TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs and Jets (optional) skated at Bell MTS Place ahead of tonight’s game in Winnipeg.

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid put on a show last night in Edmonton and players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets were among the keen observers.

"I loved it," said Leafs centre Nazem Kadri, who just last week declared McDavid the toughest player to defend in the NHL. "I got to give the credit to Sid. I mean, I said before that McDavid’s up there and his speed is second to none but Sid, he just wins and that’s what makes him so valuable."

The Penguins triumphed 6-5 on the strength of an incredible Crosby overtime goal.

"It was unbelievable," said Jets centre Mark Scheifele. "Anyone who watches that is going to be pretty amazed."

McDavid, meanwhile, logged a career-high 28:26 of ice time.

"Connor played 28 minutes and probably didn’t even break a sweat," Scheifele said with a smile. "It's always fun to see good players go at it. They’re fun players to watch and that’s what hockey’s all about."

And that’s a big reason why the hype surrounding tonight’s game in the Manitoba capital has reached a fever pitch. There's so much talent on each side, headlined by the top two picks from the 2016 draft: Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine. Even NBC has ventured north and will produce an all-Canadian regular-season game for the first time.

"NBC's in the house, huh?" Jets captain Blake Wheeler said with a wry grin. "Only took ‘em eight years to come to Winnipeg. You know these games have always had a bit of a buzz around them, especially in Winnipeg. There were a lot of Maple Leafs fans when the original Jets left."

Usually hockey players will downplay individual showdowns and avoid suggesting the team is approaching a game any differently, but on Wednesday morning everyone seemed to agree that this has the potential to be a special night.

"I get that all 82 games should be the same, but it’s really boring if they are," said Jets coach Paul Maurice. "So, yes, 'Every game's the same and we want to play the same way,' but this is an exciting game tonight. You can feel it in the room and it will be wired in the building."

Added coaching counterpart Mike Babcock, "As much as you say, 'Every day is the same,' and you're being a professional and all that, sometimes the opponent helps you prepare just [because] you look at them, you look at the standings, you look at what they got and you know you better be ready to go."

Adding to the intrigue is that both Laine and Matthews have plenty of motivation beyond who they’re facing.

Laine only has three power-play goals on the season, but was promoted to the top line with Wheeler and Scheifele during a frantic third-period comeback against the Blues on Monday.

"I've been working hard and now finally get the chance with the big boys and will try and keep up with those guys and push myself every shift," the 20-year-old Finn said in an exclusive interview with TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. “It’s a good opportunity for me as well to be able to play against one of the game’s best [Matthews]. Well, their top two lines are pretty good, [John] Tavares and Matthews the centres and [Mitch] Marner and those guys."

Matthews, who has worked hard to make his shot better this season, raved about Laine’s release this morning.

"He's got one of the best one-timers in the league," the 21-year-old from Arizona said. "He's very accurate, seems to know where he wants to go with it and it’s quick, it’s heavy. And along with that, he’s just got an elite release in general."

Matthews noted that the Laine one-timer is in the same ballpark as Alexander Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos.

Matthews has 10 goals on the season, but hasn’t bulged the twine in three straight.

"He's pretty motivated at all times," said goalie Frederik Andersen, who has become close friends with Matthews. "But I'm sure he'll want to play well, because as a team we want to get back on track here and I know he takes that personally and takes that upon himself."

Matthews rarely goes this long without scoring. His last four-game drought in the regular season was in January.

"It's going to be a good test for us," Matthews said. "We haven't played the way we wanted to the last two games and it’s kind of like a mini little series between two pretty good teams."

The Leafs and Jets will also face-off on Saturday in Toronto.

This is the fifth career game between Matthews and Laine. The Leafs and Jets have split the previous four with Matthews recording one goal and eight points while Laine picked up five goals and six points.

This is a showdown not just between Matthews and Laine, but between the only two Canadian teams that made the playoffs last season. Toronto (6-3-0) and Winnipeg (6-2-1) seem to have the best chance to end the country’s Stanley Cup drought this spring.

"It's important that we try to be consistent," said Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly. "These are two teams that are supposed to be scoring and we have guys on both sides that take a lot of pride in that so it’s important that we get back on that train and I’m pretty sure they feel the same way so I think it’ll be a good test tonight."

The Jets, who are riding a 14-0-1 run in home regular-season games, made the conference finals last year while the Leafs have lost consecutive first-round encounters in the playoffs.

"We still got to earn that respect," Kadri said. "Winnipeg's done that with the run they had last year. We’re slowly coming and I think the future will be bright for both teams."

The Leafs have swept all four road games this season.

Defenceman Travis Dermott is sick and will miss tonight’s game. Martin Marincin draws in.

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Johnsson



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Holl

Andersen starts

Sparks