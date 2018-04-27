Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Michael Breed doesn’t have bad days. That’s the most important thing you should know about this passionate, energetic and effervescent golf professional. A number of years ago, he simply decided he wasn’t going to have them anymore and now that drives his life.

Of course, that’s probably not a big surprise if you have watched him over the years. Breed is best known for his work on Golf Channel where he hosted The Golf Fix, a weekly show where he would help viewers with their swing struggles.

On every show, the Connecticut-born pro would almost leap through the screen with his enthusiasm, using his vast knowledge to correct faults and encourage viewers, most of the time uttering his now-famous tag line: “Let’s do this.” He started hosting the program in 2008 and parted ways last year after growing tired of the weekly travel from his New York home.

But he’s still teaching and is still enthusiastic about golf and life. On Thursday he was in Toronto on behalf of Titleist and FootJoy, speaking to a group of PGA of Canada professionals specifically about their work in teaching but also, on a larger scale, about life. The two are similar and intertwined in many ways, he said.

“As a golf professional, you’re a coach, a life coach,” said Breed. “You’re helping people overcome certain things. They have doubts. They are going to have thresholds that they go through – maybe it’s breaking 80, maybe it’s breaking par, maybe it’s breaking 100 or winning a club championship or whatever – they come to these thresholds in life and how do they overcome these thresholds?

“I’m a big believer in we have to coach minds and it just so happens that a lot of the stuff we talk about is really a life thing, not a golf thing.”

Breed practices what he preaches. He devours life with positivity and energy, trying to share that with his audience. He is a voracious reader and collector of quotes, offering up sayings from everyone from Yoda to Gandhi during his talks.

He carries with him a long list of adjectives describing a golf professional and gets the audience to help him lengthen the list. He challenges these pros to look at their own practice and see how it could improve. His presentations are a shared experience, where he learns as much as he teaches.

And all of it he does with a smile, a helping hand and that high-energy passion.

Breed has no regrets about leaving Golf Channel even though it was arguably his most significant pulpit.

“It was a life choice,” he stated. “For a decade, I’ve been getting on a plane every single Sunday night and flying to Florida and I loved it and I love Golf Channel for what they’ve done for me and what they allowed me to do. It just wasn’t worthy the sacrifice.”

At 55, Breed is the father of a six- and a five-year-old and decided that spending time with them was more important than continuing to trek down to Golf Channel on a weekly basis.

That doesn’t mean he’s going to fade from view. Far from it. Breed is still omnipresent in the golf world, from hosting a daily radio program on Sirius/XM satellite radio, to providing golf instruction via regular Facebook Live sessions for Golf Digest to plenty of content on his own web site, MichaelBreed.com.

He teaches at the Michael Breed Golf Academy at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, N.Y. He’s also joined Fox as an analyst for the United States Golf Association championships including the U.S. Open.

He is still speaking to groups of golf professionals such as the one in Toronto, inspiring them to be better at their jobs and their lives.

And he simply doesn’t have any bad days.

“My whole thing is this: If I’m fortunate on my death bed to have my faculties about my mind and I’m reflecting on my life what I won’t reflect upon is I wish I had more bad days,” he stated. “What I wish is that I had more good days, more days speaking with the smart people at the PGA of Canada, or having more days with my dad or my children or my wife. And what I realized was that was how I wanted my life to be. I don’t want to go back and wish I had more good days.

“I have a limited number of days. If I told you, you have four days left, would you spend those days in a bad mood or a good mood? Maybe you have four days; maybe you have 400 days or 4,000 days. You have a finite number of days. We’re not here for three million years. For me, I never have a bad day. I’m always looking at how I can be encouraging. Not just to other people, but to me. So that’s how I live my life and why I’m the ever-positive guy.”

That’s definitely not a bad way to be.