Montoyo in wait-and-see mode on MLB’s all-Arizona idea Blue Jays manager, a Tucson resident for the past 15 years, shares his views on the potential plan to bring baseball back and the challenges of managing players from afar, Scott Mitchell writes.

TORONTO — A resident of Tucson for the past 15 years, Charlie Montoyo is very familiar with the baseball landscape in Arizona.

So, what does the Toronto Blue Jays’ second-year manager think of Major League Baseball’s idea to house all 30 teams in the Phoenix metro area and play out a truncated season in 13 local stadiums?

Like most of us, he’s not really sure what to make of it and hasn’t really formed an opinion — one he’s willing to share publicly, that is — on a plan that’s still in the exploratory stage.

Logistically, there are obvious issues and potential roadblocks with housing, COVID-19 testing, social distancing measures, and trying to play baseball through the summer months in the desert heat.

And that’s before you even delve into the nitty-gritty details of it all and the uncertainty surrounding every walk of life, not just baseball.

Realistically, many things have to happen on the health side over the next few weeks to even give the idea a chance to hatch into a full-fledged plan with both owners and players fully on board.

Speaking Thursday on a conference call with Jays beat reporters, here is how Montoyo, who’s spending his days at home with family about 90 minutes southeast of Phoenix, views the all-Arizona scheme to bring baseball back, as well as how the 54-year-old is managing his players from afar.

Do you think playing with no fans in the stands is possible for MLB and what are your thoughts on it?

“I don’t want to speculate on what’s better because I’m not an expert on it, but I just love that Major League Baseball and the union are coming up different ideas, and I think that’s great. I’ll leave those plans to them. My focus is my work with the Blue Jays and making sure we’re supporting our players so we can be ready whenever that time comes.”

You live in Arizona so you’re familiar with some of the logistics out there and the ballparks, the heat in the summer. What are some of the challenges that you see with housing 30 teams in that area if that’s what the plan comes to in a month or two?

“I would be speculating because I’ve never been here when it’s hot. I’m always here when it’s perfect. Like right now when it’s 80 [degrees] or in the 70s. I hate to tell you this because I know you’re in 20-degree weather right now.”

When you think of the Arizona plan the way it’s been presented publicly, as a manager, how would you prepare your team? Have you thought about ways you could logistically get your team ready to win ballgames in that scenario?

“Again, I like the fact that they’re coming out with ideas. Honestly, like I said before, I’m a fan of baseball, so I love the fact they’re talking about ideas. The focus for me is talking to players and making sure they’re doing what it takes so whenever that time comes, we’re ready to play baseball.”

Do you see any light at the end of this tunnel?

“Just like all of you, I’m not only the manager of the Blue Jays, but I’m also a fan of baseball. I’m just hoping that we can play baseball sometime this year, that’s all. I don’t have any facts or anything, I’m just a fan hoping there’s baseball. It seems like things are getting better, but who knows how long that’s going to last.”

It’s pretty clear rosters will have to be expanded if/when baseball returns. How does that help you as a manager?

“Of course, the more players you’ve got, the more choices you have. It’s not a rule yet, so I’d be speculating that that’s going to happen. But I would think it would help every team.”

What’s the realistic minimum amount of time you’d need for pitchers to be stretched out and for hitters to get their timing down if you re-do some modified camp?

“It’s really up to the pitching. I would speculate if I say a number because it just depends on how long this is going to go. I can have an opinion a month ago, but now it just depends how long it goes.”

How are you communicating with players through this uncertainty when you don’t really know when you’re going to get back on the field?

“Each coach has a group of players to stay in contact with, so we’re having Zoom meetings and sharing information just like we would do during the year, but, of course, over the computer. We’re making sure our players are doing what they need to do, but also making sure that they’re okay and their families are doing fine. The main goal is to make sure our players are safe and healthy.”​