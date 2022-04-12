Motivated Matthews has 60 goals in his crosshairs The Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. TSN's Mark Masters has more on Auston Matthews' pursuit of 60 goals this season.

Leafs look to ride 'out of control' Matthews to revenge win over Sabres

The Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres held optional skates at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

---

The last time Toronto and Buffalo faced off on March 13, Auston Matthews left with a sour taste in his mouth.

With the Leafs trailing late in the Heritage Classic outdoors in Hamilton, Ont., the 24-year-old centre cross-checked defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the neck during a heated battle in front of the Sabres net. That play earned Matthews the first suspension of his career.

"Having been with him and knowing him as long as I have, I do know that he was pretty ticked off at the end of last game," said Buffalo bench boss Don Granato, who coached Matthews for two seasons at the U.S. National Team Development Program. "I'm sure he's carried that right into puck drop tonight ... he does not like not succeeding."

The Sabres have limited Matthews to one goal and one assist in three games this season. Buffalo actually held Matthews off the scoresheet entirely the last time the two teams played at Scotiabank Arena on March 2.

Since, then Matthews has put together a personal 16-game point streak and scored in 14 of those games.

"I don't think Auston needs any extra motivation or fire lately," said Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. "He's finding that himself no matter who the opponent is, so I don't have any questions about whether or not he'll be ready to play tonight."

This special Matthews run – now up to 58 goals in 67 games – is lifting the entire team.

"It's just been so fun to watch and just watch how our team has embraced it," said Keefe. "He gets his 50th goal in 50 games [on Saturday] and that's great, but then 20 seconds later he shoots another one in the net. I mean, he's finding other levels and continuing to raise the bar for himself."

Added Granato, "The scary thing is I see signs that he can do more."

Matthews has scored two goals in each of his past two games. If he can pot a pair on Tuesday, the Arizona native would go from 50 to 60 in just six games. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, that would be the fastest jump between those milestone moments in NHL history. Jari Kurri (1985-86), Brett Hull (1990-91), Mario Lemieux (1992-93), Alex Mogilny (1992-93) and Teemu Selanne (1992-93) each needed seven games to go from 50 to 60 goals.

How far can Matthews, realistically, push this incredible goal-scoring pace?

"I don't know," said defenceman Justin Holl with a laugh. "He's outta control, but we like it."

"Sky's the limit," proclaimed winger William Nylander. "He's been incredible and nothing's stopping him ... It's so much fun being out there and watching that line, the way they dominate games, and Matty scoring big goals like against Montreal and in Dallas [last Thursday]. It's just the kind of player he is."

---

The Sabres have outscored the Leafs 10-3 in the past two showdowns between the divisional rivals.

"They've come with speed and made plays, so I think that's kind of caught us a little bit," Nylander admitted. "We got to be ready tonight."

Buffalo is trying to become the first team to win three straight games against Toronto this season.

"We're hopeful that that's something that sparks our guys," said Keefe. "These are the kind of games that can be challenging. We're just coming off clinching a playoff spot and you got a non-playoff team coming in."

The Leafs have experienced some letdowns against non-playoff opponents, but the coach believes they are now better positioned to avoid a mental lapse.

"We think we're playing some of our best hockey of the season right now," Keefe said. "So, lots of reasons to believe we'll be better than we have been."

---

Granato is hoping to get Dahlin on the ice as much as possible against Matthews.

"I would like that match-up," he confirmed. "That would be great. I'm with Dahls every day and, I can tell you, he's an ultra-competitor. He wants the toughest matchup there is. He asks for it."

Dahlin, the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft, has matched Matthews' output with a goal and an assist in this season series with Toronto.

"Dahls is one of the most competitive guys that I know," said veteran Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. "He wants to prove that he's better and that's just how he works. He gets very fiery and super competitive. It's great to see him take the steps he has this year. I think his defensive play has come a really long way. He thrives in those matchups. He really excels in them, so I'm interested to watch another one tonight."

During the game on March 2 in Toronto, the Leafs got outshot by the Sabres 6-0 in the seven minutes and 16 seconds that Dahlin and Matthews shared the ice in five-on-five play, per NaturalStatTrick.com. The Sabres had a 2-0 edge in goals.

Sabres like how 'ultra competitor' Dahlin approaches Matthews match-up In their last contest against each other, Rasmus Dahlin drew a crosscheck from Auston Matthews that resulted in a two-game suspension. Dahlin's Sabre's teammates discuss how the defenceman embraces tough matchups on a nightly basis.

---

The Sabres have lost three straight during their current road trip, which wraps up in Toronto. But Buffalo is getting a big boost on Tuesday, literally, as 6-foot-6 defenceman Owen Power makes his NHL debut.

"Happy for him, personally, but we'll be looking to get on him," promised Holl.

"Super talent," observed Keefe of the University of Michigan product. "Size. Skill. Poise. A lot of similarities to Dahlin, I think, in terms of how they move and the presence they have on the ice."

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., has already played in the World Championship, World Juniors, Olympics and NCAA Frozen Four.

"There has to be a trust from my side," said Granato. "He needs games like this. He needs environments like this. A lot of times you say, 'Development,' and these guys will always develop, but in this case it's acclimation ... When you can get him in situations, let's say, against Auston and against [good] players, he'll figure out how to acclimate because he's talented. So, it's not that I have to teach him how to do that, it's just get him in that situation and he'll figure it out intuitively."

Leafs Ice Chips: Looking to spoil Power's debut Justin Holl admits he's happy for Owen Power to be making his NHL debut but they'll be doing their best to get on him all night. Mark Masters has more on the Leafs hosting the Sabres, as the 2021 first overall pick plays his first game in the NHL.

---

Playing alongside the fleet-footed Ilya Mikheyev is forcing John Tavares to hit the fast-forward button.

"He's keeping the opponent on their heels, goaltenders on their heels," the Leafs captain said. "With that speed, he creates time and space and forces myself to play at a higher pace just because of how well he skates and the tempo he plays at."

"Anything good that happens for Micky is because of his skating," noted Keefe. "He backs people off. He gets in behind people. He drives the puck up the rink. He has really increased the pace of play for that line."

In the eight full games since Mikheyev replaced Nylander on Toronto's second line, Tavares leads the Leafs in five-on-five scoring chances, per NaturalStatTrick.com. Tavares picked up his third five-on-five goal during that stretch on Saturday against the Canadiens.

"He got a little bit of a fortunate bounce, but you earn that because of the process those guys play with," Keefe said. "John beats a guy off the wall, attacks the net and we get it back. He is attacking in the middle of the rink."

Mikheyev has two goals and four assists since moving to the line with Tavares and Alex Kerfoot.

"You just see the confidence he's playing with," Tavares said. "I talk about his engine all the time and his ability to continue to put pressure on the opponent with and without the puck."

---

Matthews skated on Tuesday morning, Keefe said, and is expected to be fine after missing Monday's practice for maintenance.

After missing Monday's practice due to an illness, Wayne Simmonds took part in the optional skate, but is expected to be a scratch tonight.

Projected Leafs lines for Tuesday's game:

F

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Abruzzese - Blackwell - Spezza

D

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Lyubushkin

G

Kallgren starts

Campbell