Kristen Shilton

TSN Toronto reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The team held a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. for the game group travelling to Montreal tonight. Puck drop on the teams’ exhibition game is 7:30 p.m. Toronto held a second practice for the non-game group at 11:30 a.m.

When Trevor Moore arrived at Maple Leafs’ training camp, he didn’t anticipate an opportunity would arise for him to play on a line with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. But thanks to Zach Hyman’s injury, that’s exactly the chance he’ll have on Wednesday.

Since signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Leafs in 2016, Moore has only played in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies. Moore was a standout on the team’s Calder Cup run last spring, tallying the fourth-most points in the AHL playoffs with 17 (six goals, 11 assists) in 20 games.

Couple that with a good camp and preseason, and the California native earned a chance from head coach Mike Babcock to show what he can do in a regular NHL lineup.

“I feel pretty blessed to be in the position I’m in,” he said. “It’s been a long journey and I’m definitely not done yet, but I have a good opportunity here tonight to play with some good players. I just want to see what I can do.”

Babcock said the decision on Hyman’s replacement came down to Moore and Dmytro Timashov, who has also been “terrific” in camp. Ultimately, Moore had the edge in Babcock’s mind.

“Moore has a chance to play in the National Hockey League,” Babcock said. “I think he has a tendency to get in his own way and not as much confidence as he should have. That’s what I’ve tried to talk to him about as much as possible. He’s going to get a good opportunity here tonight.”

Adding to the excitement of the moment for Moore is the fact he’ll have a couple family members coming out to watch him play in Montreal. Moore’s grandfather is originally from the city, which is how hockey became a part of his life on the west coast.

Knowing the calibre of player he’ll be skating with, Moore is determined not to get too caught up in the moment.

“They’re obviously really, really good players,” Moore said. “I’m just going to try and keep it simple, play my game, and hopefully I can complement their game and improve theirs.”

As one of the Maple Leafs’ leading fore-checkers, Hyman is used to taking a few cross-checks every night. But there was nothing normal about what he felt following a hit in last Friday’s preseason game against Buffalo and the hip pointer injury it caused.

“It was an awkward play off the draw. I was extended and got a cross-check in a spot that wasn’t protected,” Hyman said. “I get [hit like that] a bunch and this was the first time one has kind of gotten through.”

Hyman finished his shift and thought the pain might subside quickly. When it didn’t, he retired to the Leafs’ room and came back to test the hip out again, but still didn’t feel right.

“I just decided not to overdo it,” he said. “I’ve had a bunch of bumps and bruises before, this one just hurt more. But I’ll be fine.”

The first order of business for Hyman following the incident was adjusting his equipment to prevent it from happening again. Hyman said there was a lack of padding in the area where the cross-check happened but he and the team have devised a way to put more cushioning there.

It’s those types of small precautious – like wearing shot blockers over skates, for example – that have prevented injuries for Hyman before, and are a big reason why he’s skated in all 82 regular-season games for Toronto the past two seasons.

Hyman had also blocked a shot near his ankle in that same game against Buffalo, which raised a flurry of concerns and questions after he left the game, but Hyman said that shot off the boot didn’t do any damage.

At this point, Hyman said he isn’t rushing to get back in any of the Leafs’ remaining exhibition games, perhaps waiting it out to return for the season opener on Oct. 3.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” Hyman said. “I just want to be 100 per cent for when the season starts and we’ll go from there.”

Tavares grew up on the Leafs, and on the Leafs’ rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens. On Wednesday, he’ll get to experience it first-hand – with a little twist.

The Canadiens were hopeful Tavares would grant them an interview when he was entering the free agency process last summer. The 28-year-old centre decided not to, which Canadiens’ general manager Marc Bergevin said in July was “disappointing.”

Tavares said he isn’t concerned about whether it will impact his reception on the ice at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

“Whatever it is, I play for the Leafs so I’m sure they’re not going to like me regardless,” Tavares said. “I haven’t thought about that at all.”

As for why Tavares opted not to interview with the Habs, an Original Six franchise with Stanley Cup-winning head coach Claude Julien behind the bench, Tavares said he just didn’t see a fit.

“I just felt the teams that I met with when I looked at things from afar before interviewing everyone [were best],” he said. “Everything that went into my daily life, whether it was at the rink or away from the rink, what would best suit me and that was the way I felt.”

As for the century of bad blood between the teams, Tavares said it’s exciting to now be a part of it. While both sides have gone through extensive changes over the last few years, one player who is still firmly in the Montreal fold is goaltender Carey Price.

Tavares has played alongside Price internationally with Team Canada in the past and is looking forward to more frequent battles in the NHL.

“If he’s not one of the best in the world, he’s right there,” said Tavares. “His skill set is incredible for a goaltender. You always have to be at the top of your game playing against a guy like him and I’ll be playing against him a little more frequently now, so I’ll try and do my homework.”

The Leafs made their first set of training camp cuts since Sept. 16 on Wednesday when they sent defencemen Andrew Nielsen and Rasmus Sandin to the Toronto Marlies and returned Semyon Der-Arguchintsev to the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

Sandin was the Leafs’ first-round draft choice in June last year and is eligible to play for Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League as well as the Marlies. For now, he will join the latter team’s training camp that’s already in progress.

Toronto now has 43 players remaining in camp, and if that number is surprising to some, it’s not to Babcock.

“I’ve got four games left. What am I going to do?” he said. “I can’t play our guys that many games, so we need the two groups. This way we get to know them better and have a better feel for them and there’s guys in this group that can play on our team and will play on our team.”

Travis Dermott and Frederik Gauthier are officially off the injured list, having both been cleared following shoulder injuries sustained earlier in the preseason. Babcock said now they both have to earn their way back into lineup spots. Calle Rosen will play on Wednesday in Dermott’s former third-pairing spot with Igor Ozhiganov.

Projected Maple Leafs lines vs. Canadiens:

Forwards

Moore-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Goalies

Andersen

Pickard