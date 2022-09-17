Moose Jaw's Yager aims to be top-five pick in next NHL draft Moose Jaw's Brayden Yager produced 34 goals and 59 points in 63 games last season en route to being named the Canadian Hockey League's rookie of the year. Now, the 6-foot, 166-pound centre is aiming even higher. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

Moose Jaw's Brayden Yager produced 34 goals and 59 points in 63 games last season en route to being named the Canadian Hockey League's rookie of the year. Now, the 6-foot, 166-pound centre is aiming even higher.

"I've set some goals for myself," Yager said. "I'd like to keep getting better. I take pride in my 200-foot game. I want to be over 60 per cent in the faceoff circle this year. [I will] try to score over 50 goals and 100 points. I want to win here in Moose Jaw so that's the main goal."

If the Saskatchewan native checks those boxes he will likely hear his name called very early at June's National Hockey League draft in Nashville.

"I like to think of myself as in the top-five area," Yager said of the top-heavy class of 2023. "That's my goal: go top five. Going into this season, I have a lot of confidence. It will be a fun process."

During a conversation with TSN, Yager recalled what it meant to meet Leon Draisaitl while growing up. The 17-year-old also revealed the important advice he received from Theo Fleury. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Your dad, Cam, was a goalie during his Junior A days with the North Battleford North Stars. How'd you end up a forward?

"He wouldn't let me play goalie. I tried when I was really young, but he always said I'd be a player."

Why wouldn't he let you play goal?

"Personal experience. He wanted me to be on the other side. He was a pretty good goalie, but he always wanted me to be a player."

Do you ever wonder what it would've been like to go the goalie route?

"In mini sticks and stuff like that I always wanted to be a goalie. On the ice, I like to be a player, but sometimes I think about it."

Well, things are working out well for you as a forward. You scored five goals in five games while helping Team Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer. What did you take from the experience?

"We had an unreal group of guys and a real talented team. The guys on our fourth line could also be our first line. It was an incredible team and we were so close. In such a short tournament you got to get close with the guys and bond with your team. It was a great experience and winning made it that much better."

You broke Theo Fleury's franchise record for goals by a 16-year-old last season. What was it like to meet him at the Warriors golf tournament?

"We were at the banquet the night before the tournament and we sat down and talked for about four hours. Listening to the stories he had was pretty cool and getting some pointers here and there was really cool."

What's the best advice he passed along?

"Enjoy the process. He knows I'm a good player and he said, 'Just enjoy the whole process.' If there's something he sometimes wishes he would've done it is just enjoying the process. Sometimes you focus in and don't get a chance to step back and enjoy it. So, that's something I learned from him and will use to my advantage moving forward."

What advice have you received from recently-drafted teammates Denton Mateychuk and Jagger Firkus about what to expect this year?

"There's a lot of pressure, but try and keep it in the back of your mind. Just focus on playing your game because that's when you're at your best. I've learned a lot from them by just having little conversations. I'm trying to pick their brains and learn as much as I can."

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

"We have a really good group in Moose Jaw so I'm looking forward to getting the opportunity to try and win. I think we have the team to do it. It's going to be a fun process talking to the NHL teams and learning from their hockey minds. I'll try and learn as much as I can throughout the process and, most of all, enjoy it."

Why do you wear No. 29?

"Seventeen was taken when I first came to Moose Jaw, which is what I wore growing up. When I grew up in Prince Albert I always got to watch Leon Draisaitl when he was with the Raiders. And then I also like Nathan MacKinnon. He's my favourite player in the NHL so it all ties together."

Did you have any notable interactions with Draisaitl?

"I was in novice and him, Josh Morrissey and Sawyer Lange came to our practice. After practice, I asked for a stick and he gave me one and signed it. It's an old CCM all-white stick and it's so cool. Seeing what kind of person he was, I'm sure he probably doesn't remember it, but the impact it had on me as a kid was pretty special."

Anything stand out about the stick?

"His stick has changed so much in the last little while, but his big curve is insane. It's like a paddle almost."

Why is MacKinnon your favourite player?

"The way he shoots the puck and skates, he's so explosive and powerful. He's a pretty good 200-foot player as well and he's obviously a winner. So, that's why I emulate him. He's a pretty special player."

You have a pretty good shot already. How did you develop that?

"Ah, just repetition. You always practice as a kid and, as you get older, you just keep working on it. In practice and games you try to find new ways to shoot and I've kind of found a way that I'm comfortable with. I try to shoot as much as I can and hopefully they go in."

How often does the term 'Yager Bomb' get thrown around in Moose Jaw?

"It's pretty funny. Some of the guys give it to me about it. It's a funny nickname and I don't mind it."

Moose Jaw opens the regular season with a pair of games against Regina. What's it like trying to slow down Pats phenom Connor Bedard?

"Well, I mean, there's not a whole lot you can do. He's so talented and you see it every time he's on the ice. We'll play our game. He's an unreal player and he'll do what he does best, but we'll try to stick to our game and score more goals than he does, I guess ... Getting the chance to play against him is pretty special. I talk to him here and there and we're both pretty excited for this year."