TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to inch closer to full health.

When he’ll be inching his way to Toronto, however, is still up in the air.

After Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo revealed earlier this week that their prized prospect was “ahead of schedule” in his attempt to return from an oblique injury, general manager Ross Atkins provided even more good news on opening day, saying Vladdy Jr. is set for game action in Florida this weekend.

The exact path back to Triple-A Buffalo is also undetermined.

“He’s coming along great,” Atkins said during his season-opening press conference inside a remodelled interview room in the bowels of Rogers Centre. “He actually will be playing in games this weekend. We’re moving that timeline as quickly as we possibly can to make him an option.

Atkins: Guerrero Jr. will be playing in games in Florida this weekend Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins updates Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s status as he recovers from an oblique strain, explains that he will play in games this weekend in Florida, and says the team is moving his timeline as quickly as they can to make him an option to be called up.

“There will be (minor-league) spring training games in the short term … extended spring training could become an option at some point, it just depends on how quickly he moves. Once a rehab assignment begins, that could be some combination, weather dependent, Buffalo, Dunedin.”

Setback free thus far, Guerrero Jr. seems to be trending towards a return the Bisons, where he finished last season, sometime in mid-April if the progress continues.

The Jays will without a doubt take it slow, but it’s been the best-case scenario to this point.

TELLEZ BENEFITS FROM MORALES TRADE

When veteran DH Kendrys Morales was shipped to the Oakland A’s on Wednesday night in exchange for a low-level infield prospect and international bonus pool space, it was clear the goal was to open up playing time for the youth and create a more versatile roster.

Rowdy Tellez is the immediate beneficiary, as the big first baseman was added to the 25-man roster Thursday and inserted into the seven hole as the DH against the Detroit Tigers.

Tellez bashing a team-leading five homers in Grapefruit League play certainly helped his case.

Atkins: Morales trade creates more opportunities for younger players Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins discusses his decision to trade Kendrys Morales to the Athletics, how the move creates more opportunities for younger players and opens up roster flexibility for the team. Atkins also explains how the move impacts Rowdy Tellez and Anthony Alford, and what the acquisition of added international bonus pool money does for the club.

“I'm excited for Rowdy,” Montoyo said. “He is going to get an opportunity to play. I'm sure you're going to ask me about Kendrys Morales, but that's one of the reasons we made that trade. To give our young guys a chance and our young guys are going to get a chance to compete and play. He's going to DH. He's playing today so he's going to get a chance to show what he can do.”

With the DH spot now available and more roster flexibility at hand, Montoyo is going to give playing time to those who earn it.

“If Rowdy goes 3-for-3, he's playing tomorrow,” Montoyo said. “Everybody is going to get a chance. Rowdy is going to play first when [Justin] Smoak gets a day off. [Randal] Grichuk will DH when [Billy] McKinney goes to right. Everybody is going to get a chance with the DH spot.”

The return for Morales isn’t earth shattering, but the roster flexibility was so valuable that the Jays are covering “more than $10 million” of the $12 million he is owed this season, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Jesus Lopez, who played third base, shortstop and second base last season in A-ball, was not included on MLB Pipeline’s Oakland top 30, which is not at all surprising when you’re trading a 35-year-old DH and eating a significant portion of his salary.

Lopez slashed .239/.293/.402 with 10 HR in 84 games in Low-A.

Atkins: 'We understand that we will have some growth with a younger roster' With many pundits predicting Toronto will have a tough season, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins says the team's sole focus is winning, but admits that there will be some "growth" this season with a younger roster.

Morales is expected to fill the void in Oakland left by first baseman Matt Olson’s injury, and the A’s are hoping he can continue to be productive against right-handed pitching.

“It transpired late in the day yesterday and wasn’t official until the evening,” Atkins said of how the trade came together. “A good baseball trade for both teams. It’s a clear need for them right now. It opens up an opportunity for our younger players, more opportunities for versatility, and obviously there’s the return, as well.

“I had a great interaction with Kendrys last night. As everyone in this room can attest to, he’s one of the great all-time teammates and he’ll certainly be missed. It’s interesting, it takes time to get to know human beings, but over two-and-a-half years I’ve gotten to know Kendrys, every day has been better. He’s a remarkable guy and a remarkable person. He’s been an incredible teammate and player. He will be missed, but the additions and versatility make sense to us.”

Billed as an important mentor for Vladdy Jr. during spring training, the 20-year-old posted an Instagram goodbye to Morales on Thursday.

NEWS & NOTES

- Veteran right-hander Javy Guerra, 33, was added to the 40-man roster Thursday, locking down the final bullpen spot for the time being. Guerra won the job by posting a minuscule 0.87 ERA across 10.1 innings this spring.

With Bud Norris on the verge of being ready, the bullpen will be shuffled again shortly.

“Bud’s going to be pitching in a [minor-league] game today and we’re glad to have him as an option,” Atkins said. “We just want to make sure he has the best chance to make the biggest impact. Having a more complete spring training, we mutually view to be important.”

- The Jays brought outfielder Anthony Alford to Toronto on Wednesday, but he was not added to the active roster and is expected to start the season next week at Triple-A Buffalo.

“We wanted to make sure that we were covered,” Atkins said. “We wanted to make sure that we had alternatives. There was a scenario, had the trade not gone through, we didn’t want to potentially have to burn a player taking off of the 40-man roster that we didn’t have to. So having a 40-man player, it could have been short term or long term here, was important to us.”​