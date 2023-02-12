Taylor's brilliant play comes up just short at WM Phoenix Open He was the lightweight in a heavyweight battle but Nick Taylor came within a whisker of providing a knockout at the WM Phoenix Open.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Playing alongside Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, the second- and third-ranked players in the world at the start of the tournament, Taylor played some brilliant golf, chasing Scheffler to the final holes before settling for a runner-up finish behind Scheffler.

“I played great today,” said Taylor after the round. “I felt like I didn't really make any mistakes maybe until 16. But I really felt that was a great swing off the tee there. That wind was just crazy strong. I played enough for it, just obviously not quite enough.

“But I putted great all day, hit a lot of great shots, so I don't have a lot of complaints.”

The 34-year-old Canadian performed brilliantly, hitting every club in his bag well. While he didn’t have the fire-power off the tee, often ending up 20 or 30 yards behind his playing partners off the tee, his putter was particularly strong. Time and again, he holed long birdie putts and knee-knocking par saves.

“I've worked a lot on my putting,” Taylor said. “Kind of changed my grip over the fall. I putted great this week. That's kind of been my Achilles Heel out here. I feel like I've always hit it pretty nice out here. Just wasn't able to read the greens that great. Once I saw some putts going in I definitely got some confidence and rolled a lot of nice putts. So that was kind of the difference this week.”

After opening his round with a birdie, Taylor drained a 10-footer for his second of the day at the third and then added another one, holing a putt from 38 feet on the sixth.

One hole later, after his tee shot sailed over the green on the par 3 and his chip came up short, he rolled in a nervy par-saving putt from 12 feet.

Taylor tied Scheffler for the lead after a great approach shot on the 10th led to his fifth birdie of the round. But three holes later, his birdie couldn’t hold up against Scheffler’s eagle and once again he was chasing. As Rahm fell back, it became a battle of two players and the Canadian’s chances started to slip away on the par-5 15th hole, when he elected to lay up and then hit a mediocre wedge shot that left him 30 feet from the cup, missing a chance to make up some ground on Scheffler.

“I thought I hit a poor wedge shot there so it looks like a poor decision, I guess, after, in hindsight,” said Taylor. “But that was the strength of my game. I thought I could stick it close there and put more pressure on Scottie. It just didn't happen.

Things got worse on the 16th hole when Scheffler rolled in a 15-footer for par and Taylor couldn’t match it. He slipped another shot back when Scheffler birdied the 17th and he had a hard lip-out for a birdie chance, essentially sealing his fate.

After finishing things off on 18, he walked off the green where he was met by Corey Conners, Mac Hughes and Adam Hadwin, who stayed behind to congratulate their countryman on a fine week.

“It's great,” Taylor said of the support. “We're all close friends we play a lot of practice rounds together. To show their support to kind of show up is great. It would have been nice if I was holding the trophy with them there too. But, no, it's awesome. It's definitely a Canadian brotherhood out here.”

While the loss was disappointing, it is also a reassuring sign that the hard work Taylor has been putting in is paying off. He’s been training with swing coach Mark McCann and Gareth Raflewski, his short game instructor, putting in long hours in the off season. His putter and wedge shined all week in Phoenix and he ended up third in Strokes Gained: Around the Green and fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Taylor has also given praise to his caddie, Dave Markle who started carrying his bag at the end of last year. He has helped in reading greens and providing encouragement on every swing.

This marked Taylor’s third top-10 finish of the season, as many has he had in the last two seasons combined. He is as positive about his game as he has been in some time as he prepares for the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera Country Club.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,” he said. “We're going into next week which is a course that I love. So get a little bit of rest and keep the pedal down. I'm sure it opens up a few opportunities of tournaments. So we'll kind of see how it goes. But right now I'm just kind of playing next week.

It was a lucrative ending to the week for Taylor. This was the second of the tour’s new designated events that come with a super-charged purse and his runner-up finish was work $2.1 million.