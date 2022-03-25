Marner's scoring adds new element to Leafs top line Since returning from COVID protocol on Jan. 15, Mitch Marner has scored 21 goals in 28 games. The only player who has scored more in that stretch? Linemate Auston Matthews with 22 tallies in 26 games.

The Maple Leafs practiced at Ford Performance Centre on Friday.

"His shot has come a long way," Matthews observed. "It's something he's been working on quite a bit."

Matthews, who leads the NHL with 46 goals, set up Marner for a nice one-timer strike on Wednesday against the New Jersey Devils.

"I was teasing him on the bench because that shot was so pretty and [was based on] stuff we've been working on at some of these skill development skates we have prior to practice," Matthews revealed.

It was Marner's 27th goal of the season, which established a new career high in just his 54th game of the campaign.

"Just getting it off quickly," said Marner of his shot. "Finding myself in areas where I think it's coming off my stick quicker than usual ... Just trusting it more."

"You look at a lot of his goals, it's been a lot of one touches," coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Whether it's a one timer like the other night or one touches in tight around the net and being in alone on the goalie, those kind of things."

Marner's high hockey IQ allows him to slice and dice opponents with his playmaking. Now, more and more, he's now using that sixth sense to get into prime scoring locations himself.

"He's just getting it off in good spots," said forward Jason Spezza. "It doesn't have to be a harder shot. I think he's been more deceptive with it. I think it's just the attack mentality."

"I'd say the biggest thing is just his willingness to shoot it," agreed Keefe.

Marner's emergence as a marksman has given opposing teams more to think about as they game plan for Toronto's top line.

"Goalies, as they're scanning the ice and trying to find the threats, a lot of times they may overlook Mitch and look to find Auston," said Keefe. "So, the more willing he is to shoot the puck, they have to check off on that option. They have to respect it and that creates more opportunities for Bunts and Auston."

Bunts is left winger Michael Bunting, who has 13 goals, all at even strength, since Jan. 15.

"The goal is that all three of us, with the puck in our hands, can score around the net," Marner said, "and that will make teams kind of decide who to take and sometimes one guy will be left open."

"It definitely makes it a little bit harder to defend," Matthews said. "I mean, all three of us can score and make plays out there."

Marner scored 44 goals during his draft year with the London Knights and believes he can score at the same rate in the NHL.

"I got confidence in my ability to do that," he said on Friday. "Just got to make sure I keep putting in the work, just keep getting better and keep putting myself in areas where I can be successful."

Marner's current pace (0.5 goals per game) would put him on track for 41 goals over 82 games.

---

Keefe pointed out that Marner is getting some luck on the power play this season. Five of his goals have come on the man advantage. He didn't score at all on the power play last season.

The Leafs have connected on 28.3 per cent of their power-play chances to lead the league. However, Toronto is in a bit of a rut of late having missed out on seven chances over the last three games.

The units went through some solo reps with assistant coach Spencer Carbery before practice and then faced off against the penalty kill in practice.

What's the key to getting back on track?

"Increased urgency," Keefe said. "Recognizing that now that you've moved yourself to the top of league, teams are taking it even more serious ... when that [top] unit especially was connected and moving the puck quickly and attacking the net and organized on break outs and good on faceoffs, we're a lot to handle and teams are prepared for that."

Assistant coach Spencer Carbery with a pep talk for the top power play unit



Leafs 0/7 over last three games pic.twitter.com/ULKL6k4Qz1 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 25, 2022

The Leafs mustered just two shots on three power plays against the Devils on Wednesday.

"It's just little things," said Matthews. "Being a little more aware out there, focused, and when we get those opportunities making sure that we really bear down and capitalize on them."

"We haven't had a lot of actual power plays," Keefe noted, "so it's been tough to get a rhythm that way."

After no calls in the first period, the Leafs got two power plays within the first nine minutes of the second period against the Devils.

"There's been times we haven't had any and then you sort of get them back to back," Keefe said. "We got to recognize the urgency of each power play no matter when it comes and get back to being connected on it. It's a good opportunity to get a reset today on that front."

---

The team is making a personnel change on the second unit with defenceman Timothy Liljegren taking over for forward Ilya Mikheyev on the flank. Keefe revealed that the team had been planning to eventually go to two defencemen on that unit since before the start of the season.

"We're obviously first-unit heavy," Keefe said. "They take the bulk of the minutes. The second unit's not getting a lot. You get out there for 30, 40 seconds, plus you have to factor in a little bit of chaos in the last 10, 15 seconds to get your second defenceman back on and make sure you're in a good posture defensively when the player comes out of the box. The second power-play unit, when they get out there, is really in a rush and it puts a lot of heat on them, a lot of pressure on them. We're thinking putting two defencemen out there allows them to just settle down and utilize the time they have and settle into five-on-five play again from there."

With Rasmus Sandin injured, Mark Giordano has taken over as the quarterback on the second unit. Liljegren is partnering with Giordano at even strength, which made him a natural pick to join that unit.

"It's more just spreading out the minutes and right now he's playing with Gio so it's an easy decision," Keefe said. "We didn't overthink that one."

Liljegren hasn't played consistently on the power play in the NHL, but he quarterbacked a unit for Keefe when both were with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League.

Spezza, who operates on the other flank with that unit, believes the rookie's handedness could be a factor.

"It gives us a right shot," Spezza noted. "For the seam, it gives me a one-time option that we haven't had much here ... Teams are coming out on the flank on me so it should open up that other flank. With a one timer over there we can have more of a shot mentality and break them down that way."

Timothy Liljegren took reps with the second power play unit … replaced Ilya Mikheyev on the flank



Assistant coach Spencer Carbery with a debrief after the pre-practice work 👇 pic.twitter.com/8IhRLLRgUL — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 25, 2022

---

Rookie Erik Kallgren will start on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, who are last in the NHL in goals per game (2.52).

"It's a great opportunity for him," said Keefe. "He's earned it. At a time when we really needed to stop the bleeding in goal he came in and did that for us. The players have played well in front of him. They got confidence in him so it's a pretty natural decision to give him one of these two games."

Petr Mrazek, who stopped 20 of 22 shots to pick up a win on Wednesday, will start on Sunday against the Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL in goals per game (4.06).

"Mrazek was really good the other night," said Keefe. "We knew he would get two of the three games [this week] and this gives him a longer break ... in particular with Petr and some of the injuries he's fought through the year, we don't want to overwork that."

What did Mrazek like the most about his performance against New Jersey?

"I felt like I was calm," he said. "I didn't do extra steps, extra moves. I didn't chase the game."

---

Jack Campbell stayed out for the pre-practice skills session on Friday. It was his first skate with teammates since being sidelined with a rib injury.

"From a health perspective, he really could've taken on more today," Keefe said, "but because we got Kallgren and Mrazek to play these next two days with no practice time in there we felt it was important those guys had the nets."

Campbell last played on March 8.

"He got lots of work in, in that skills session," Keefe said. "I thought he looked outstanding both in terms of how he worked and how he competed. There wasn't a whole lot going by him. That's a really good sign and he'll continue to work and progress."

Jack Campbell (rib) staying out a bit longer today



Joining Petr Mrazek and Erik Kallgren for the pre-practice goalie session with Steve Briere pic.twitter.com/9sHRfAPqD8 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 25, 2022

A timeline for Campbell's return to game action is coming into focus.

"We'll continue to ramp it up," Keefe said. "He's not going to come with us to Montreal, but my understanding is he is going to come with us to Boston and it allows him to get a better skate [on Tuesday morning] with us and we'll take it from there. We got a practice day after that [on Wednesday] and we'll sort of see how things go from there based on how he's feeling."

The Leafs will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

"It's been steady improvement all the way through," Keefe said. "He's working his way back here and he's not far off."

---

Sunday's game will be the first showdown this season between the Leafs and the division-leading Panthers, but Toronto is not overlooking Saturday's date with the last-place Canadiens. The last time the Leafs played at the Bell Centre, the Habs handed them a humbling 5-2 defeat on Feb. 21.

"Those are always games you keep in the back of your head," Matthews said. "We didn't come out with much of a purpose that game and they had a lot of fun. We get another crack at them here."

"We know they always bring their best against us," Marner said, "especially Saturday night in their home."

Spezza watched Montreal's game against Florida on Thursday and was impressed by how hard the Canadiens are playing for new coach Martin St. Louis.

"They are a team that's playing with a lot of confidence," Spezza said. "Marty's got them playing free hockey. They check hard now. Those are dangerous teams to play against and we talked about it today already."

---

Giordano has made quite the first impression on his new teammates.

"Just the ultimate pro, honestly," said Matthews. "He's a guy that knows what works for him and doesn't get out of his lane. Just the way he plays, he's going to be a really good asset for us."

"Just really steady," said Marner. "Just a calming presence back there. He makes it hard on guys getting the blue line ... Makes a lot of great plays, especially in the O-zone, looking for a lot of tips, a lot of plays around the net, just to try to get the puck there."

Asked about Giordano's comfort level in his debut on Wednesday, Keefe instead spoke about his own.

"My comfort level was high when he was out there," the coach complimented. "The puck got on his stick and things seemed to settle down ... Despite coming into new teammates, a new city and a new system, he is just confident, moving pucks, defending and getting in people's way."

A couple Toronto “kids” who came home to play for the Leafs pic.twitter.com/UtzJtMDN4U — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 25, 2022

Giordano raved about his new 22-year-old partner in Liljegren.

"I was really impressed playing with him," the 38-year-old said. "For a young guy, he's got super poise with the puck. He makes really, really good decisions out there. You don't really get a sense for how complete his game is on TV. I was really impressed with his positioning and all the little plays he makes."

Add in the big ovation Giordano received during the starting-lineup announcement and it was a feel-good game all around.

"It was pretty cool," he said. "I got a pretty loud cheer and, obviously, the win makes the night that much sweeter."

---

The Leafs wore a special sweater for Wednesday's Next-Gen Game, which was designed in collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber.

"I find when you wear black on the ice it's pretty intimidating," Matthews said with a grin. "I feel like it makes you look a little bit bigger so maybe helped us out in that department. It was cool. It was unique with being able to flip it inside out and stuff."

Matthews, Marner and Pierre Engvall reversed the sweaters for the three star skate out.

Quick lil jersey s̶w̶a̶p̶ flip 😉⭐️ pic.twitter.com/HejpF3oQjL — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 24, 2022

Bieber met up with the players and team staff in the dressing room following the win.

"It was cool for a lot of guys to see that and meet him and kind of just fan boy over him," said Marner. "It's cool to see he has that love for us as well and he respects us and the work we put in ... [We] have a lot of respect for each other and the work that goes into each others craft. It's different, but it's a lot of hard work, a lot of restless nights."

"It's cool there's a connection there," Spezza said. "It's cool that he actually follows the team and he's into it and him and Auston talk quite a bit. It's fun to have somebody like that. He brings some excitement into the building. When he's around I think you can tell the fans like it and it creates excitement."

---

Ondrej Kase missed practice on Friday.

"I wouldn't say he's been diagnosed with anything necessarily," Keefe said. "They just continue to give him time and assess him. There's no real update. In fact, I haven't even heard much on him other than he's not going to be available this week."

Kase has not skated with the team since taking an elbow to the head and leaving Saturday's game in Nashville.

---

Lines at Friday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Engvall

Blackwell - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Muzzin

Kallgren

Mrazek

Power play units at Friday's practice:

QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle, net front: Tavares & Nylander rotate

QB: Giordano

Flanks: Liljegren, Spezza

Middle: Blackwell/Mikheyev

Net front: Bunting