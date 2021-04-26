Monday with Mitchell: Jays dodge Ryu bullet, but defensive miscues continue Given the strengths and weaknesses of the roster and the level of every-fifth-day impact he provides, there’s no player the Toronto Blue Jays can afford to lose less than Hyun Jin Ryu. That made the early exit of the club’s ace in Tampa on Sunday all the more worrisome, until Ryu himself said calling for the training staff due to a “minor” glute injury was mostly precautionary and it shouldn’t affect him moving forward.

“I don’t think it’s an injury,” Ryu said through the team translator Sunday evening. “It’s nothing serious and it’s not really something that I’ve felt before.”

A model of consistency when he’s on the mound, Ryu is carrying a 2.66 ERA across 17 starts since signing with the Blue Jays and the club is 12-5 as a team with their $80-million lefty on the mound.

It’s been the exact same with Ryu for the 34-year-old’s entire career: When he’s healthy, he’s very, very good.

Despite 10 trips to the injured list since arriving in the big leagues in 2013, Ryu’s calendar year with the Blue Jays organization has been remarkably clean health-wise, and it needs to stay that way.

From George Springer’s oblique and quad to Nate Pearson’s groin, soft tissue injuries have already bitten the club numerous times this season, but it looks like the Jays have dodged this bullet.

“I can’t say what I was thinking,” manager Charlie Montoyo joked when asked what he was thinking when Ryu called for the trainers in the fourth inning Sunday, suggesting it would be NSFW.

“After we took him out, right away they told us what it was. The [worry] didn’t last long.”

He may not overpower hitters and have his name in the conversation alongside Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole and Shane Bieber when it comes to the best pitchers in baseball, but Ryu’s results absolutely cannot be argued.

Since the start of 2018, a 61-start sample size, Ryu’s ERA is just 2.33.

NOTEBOOK SCRIBBLINGS

It’s still been less than a month and while the transition to second base defensively has been smooth, Marcus Semien has looked like the player he’s been for most of his career at the plate and not the breakout MVP candidate from 2019. He could catch fire and he’s a valuable vet in a number of ways, but maybe not the one-off star the Jays hoped for with that one-year, $18-million deal in free agency. The power and speed have been there — five homers and five steals through 21 games — but Semien hasn’t been getting on base enough (.287 OBP), which forced Montoyo to move him out of the leadoff spot last week … That leadoff spot will be occupied (finally) by Springer, who’s expected to be activated from his six-week bout with separate oblique and quad strains for Tuesday’s home game against the Washington Nationals at TD Ballpark … Luis Patiño: serious problem for Jays bats over the next few years. Still just 21 despite being a top prospect for a while now, it was very easy to see why the Tampa Bay Rays felt confident trading Blake Snell this winter as Patiño debuted for them Sunday, showing a true three-pitch mix that will play atop their rotation for years to come … An oh-fer night on Saturday ended Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s career-long on-base streak at 20 games — that number includes one game from 2020 — but he became one of four Blue Jays to ever reach base in their first 19 games of a new season, joining Alex Gonzalez (1997), Vernon Wells (2006) and Jose Bautista (2014) … Unsurprisingly, the Jays are the first team in the majors to use 10 different starting pitchers … Surprisingly, that hasn’t mattered much, as through 21 games the Jays’ pitching staff as a whole has posted a 3.04 ERA, tops in the American League and third-best in baseball behind the San Diego Padres (2.75) and San Francisco Giants (2.94) … On the flip side of that, the bats are averaging 3.95 runs per game, more than a full run less than their offensive production from 2020 and below the league average of 4.31 per game.

STAT DIG: -13

This is not where you want to be.

When it comes to defence, the Jays have made it a priority since last season, but progress has been slow and consistency has evaded them.

The proof is in the pudding at minus-13 Outs Above Average, which is last in baseball as a team, and by a fairly wide margin, too.

The Cincinnati Reds, at minus-11, is the only other group of gloves that Statcast has in double digits, while there are only four teams in baseball above the minus-5 mark.

The left side of the infield has been by far the biggest issue and it’s been so up and down that it led to Montoyo giving Bo Bichette a day off Sunday and sending Cavan Biggio out to right field in order to clear his head of some of the third base cobwebs.

The Jays aren’t about to make any sort of reactionary decisions here, but defence is a clear issue, both short term and long term.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Bo and Cavan are learning their positions at the major-league level. Not that they haven’t prepared and worked their tails off, but we knew there was still growth and development there. With young players, you’re going to see extreme highs and then you’re going to see some lows.”

—GM Ross Atkins on the defence of Bichette and Biggio

TWITTER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

“What’s with the Hatch move to the 60-day IL? Was that always in the works? Is he still ‘right elbow impingement,’ no surgery required?”

—1st to 3rd Kirk (@Edward_J_Sharpe)

ANSWER: The Jays moved injured right-hander Thomas Hatch to the 60-day IL last week to make room for pitcher Jeremy Beasley, a depth arm they acquired in exchange for cash from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Hatch move doesn’t really change much for the 26-year-old, but the Jays are going to be very cautious with the elbow injury and this will keep him out until the very end of May or the beginning of June. If all goes smoothly, Hatch will be back in the rotation mix during the summer months, with the bullpen being the fallback option if, for some reason, he can’t get built up enough to throw 90-100 pitches.

THE CALL-UP LIST

Five players most deserving of a call up when a need arises:

LHP Anthony Kay, alternate site: With the minor-league season slated to start next week, there will finally be some normalcy for prospects trying to develop and face hitters in a different uniform. The Jays’ goal with Kay right now is to keep him stretched out enough to fill a rotation spot when needed, which may not be this week thanks to a pair of off-days.

RHP Nate Pearson, alternate site/10-day IL: Pearson threw 51 pitches against Miami Marlins minor leaguers in Dunedin on Saturday, leaving him a couple more outings away from being a big-league option. Atkins says their top prospect will without a doubt return as a starter once he is built up to at least five innings.

LHP Travis Bergen, alternate site: Relief depth on the 40-man who will be off and on the roster all season long.

RHP Jeremy Beasley, alternate site: A 6-foot-3, 215-pound right-hander, Beasley made his MLB debut last season with the D-Backs after being a 30th-round pick of the LA Angels in 2017.

OF Josh Palacios, alternate site: The lefty bat acquitted himself well during his 35-plate-appearance debut, coming up with seven hits — all singles — and generally looking like a solid corner outfield role player. Everyday at-bats in Triple-A are what Palacios needs over sitting on a big-league bench.

PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

Highlighting one player in the system that you need to know about:

RHP Alek Manoah, 2019 11th overall

Leading into minor-league opening day next week on May 4, many will be paying attention to prospect assignments and where some of the big names in the Blue Jays’ pipeline are starting their respective campaigns.

Manoah is the most intriguing for a couple of reasons.

The first is simply because he’s an advanced college arm who will be making his full-season debut, something that would have happened last year had it not been for this pandemic thing.

But now, after a scintillating spring training showing firmly planted the big righty on the radar, there’s even more intrigue surrounding Manoah and when he could potentially be ready to help the major-league club.

Manoah’s outings will be popular over the next couple of months and seeing him tested against upper-minors competition will give the Jays a good indication of where the 23-year-old really is on the development track.​