The Canadian Football League regular season may be winding down but there remains a lot at stake for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, a team many believe is good enough to win the 106th Grey Cup but could also still miss the playoffs.

That’s the unusual circumstance the Blue Bombers are in heading into Week 20, which they open Friday night by hosting the Calgary Stampeders.

A win at home over Calgary and the Blue Bombers are playoff-bound, although that should be no easy task given how focused the Stampeders are likely to be, coming off of rare consecutive losses at home.

There’s also the fact that Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is 6-0 lifetime in games at Winnipeg while Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols is 0-8 for his career against the Stamps.

A loss to Calgary means the Blue Bombers’ fate will be sealed by one game against the Edmonton Eskimos, where the winner goes to the playoffs and the loser goes home. That game will be played in Edmonton, the same stadium that will play host to the Grey Cup game three weeks later.

The Blue Bombers are on a roll right now, winning four games in a row while getting consistent play from all three phases of their team. And unlike a lot of teams around the CFL, the Bombers are relatively healthy.

For a club that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011 and is looking for its first Grey Cup in nearly three decades, that’s a very big deal.

With an offence built around a big, effective offensive line and run game, and a defence that has surrendered just 49 points in its past four games, this is exactly how general manager Kyle Walters imagined his team looking during the back half of October.

He’s not the only one who likes his team right now.

A recent informal poll of CFL executives by TSN turned up Winnipeg as the choice for the best team in the league at this moment, making it seem hardly out of the question that these Blue Bombers could end the franchise’s 28-year Grey Cup drought.

All of this late-season drama seemed unlikely during the first half, where Winnipeg overcame the early-season loss of Nichols to become the league’s highest-scoring team. The powerful offence was accompanied by an aggressive defence featuring new addition Adam Bighill, the leading candidate for Most Outstanding Defensive Player who will get some consideration for MOP as well.

But then came Week 10 and the start of a four-game losing streak where Nichols threw eight interceptions and appeared to be on the verge of losing his job. Since then, he’s completed just one pass to the wrong team as the Blue Bombers have made their late-season surge.

Unlike Edmonton, the Blue Bombers still control their destiny and have two opportunities to punch their ticket.

And if they really are the best team in the CFL right now, that should be more than enough.

Banks gone, Ticats move on

Sanchez: Despite losing Banks, Ticats can still get out of the East Brandon Banks becomes the fifth Tiger-Cats receiver to go down with a season ending injury this year, but Davis Sanchez explains why he believes Hamilton can still get out of the East with the personnel they have left.

The loss of receiver Brandon Banks to a broken collarbone last week against Ottawa was the harshest blow yet for a Hamilton receiving corps that has sustained five season-ending injuries this season.

Shamawd Chambers, Terrence Toliver, Chris Williams, Jalen Saunders and Banks represent five of Hamilton’s top-six receivers, with Banks ranking second overall in receptions and receiving yardage, and first in touchdowns.

There’s no way the Cats can replace Banks’ skill and presence in the lineup or his chemistry with quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, but they can replace his speed with former Ticat Terrell Sinkfield, who signed back in Hamilton two weeks ago after several seasons in the NFL.

Sinkfield was a defensive back in the NFL but was always seen as a receiver by Hamilton, who has also pressed 34-year-old Marquay McDaniel out of retirement this month to help fill in.

Hamilton isn’t the only team that has been decimated at receiver, with the Calgary Stampeders missing four regulars in Marken Michel, DaVaris Daniels, Reggie Begelton and Kamar Jorden.

But there is still a sense that both these teams are still capable of getting to the Grey Cup.

Much ado about Johnny

Should the Als bring back Manziel for year two of his contract? Dave Naylor and Davis Sanchez discuss Johnny Manziel making an early exit after he was pulled on the last play of their game against the Tiger-Cats. They also discuss whether the Alouettes should bring back the quarterback for the second year of his contract.

Johnny Manziel may still be figuring out the CFL game but he does lead the league in one category this season: drama.

The latest episode came at the conclusion of Montreal’s 26-22 loss to the Toronto when Montreal head coach Mike Sherman pulled Manziel for the game’s final play, instead inserting Antonio Pipkin for a final Hail Mary attempt.

Pipkin was sacked and the Alouettes lost the game.

Swapping in a strong-armed quarterback for a Hail Mary throw is not an unheard of move; in fact the Toronto Argonauts did it several times when Michael Bishop was their backup quarterback. But swapping Pipkin for Manziel did raise a few eyebrows, as did Sherman’s explanation post-game when he said he wanted a quarterback who had “fresh legs” for the final throw.

Sherman doubled down during the week, stating the move had nothing to do with arm strength but merely fresh legs.

Manziel’s legs looked plenty fresh when he jogged off the field at the game’s conclusion, bypassing the traditional handshakes and postgame pleasantries with opposing players, later explaining he was simply upset about the loss and was aware he would see the Argos again this week.

Sherman also said this week that he planned to play Manziel through much of the final two games but hadn’t settled on whether he would get all the snaps.

It’s fair to ask how many quarterbacks would continue to hold a starting job after an 0-6 start. But in Manziel’s case there are some good reasons why he continues to do so.

First, win-loss records aren’t a great measure of a quarterback’s play. While it is arguably the most influential position in sports, they aren’t on the field playing defence or special teams. So when those aspects of a team cost them a game, it illogical to lay it at the feet of a quarterback.

In addition, most seem to agree that Manziel is making progress. He completed roughly 77 per cent of his passes in the loss to Toronto.

If Manziel is being treated at all differently than others would be in a similar situation, it’s because he is different. That’s reflected in both his salary (the highest of any rookie since the implementation of the current salary cap system) and what Montreal gave up to get him.

General manager Kavis Reed said recently that Montreal would “absolutely” be picking up the second and final year of Manziel’s contract, which pays him a base of $295,000 plus $7,000 per start.

Of course, that could depend on whether Reed is back, which, along with the future of head coach Mike Sherman, is a matter that has stirred some debate in the media of late.

It’s been widely assumed that Reed will return, given the moves he made at the trade deadline and the letter sent to season ticket holders which featured Reed explaining the moves and talking about the future.

Reed, however, said recently he’s been focused on his job and has not had discussions about his future.

On Thursday, head coach Mike Sherman indicated he planned to return next season. But a recent communication from team president Patrick Boivin stated, “We won’t be discussing the status of anyone in our football operations until the end of the season.”

Carter versus Posey, small samples

3 Downs: Frustrations growing in Edmonton; MOP race is wide open With the Eskimos' season hanging on the brink, Dave Naylor and Farhan Lalji take a closer look at the situation in Edmonton and also touch on what could be a wide open MOP race with the season winding down.

The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of receiver Duron Carter on Aug. 26. On Sept. 10, the B.C. Lions announced the signing of receiver DeVier Posey, a former Argonaut Toronto had tried to re-sign after he was cut by the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

Successfully fitting into a team mid-season as a receiver depends on a lot of things, including that player’s ability to get up to speed, the comfort level of the quarterback in throwing to him and whether that player fits the scheme the team is playing.

In six games, Posey has 22 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns. Carter, meanwhile, has just eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in his six games with the Argos.

It’s clear that Posey has, thus far, been a much better fit for the Lions than Carter has been for the Argonauts.

Halifax update

Prospective CFL expansion group picks site for new stadium Maritime Football Ltd., the group hoping to bring the CFL to Halifax, has settled on a stadium location for the potential expansion team. CFL Insider Dave Naylor breaks down what the stadium would cost, and the hurdles still ahead of the group in terms of expansion and building the stadium.

On Friday morning, the Regional Municipality of Halifax posted an update on the stadium project being proposed by Maritime Football Ltd. in advance of its next council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

Read more about what is contained in the report here.

The prospective CFL ownership group is proposing a 24,000-seat venue to be built at Shannon Park, the same site proposed for bids for the 2014 Commonwealth Games and 2015 Women’s Soccer World Cup, with financial assistance coming from both the municipality and province.

If council approves a series of recommendations contained in the report at Tuesday’s meeting, it would give city staff a mandate to complete a business analysis study and engage in negotiations with both the province and the prospective owners on financing.

Though it will take at least three more months for a final recommendation to be brought to council, the group is expected to launch a season-ticket campaign next month to coincide with the CFL playoffs.