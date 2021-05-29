Foligno a GTD for Leafs in Game 6 After missing the the last three games with a lower-body injury, Nick Foligno joined the Leafs at the morning skate. The Maple Leafs skated at the Bell Centre on Saturday morning. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

After missing the the last three games with a lower-body injury, Nick Foligno joined the Leafs at the morning skate. He took reps as the second-line centre skating between Alex Galchenyuk and William Nylander. The 33-year-old didn't look entirely comfortable and was spotted shaking out his right leg a couple of times. He also smacked the boards with his stick at one point in apparent frustration.

"Nick will be a game-time decision," said coach Sheldon Keefe. "He's an important player for us, for sure, and getting him back would be a boost, but his status will be determined later tonight."

Foligno was a key figure in the bubble last year as the Columbus Blue Jackets eliminated the Leafs. In fact, it was his empty-net goal that sealed the Game 5 win. Now, Foligno may get a chance to help the Leafs get over the hump and win the franchise's first series in 17 years.

"He's got the playoff experience," noted winger Mitch Marner. "He knows what it takes to win and knows what it takes to finish out these series ... if he can go we're very excited to have him."

"It'd be big," agreed defenceman T.J. Brodie. "He brings a lot of experience and he's a playoff guy. The way he plays, the physicalness, the way he gets on the forecheck and down low, it's what playoff hockey is."

If Foligno is able to play, Alex Kerfoot will move to the third line, Pierre Engvall will drop to the fourth line and Adam Brooks will be the odd man out.

---

Galchenyuk's turnover gifted the Canadiens the overtime goal in Game 5. Keefe spoke to the 27-year-old to make sure he isn't letting the mistake impact his confidence.

"It is a difficult one to overcome and it would hit any player hard," Keefe acknowledged. "It's really important you don't let one play define you as a player and I think, as we look at the big picture, he's done a lot of good things. In fact, he was a major difference maker for us in Game 4. He's played really well as he's come in and taken part in this series. So, he's got lots of reasons to just push past that one and just be himself here tonight."

Keefe said the same message applies to the entire team.

"We just have to go out here today and be who we are," the coach stressed. "We've played a lot of games this season and, just like we talked about with Galchenyuk, you look at what you've done to get to this point and the big picture and the grand scheme and that gives us confidence."

---

Rasmus Sandin won't get a shot at redemption. At least not tonight. The 21-year-old defenceman will be a healthy scratch after committing a pair of costly turnovers in Game 5. Travis Dermott will take his spot on the third pair alongside Zach Bogosian.

"Rasmus is coming off of a tough night and I just felt here today that going with Derms would be the right move," Keefe said. "It gives Rasmus a little bit more time to settle in ... Dermott played a good game for us the other night when we put him in."

Dermott produced a quietly effective performance in logging 13 minutes during Toronto's Game 4 shutout. He played most of the season with Bogosian so there's plenty of built-in chemistry.

What stands out about Dermott?

"Just his poise with the puck," said Brodie. "His ability to make plays under pressure, especially on the break out ... For a guy his age, that’s a great asset."

The 24-year-old Dermott dressed in all 19 of Toronto's playoff games during the last three seasons.

---

Marner is still looking for his first goal of the series. Linemate Auston Matthews has just one goal.

"We've had a lot of great chances," Marner said. "We've been around the net and eventually one's going to go in. So, I think the frustration level, we're keeping it low ... tonight, we got to try and bear down a little bit more. We've played a pretty good series so far just defensively-wise and playing smart with the puck and not giving a whole lot up in our D-zone."

The Leafs top line has outscored the Canadiens 3-0 in five-on-five play during the series.

Marner was hooting and hollering like his usual self at Toronto's morning skate.

"I don't think our mood ever really changes," he said. "It's the same always. Everyone's always happy, looking at the bright side and making sure we're focused."

Tonight's game will be the first time the Leafs have played in front of a live crowd since the pandemic began as 2,500 fans will be allowed into the Bell Centre.

"I'm sure there will be some blue and white in there as well," Marner said. "I don't think it does anything different for us. It's the same mindset. We want to make sure we finish out a team. It will bring some energy to their team, but I'm sure it'll bring some to ours too. It'll be fun to play in front of people again and hearing people actually cheer so we're excited for it as well."

---

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

F

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Foligno - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Simmonds

Thornton - Engvall - Spezza

D

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

G

Campbell starts

Andersen