Murray may return to Leafs net this weekend; says injury 'came out of nowhere' Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray, who endured two injury-plagued seasons in Ottawa before being traded to Toronto in the summer, is progressing well since getting hurt on Oct. 15 and could play as early as Friday or Saturday, Mark Masters writes.

TSN SportsCentre Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Toronto Maple Leafs, who practised at Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday ahead of Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matt Murray looked good in his first practice since sustaining an adductor injury. Maybe too good.

"He made one really good glove save on me that I wasn't thrilled about," said captain John Tavares with a grin and a grimace. "He was sharp."

"I felt great," said Murray before breaking into a smile. "Thanks for asking. I appreciate it. Yeah, really good. Exciting to be able to be in practice scenarios. I had a lot of fun ... I think right now it's a day-to-day thing."

Murray, who endured a couple injury-plagued seasons in Ottawa before being traded to Toronto in the summer, spoke to the media for the first time since getting hurt during a morning skate on Oct. 15.

"Disappointed at first, for sure," the 28-year-old admitted. "It's an injury I've never had before. It kind of came out of of nowhere so it was definitely pretty disappointing and a little bit frustrating, but I tried not to sit with those emotions for too long. Those can be pretty useless."

Instead Murray focused on his rehab. He progressed well and a couple weeks ago the staff identified this weekend as a target return date.

"He's probably a little bit ahead of the schedule," said Keefe. "He's been feeling good, but you want to continue to monitor it and make sure that it's not going to be an issue going forward, but also just so we make sure we get the appropriate reps. We got the rare back-to-back practices here this week, which is very helpful to someone like Matt who's trying to get back up and running."

Initially, the team announced Murray would miss at least four weeks. Saturday, when the Leafs host the Vancouver Canucks, will be four weeks since the injury. Toronto hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

"We got the best-of-the-best staff," Murray said. "We do things properly here. So, moving forward it shouldn't be an issue."

Murray started the season opener in Montreal and was projected to split starts with Ilya Samsonov during the first half of the season as part of an open competition for the No. 1 job.

"He's an important part of the team here and we haven't been able to have him around," said Keefe. "Goaltending hasn't been an issue for us but, certainly, our most experienced guy, you want to have him healthy and part of the team."

The Leafs rank eighth in goals against (2.71 per game) and 13th in save percentage (.901) entering Wednesday's action.

---

Samsonov sustained a knee injury on Saturday and was placed on injured reserve, which means he's out at least a week. The 25-year-old returned to the ice on Tuesday morning and skated once again on Wednesday.

"I haven't got an update on that in terms of how it went, but that's two days in a row," said Keefe. "It's a positive sign that he's doing well and probably further ahead than what we might've first thought."

---

Keith Petruzzelli took part in his first practice since signing an entry-level contract on Saturday night. He only saw a few reps when Erik Kallgren needed a breather. If Murray isn't ready to play by Saturday, the 23-year-old Quinnipiac University product could make his NHL debut.

"He is a guy who has earned it," said Keefe. "These are the types of situations where a guy like him would get an opportunity both in that it is a back-to-back [situation] and you have multiple goalies injured in the organization. He works hard and he has a good attitude. He has succeeded at every level. I also liked the time he spent with us through camp, too. We will make the decision here once we have a little more of a clear picture on Matt's status, but the organization believes in the guy."

Petruzzelli learned about his promotion following a win by the Toronto Marlies in Belleville. Ryan Hardy, the Leafs assistant general manager, made the announcement in the dressing room and Petruzzelli was mobbed by his teammates.

"It's awesome," he said. "I put a lot of work in the last, well, my whole life ... It was a really special moment the way it was done."

Petruzzelli is a perfect 6-0-0 in the American Hockey League this season with a .922 save percentage.

"I think I'm ready," he said of the NHL level. "We'll find out (smile). My opinion, yeah. I got off to a great start this year."

---

For now, though, the net belongs to Kallgren, who is preparing for his first showdown with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

"It's two players I've watched my whole life so it's a little bit of a surreal feeling playing against those kind of guys," Kallgren told TSN.

Kallgren has been solid since the Samsonov injury. He stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period on Saturday against the Boston Bruins before making 29 saves in a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Sunday. The numbers didn't look great on Tuesday night – four goals allowed on 20 shots – but Kallgren made some key stops to help the Leafs earn a point against the league-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

"It's a tough game," the 26-year-old said. "I didn't see a lot of shots. When they came it was some pretty good chances."

"You want to offer more support to your goalie when he's playing that well," said downcast defenceman Morgan Rielly.

Kallgren's save percentage is now .890 on the season, but the Swede has shown an ability to remain calm regardless of how many pucks find a way past him.

"The results are sometimes a little bit up and down and you can't let your confidence be effected by results," Kallgren said. "The confidence level's got to be the same all the time. We got a lot of games here so you have to refocus quickly after every game and that's what I'm doing."

Kallgren made a number of saves on breakaways and partial breakaways against Vegas, but actually isn't happy with how he's handling those one-on-one situations lately.

"Try to force them to make a move and have them make a move first," he said of his strategy. "I haven't really had the outcomes on breakaways the last couple games that I want to so will have to watch some video today and we'll take it from there."

---

Timothy Liljegren was also hard on himself despite scoring twice on Tuesday. During an intermission interview with TSN, the 23-year-old defenceman called it "probably my worst game so far."

Liljegren, who was playing only his third game of the NHL season after recovering from hernia surgery, turned over the puck leading to a Jack Eichel goal in the first period.

"I'm happy with the two goals, but I think I could have played, overall, a better game," he said. "They just had good flow in their game and moved the puck quick and came with a lot of speed. We didn't play hard enough."

Prior to Tuesday's game, the Leafs only had one goal from a defenceman this season. Liljegren, who's partnered with Rielly, has the potential to provide more offence moving forward.

"I always kind of had a good shot, I just never really used it," he said. "I've been working on it a lot last year and this year as well when I was injured."

"Has a really good shot," observed veteran defendeman Mark Giordano, "underrated shot, I think."

Keefe appreciated how Liljegren trusted his instincts when Mitch Marner set him up for a one-time chance in the second period.

"The puck landed on his stick and good for him to take the initiative to just pound it in the net," said Keefe. "I love to see that. Rather than extending it or trying to find one of the other players to shoot it, he just shot it in the net."

---

Toronto's top power-play unit was on the ice for Vegas' tying goal in the third period on Tuesday. The Knights cleared the puck halfway through the two-minute penalty, but Tavares, Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Rielly decided to stay on the ice.

"They went back to breakout," Keefe said. "That is a line change. They have to get off there. We have talked to them about that. Sometimes you have to, unfortunately, go through something like that to have that reminder that ends up lasting you a season. I am confident it won't happen again ... Those are all our leaders on the ice. We expect more."

Marner and Nylander failed to keep in a clearance by the Knights and a weird bounce led to a 2-on-1 break. Reilly Smith converted with Tavares a stride away from getting back.

"Probably have to get off the ice a little bit quicker," acknowledged Marner. "We just got to look at the [scoreboard] over there and see the time. It didn't feel like it was that long, but then you look up at the clock. We got to do a better job of looking up there and keeping fresher guys on the ice, especially at that time of the game."

The Leafs still had a chance to claim the second point in overtime, but Matthews, Marner and Rielly were on the ice again as Smith sliced through the middle for a breakaway goal on the opening shift.

"Obviously, you just have to defend the middle of the ice a lot better, and also hang onto the puck," said Keefe. "We had the puck, won the faceoff, and gave it up far too easily. Possession is a huge piece of the game in general, but at 3-on-3, it's even more so. Little things like that I think we can do a better job of, but 3-on-3 is a little bit chaotic. We want to be better in that area, but we have a lot of other things that are higher up the list for me."

The Leafs have lost three straight 3-on-3 overtime games after winning their first extra-session game of the season against the Dallas Stars.

---

Calle Jarnkrok missed practice.

"He's just under the weather," Keefe said.

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

F

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Simmonds

*Clifford

D

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn

G

Kallgren

Murray

Petruzzelli

*Kyle Clifford (shoulder) wore a no-contact sweater.