple points in 18 of his 55 regular season games last year.



"He looks relaxed," said good friend Auston Matthews. "He's all over it. He's such an important player for us. When he's going, it feels like our whole team's got energy."



"When Mitch is playing with confidence it helps us carry momentum," agreed veteran forward Jason Spezza. "He's looked very comfortable the last few games and that's something to keep building on."



It's no coincidence that Marner's current three-game point streak has coincided with Toronto's three-game winning streak.



"His energy's just contagious," said Kerfoot, "especially when he's rolling, guys are able to feed off it and it gives our team energy."



"When he's feeling it and playing well, he's a pretty unique player," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "When he's on his game it's big for our team, it's big for our energy."

Leafs ride Mitch-mentum into date with defending champs Ahead of Thursday night's showdown vs. the defending Stanley Cup champs, the Leafs explain how the entire team feeds off Mitch Marner's confidence when he's on a roll on the ice, and share their takeaways from his beautiful spin-o-rama goal vs. the Golden Knights Tuesday night. Mark Masters reports.

---



After scoring just once through six games, Matthews also looked like his old self on Tuesday, potting a pair of goals. The Leafs are now 35-2-3 when Matthews and Marner both score.



"Those guys are starting to hit their stride and that's huge for our team," said Simmonds. "Last night, watching those guys do what they did, it's a huge morale boost for the rest of the team."



The Leafs didn't love how they played in two previous wins at Chicago last Wednesday and then home to Detroit on Saturday but, with the stars shining on Tuesday, they finally looked like the team that cruised to a division title last season.



"We were a little more on the inside," said Spezza. "We had good back pressure. We played with a lot of tempo. We used the whole bench. It was just a complete team game."



Matthews described it as "an ideal display of hockey that we'd like to play."



The performance provides the group with a confidence boost heading into a showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.



"They play with a lot of pace," said Spezza of the defending champions. "They're very dangerous off the rush. Their special teams are good. If you watch them in the playoffs, they're able to win games 1-0. They're able to win games 5-4. They can play any style you want."



"It's a big challenge for us," said Rielly. "We're prepared. We're feeling good. It's a good measuring stick to see where we're at at this point in the season."



Like the Leafs, the Lightning have also won three straight games.

Maple Leafs' top stars fire on all cylinders in big win over Vegas Toronto's top stars overwhelmed the short-handed Golden Knights as Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander all scored to help the Maple Leafs cruise to victory. The TSN Hockey panel examines the dominant performance by the Leafs.

---

Jack Campbell, who stopped all 26 shots he faced on Tuesday, will get the start against the Lightning.



Petr Mrazek, who returned from a groin injury on Saturday, appeared to be in some discomfort while working with goalie coach Steve Briere before practice.



"He is feeling good," Keefe said. "He is not ... 100 per cent. We are just continuing to manage it. He is not going to play tomorrow and that wasn't the plan for him to play tomorrow. [We want to] lighten his load a little bit before he starts ramping up again."



Mrazek is still expected to dress as the backup on Thursday.



Campbell and Mrazek both left the ice before the main practice.



"Obviously, an Olympic year so the schedule is pretty condensed," Campbell said of the load management. "Coach gives us the days we need to recover."



The Leafs are in the middle of a stretch that will see them play seven games in 13 days.



---



After blocking a shot and missing part of last night's game, Travis Dermott sat out Wednesday's practice.



"His status is day to day," said Keefe. "He wasn't very comfortable when he tried to put his skate on today. He was unable to skate. We will have to see how he is tomorrow."



Justin Holl, who's been a healthy scratch in two straight games, slotted in opposite Rasmus Sandin at practice while Timothy Liljegren moved up to skate with Rielly.



"Timmy's a great puck mover, good skater," Rielly said. "He really sees the game well. I think he's gaining confidence and that's always a good thing for a young player. He's a smart guy."

Leafs Ice Chips: Dermott misses practice; Campbell starts on Tuesday Travis Dermott didn't take part in practice after blocking a shot off his foot Tuesday night. In his absence, Justin Holl, who's been a healthy scratch the last two games, skated alongside Rasmus Sandin, while Timothy Liljegren moved up and took Dermott's spot on the pairing with Morgan Rielly. Mark Masters has more.

---

Simmonds was asked if his faith in the NHL Players' Association has been shaken, because of what happened to Kyle Beach.



"Quite frankly, yeah, it has."



Simmonds had tears in his eyes while watching Beach's interview with TSN's Rick Westhead last week.



"It's something that's incredibly sad," the 33-year-old Leafs winger said. "I was in the league back then when that happened and it just rips my heart out to see what Kyle Beach has gone through and that he's had to sit with that pain and that anguish for the last 11 years not being able to speak his mind, speak his truth."



Following Tuesday's game, Knights goalie Robin Lehner called for more players to speak up to help ensure something like this never happens again.



"I'm in lockstep with what Robin Lehner said last night," Simmonds stressed. "This is something that's systemic, I find, in the NHL. When something bad happens, the guys are afraid to speak out because of repercussions and that's something that's definitely got to change. It's unacceptable."



Simmonds feels like the next generation of NHL players are more open to this type of dialogue.



"This can't be just another fleeting moment," he said. "I don't know if we can have an independent arbitrator or something like that that's outside of the league [who] players can speak to so it's not just in the hands of the teams, of the NHL, so there's an outside view, an outside scope where they're not thinking about who's getting punishment or who's going to get taken out of a GM's spot or a coaching spot or something like that. When it comes to sexual assault and a lot of other matters in this league, you know, people shouldn't be afraid to speak up. People shouldn't be afraid to tell the truth."

Simmonds says faith in NHLPA shaken due to Beach situation Wayne Simmonds admits that his faith in the NHLPA has been shaken in wake of how the Players' Association handled the Blackhawks sexual abuse allegations. Meanwhile, the Leafs discuss the importance for change to ensure things like Kyle Beach experienced never happen again.

---



Lines at Wednesday's practice:



Bunting - Matthews - Nylander

Kerfoot - Tavares - Marner

Engvall - Kampf - Kase

Ritchie - Spezza - Simmonds



Rielly - Liljegren

Muzzin - Brodie

Sandin - Holl

