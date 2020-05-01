Kadri's magical night vs. McDavid in the spotlight Friday on TSN4 Nazem Kadri's seemingly unshakeable confidence and heart-on-his-sleeve approach endeared him to Maple Leafs fans during a 10-year run in Toronto. Fans can relive one of his top moments on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET as TSN4 replays the Nov. 1, 2016 game between the Edmonton Oilers and Leafs.

Nazem Kadri doesn't plan to filter his trash talk if the National Hockey League resumes its season with no fans in the stands and broadcast microphones likely to pick up more on-ice chatter.

"I'm not sure that's something that's in my control," the Colorado Avalanche centre said with a grin. "I'm a competitive guy and once I'm in the emotion of a game I don't think there's any holding back. On this one, we'll have to rely on the networks to keep it as PG as possible."

Kadri, who is in Denver with his wife and young daughter, believes players will be willing to quarantine away from family and friends for months if necessary to see a Stanley Cup awarded.

"That's just another sacrifice that professional athletes have to make," the 29-year-old said. "It sucks, and it's not something we want to happen, but if we want to play as much as I know the guys want to then you got to give up something."

Kadri's swagger certainly appears to be intact even though, due to injury, he hasn't played since Feb. 9. Kadri believes his season is far from done.

"I'm optimistic, for sure. That's just how my personality is, pretty positive and optimistic," he said. "We got a great team and we got a shot, so I'd love to play again."

There was plenty of hype heading into that showdown with Connor McDavid, who was set to play his first NHL game in his hometown and also face Auston Matthews for the first time. The Oilers captain had lit up Toronto for five points in his only previous game against the Leafs.

Edmonton was off to a hot start to the season, while the Leafs were showing great promise with rookies Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander making an immediate impact. But it was Kadri who stole the spotlight, scoring twice, including the overtime winner, while keeping McDavid in check.

Kadri spoke to TSN via Zoom this week to share his memories from the game. The following is an edited transcript of the exchange.

During this season Mike Babcock was consistently matching your line against top lines, but did he have a specific message ahead of this game?

"He just pulled me into the office and said, 'This is who you're playing against tonight.' I think he was just trying to get a sense of how comfortable I was with it and obviously I had zero issues. I said, 'Perfect, let's do it.' He's a great player and it was difficult, but I knew what I had to do and went out there and did it."

That was your first game against McDavid, did you know exactly what to expect? Did you do extra video work?

"You try and watch as much film as you can on the opposing players and figure out their tendencies to give you the best formula to try and shut them down. For him, it's a bit of a different scenario, because... he's just that good and can think on the fly and improvise. I think physicality was pretty key. He's not a soft kid, that's for sure. Getting to know him more, he's a competitive dude. I probably agitated him a little bit, but that's what it took to win."

The referees that night were Garrett Rank and Francois St-Laurent. Did you have a sense that you could get away with a little more than usual?

"Yeah, as a veteran player you have these officials around pretty often, so you understand who gives a little more leash than others. At the end of the day, you have to play within the rules, and I think that's exactly what I did. I was just hard on him and tried to give him no space. It was challenging for him coming into our building. It was his first time so I'm sure there were some nerves and we took care of business."

Have you been watching ESPN's The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls?

"Every second."

So, you mentioned playing by the rules. The Detroit Pistons had the 'Jordan Rules' for dealing with the Bulls star. Are there McDavid rules? Detroit didn't want to let Jordan get in the air and I'm sure you don't want to let McDavid get going at full speed.

"Yeah, I mean, it could be a bit similar. In my opinion, you know, as great as these players are, I think it differs a lot from basketball where one person like LeBron [James] or Michael or Magic [Johnson] could really take over a game and propel their teams to victory by themselves. I think hockey's more of a team-oriented sport and everyone's got to contribute. Although, as good as [McDavid] is, there are certain rules you have to have. But it's like that with all the top players."

I know you like to talk on the ice, but with some guys that's not a good strategy. Does chirping work on McDavid?

"With him, I'm sure there were a few words exchanged, but nothing too crazy. He understands and I understand that we're both competitive guys. Hockey players, in general, are pretty good with that. What happens on the ice kind of stays on the ice and usually the guys I go to war with the most are guys I get along with the best off the ice. It's just one of those things where we're passionate guys and it was a challenge for me, and I had to step up or it was going to be trouble."

If and when the NHL resumes, the broadcasts may not look that different, but it will definitely sound different without fans in the arena.



Babcock said McDavid was fatigued by the end of the game, because Oilers coach Todd McLellan played him so much. McDavid logged just under 23 minutes while you were at just over 14. Did that help you down the stretch?

"Possibly. I remember the puck dropped in OT and I was feeling pretty good. And that's a different dynamic, three-on-three with that calibre of player and his type of speed. First and foremost I was like, 'I got to win this faceoff,' to give us possession and control the overtime session a little bit. That was my main focus to start OT."

Do you remember how you won that faceoff? You slashed his stick before winning it straight back.

"I won it pretty clean. That was just how I was trying to play the whole game, just be hard on him and be aggressive and try and push him around a little bit – even though he's not the kind of guy to be pushed around at all. So, it was tough, but I had a game plan and I stuck to it."

What was the game plan in overtime? Were you looking to score right away rather than run out the shift?

"Oh, absolutely. I mean, [Morgan Rielly] had the patience to pull it back a little bit and let me wind up and gather some speed, because in a straightaway with me and him if I have no momentum then he's going to win that race 10 out of 10 times. So, I just tried to create a little bit of speed and Mo did a great job delaying and hanging on to it and then I tipped the pass past him and I remember it was a 50-50 puck and I was just determined to get there and that's what happened."

After the game McDavid argued that it could've been a penalty with the way you created the separation. Was that a sign you got to him?

"Exactly. I did my job. That's exactly what I want him to do. He's a pretty composed guy. He doesn't really let the emotions get the best of him. He's great enough to overcome that. Now, there was a [questionable play] for sure when I tipped it by him, I kind of tried to push him away and win that battle. Obviously, I had played in the league for a little while, so I understood what kind of strength it took to win a one-on-one battle like that. Did I slingshot myself forward a little bit? Possibly, but it was tight enough where it was let go, so I think it was clean."

I know your dad, Sam, is a sounding board for you. What was his response after this game?

"He told me I should've had three or four. I think that's where I get my competitive nature from and my drive to want to be better. Growing up, as good as I played, my old man thought there was another gear I could get to. So, him tuning me up over my childhood helped me grow and [created] how I try to play."

Does posting such a good performance against McDavid help you in future matchups against him? Are the matchups different now?

"I mean, the same. I've never been the type of person to be star-struck or not think I'm able to play with these types of guys. So, for me, everything stays the same. You just got to be able to believe in yourself and have the confidence that you can overcome the challenge or the assignment that you get. I try to have that mentality and I think it's been working."

When it comes to moments in your Maple Leafs career, was this game a special one?

"I definitely think there's a story there, but I just try to approach it like any other game. It's not something I reminisce on or am like, 'Oh, that was great.' I just tried to step up for the team and help my team win a hockey game. For me, being a Toronto Maple Leaf was an absolute privilege and my entire tenure there was a memory, but this specific one I don't really see it as special as you guys do, I don't think."