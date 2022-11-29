Morning Coffee: All Eyes On FIFA World Cup As Matchday 3 Begins The stakes could not be higher on soccer’s biggest stage. After spending the past 4+ years building towards the opportunity to contend at the FIFA World Cup, 27 of the 32 teams will enter Matchday 3 fighting for a spot in the knockout round.

United States gear up for must-win match against Iran

The action gets underway this morning with the Netherlands taking on Qatar, while Ecuador battles Senegal.

This afternoon, it’s the USA versus Iran and England versus Wales.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday November 29th, 2022.

USA, Iran Will Meet With Chance To Qualify On The Line

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win over Iran.

On the flip side, Iran needs a win over the US, or a draw and a Wales win or draw versus England to advance.

We’ve got a big game today, USA. 🇺🇸 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022

There’s no way to overstate the importance of this match for both nations.

FanDuel has the USA at +100 to win and advance.

An Iran win is priced at +300, while a draw is +230.

Me in my living room when USA vs. Iran comes on: pic.twitter.com/awoA3Hu5Vl — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, England needs a win to ensure a first-place finish in Group B.

England is a -220 favourite to win the match versus Wales at FanDuel.

Ahmed bin Ali Stadium 📍



Tonight's venue for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿! pic.twitter.com/A2LPnl6Hss — England (@England) November 29, 2022

An upset win by Wales is +650, followed by a draw at +330.

Three teams have clinched their spots in the knockout stage, while two teams have already been eliminated.

That leaves 27 teams to fight for the final 13 open spots in the Round of 16 heading into this morning’s action.

Pickett, Pickens Lead Steelers To Win In Indy

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t going to contend for a playoff spot this season, but their remaining schedule will be extremely important from an evaluation standpoint.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett went 20-of-28 for 174 yards in last night’s 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Kenny Pickett turnovers his first 16 quarters: 9



<<bye week>>



Kenny Pickett turnovers his past 12 quarters: 0 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 29, 2022

He connected with fellow rookie George Pickens on three catches for 57 yards.

The Steelers have now won eight straight head-to-head meetings with the Colts dating back to 2008.

The last time Indianapolis beat Pittsburgh, Peyton Manning was the quarterback and Jeff Saturday was his centre.

Dan Campbell watching Jeff Saturday's clock management: pic.twitter.com/eIPUb5Bsrs — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 29, 2022

We’ve come a long way since Manning and Ben Roethlisberger were going head-to-head.

The Steelers and Colts are both already building towards next season.

Last night, it was Pickett and Pickens that gave Pittsburgh a reason for optimism.

Meanwhile, the FanDuel Best Bet featured in Morning Coffee did not hit, as Pat Freiermuth finished with three catches for 39 yards on four targets – eight yards shy of the mark I needed to cash the over 46.5 receiving yards prop.

My FanDuel Best Bets featured in Morning Coffee went a combined 1-3 for Week 12.

For a little perspective into just how disappointing the week was, the three losses matched the number of losses I had over the previous four weeks combined.

We’re on to Week 13.