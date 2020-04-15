New Tour schedule won’t include RBC Canadian Open The PGA Tour is expected to announce plans Thursday morning to hopefully resume tournament play in June with a tentative calendar that doesn’t include the Canadian Open, Bob Weeks writes.

For the first time since 1944, there will be no Canadian Open

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The PGA Tour appears set to return to action, but it won’t be stopping in Canada.

Multiple sources have revealed that the Tour is expected to announce plans Thursday morning to hopefully resume tournament play in June with a tentative calendar.

But it will also confirm that the RBC Canadian Open has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As long as the conditions allow it, the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, will kick off the tour’s restart. That event will be held June 11-14, which was the date occupied on the schedule by the Canadian championship. It will also likely be held without fans.

The cancellation of the RBC Canadian Open has been rumoured for weeks. The reason the event couldn’t be part of the revised schedule is the travel restrictions in place that would make it difficult for players and officials to enter the country.

Canada and the United States currently have a joint ban on non-essential border crossing. Travel from other countries is also restricted for all foreign nationals, and any person entering Canada from abroad is subject to a 14-day period of quarantine.

That makes it impossible for players and officials to get to Canada for the Open. This would even apply to most of Canada’s top players, who are currently in the United States, meaning they also couldn’t play for their national championship without undergoing the two-week quarantine.

If the travel restrictions weren’t enough, provincial and municipal regulations made it next to impossible to prepare for the tournament. No on-course work, such as construction of temporary infrastructure or even proper course grooming, could be done. At the present time, only essential work is allowed.

Tournament organizers worked with the PGA Tour to try and find a suitable date later in the year, but that proved fruitless. The PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Masters all moved down the calendar, and other tournaments scrambled to fill any remaining open spots. Add to that the limited climate window for the RBC Canadian Open and cancellation was the only alternative.

The news hit hard for Canadian PGA Tour players who were informed of the decision on a conference call with Golf Canada officials on Wednesday.

“I think everybody is disappointed,” said David Hearn, who’s made 17 starts in the championship. “This whole world is upside down right now. This is just another thing we’ll have to put on pause.

“I think what really hurts is that our tournament raises a lot of money that helps a lot of people. Hopefully we can find a way to give back to them.”

“It sucks,” said Nick Taylor, who won this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “This is definitely a tournament I circle on my calendar. This year, with so many Canadians playing on the PGA Tour and, for me, having my best year ever, it would have been great. But right now, getting back to golf seems a long way away.”

“It’s the pinnacle event of my year,” added Roger Sloan. “I’m not in any of the majors, so this is my major.

“It’s left a void for sure but there’s more important things than that right now.”

The tournament was scheduled to be played at St. George’s G&CC in Toronto and it’s expected the club will now host the 2021 edition. However, another vote of the membership is required to get approval for next year’s championship before a final decision is made. That’s expected to be a mere formality.

The last time the Canadian Open was cancelled was 1944, due to the Second World War. Since it started in 1904, the event has missed six years of play, all due to war.

While RBC will lose its crown jewel with the Canadian Open, reports indicate it will get a reprieve with the second PGA Tour event it sponsors, the RBC Heritage. It was set for April 16-19 in Hilton Head, S.C., before it was cancelled last month. It’s been given a new life will be held June 18-21, which was the original date of the U.S. Open.