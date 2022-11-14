Morning Coffee: Vikings Stun Bills In Week 10 Thriller It was the biggest question around the NFL in Week 10. Will Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen play against the Minnesota Vikings? In the end, Allen was able to start and finish the game. Not only that, but Allen went all out like it was the Super Bowl and the two teams gave us the Game of the Year. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday November 14th, 2022.

After plenty of misdirection, contradictory reports and line movement both ways at sports books around the world right up until game time, Allen took the field as the starting quarterback for the Bills on Sunday afternoon.

There weren’t many people outside of the organization who would have known for certain what Allen’s playing status would be versus Minnesota, never mind how he would fare once the actual game began.

Still, plenty of prominent voices weighed in with their interpretation of Allen’s injury status on both traditional and new media, and their sentiments were reflected in the spread movement that we saw throughout the week.

Vikings Stun Bills In Week 10 Thriller

The Bills were a 9.5-point favourite on the look-ahead line for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at FanDuel.

Buffalo opened -8 after a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

Once it was revealed that Allen’s Week 10 status was in doubt, the spread plunged all the way down to Bills -3.5.

How have the @FanDuelCanada traders reacted to the Josh Allen injury news ahead of this week's game between the Vikings and Bills?



Lookahead: Bills -9.5

Open: Bills -8

Current: Bills -3.5



Heading into the weekend, there was plenty of chatter about how the sports books would not hang a number that low if Allen was expected to be available on Sunday.

However, once it was revealed that Allen was active on Sunday morning, the spread climbed back to Buffalo -6.5.

As it turns out, Allen started and played the entire game.

Still, anybody who took the points or bet on Vikings money line was safe.

Despite trailing 27-10 in the third quarter and 27-23 with under a minute to go and without the ball, Minnesota rallied to win 33-30 in overtime.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Vikings chances to win the game fell to less than 0.1 per cent when Buffalo took over after a 4th-and-goal stop in the final minute.

However, Allen fumbled on the one-yard line and Minnesota recovered for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Vikings’ win probability jumped from less than 0.1 per cent to 95 per cent on that one play.

While Allen and the Bills rallied to force overtime, with the help of an incomplete pass that was called complete on the game-tying drive in the final seconds, Minnesota went on to win 33-30 in overtime.

Allen went 29-of-43 for 330 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

He also rushed for 84 yards.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins went 30-of-50 for 357 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Justin Jefferson finished with 10 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown, including one of the greatest catches that you will ever see.

Stefon Diggs also put on a show against his former team, finishing with 12 catches for 128 yards.

In the end, it will go down as a Game of the Year candidate in the NFL this season.

At the same time, I’d bet against us seeing a bigger roller-coaster of a week in terms of line movement for any other NFL regular season game in 2022.

The 109th Grey Cup Matchup Is Set

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts will meet in the 109th Grey Cup in Regina on Sunday.

The two-time defending champion Bombers beat the BC Lions 28-20 in the Western Final to earn the opportunity to repeat again.

The Toronto Argonauts beat the Montreal Alouettes 34-27 in the Eastern Final.

Toronto opened the season at +600 to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

Winnipeg opened at +250 and has gone wire-to-wire as the favourite to win it all again.

Around The NFL Week 10

While the Bills gave us an absolute roller-coaster, it wasn’t the only notable story line in the NFL for Week 10.

Jeff Saturday’s Indianapolis Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 in his debut as head coach.

Matt Ryan went 21-of-28 for 222 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor ran for 147 yards and a score in the win.

At Lambeau Field, Mike McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys blew a two-touchdown fourth-quarter lead and lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in overtime.

Mike McCarthy's return to Lambeau is spoiled in OT, with the Packers coming away with a 31-28 win.



Meanwhile, Justin Fields put on a show at Soldier Field, but the Detroit Lions rallied from down 14 points to beat the Chicago Bears 31-30.

It was the first time in 151 games that the Lions managed to rally for the win after trailing by 14+ points in the fourth quarter.

Justin Fields last 3 games:



441 PASS YDS

385 RUSH YDS

11 TD

1 INT



2022 has been the year of the comeback so far in the NFL.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, there have been 32 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of 10+ points to win or tie, which is tied with 1987 and 2020 for the most such games through the first 10 weeks of the season all-time.

Keep that in mind the next time you think about live betting a team down multiple scores in the second half at FanDuel.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The FanDuel Best Bet for Sunday cashed again as Fields ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Detroit.

I was on Fields 60+ rushing yards and he delivered.

Next up, we get the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

I’m targeting another rushing yards prop as my best bet for tonight’s game with Brian Robinson over 33.5 rushing yards.

Robinson has rushed for 44+ yards in three of his past four games.

As I wrote about last week when I took the over on Dameon Pierce’s rushing yards prop versus Philly on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles run defence takes a major hit when Jordan Davis is out of the lineup.

Pierce ran for 139 yards on 5.1 yards per carry in that game.

Over the past three games, Philly has allowed 5.4 yards per carry and 148.7 rushing yards per game.

While the Commanders are a 10.5-point underdog, I’m not expecting them to abandon the run game if they fall behind as they should want to avoid Taylor Heinicke versus this pass defence at all costs.

I’ll make Robinson over 33.5 rushing yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.