Now We Go: Happy P.J. Walker Week P.J. Walker draws the start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers this week, and I couldn’t be happier. Let me explain.

Back in February 2020, I decided to give the XFL a chance.

I loved it.

The football… wasn’t very good, but the games had this weird charm to it. The live interviews were fun and players were just trying so damn hard, they were hard not to cheer for.

Through all the chaos and all the terrible football, there was one quarterback that stood out.

Phillip Walker Jr.

Yup, P.J. Walker lit that league on fire. He truly looked like a man in a league of his own, and frankly, he pretty much was.

Fifteen touchdowns, four interceptions, and 1,338 passing yards in five games.

While COVID-19 cut the season short, his performance after five weeks was enough to land him on a practice roster in Carolina.

Since then, he has appeared in 10 games, starting two of those and holds a perfect 2-0 record.

While it hasn’t looked pretty (two touchdowns and eight interceptions), you won’t find another person who believes in the talent of this quarterback more than I do.

I can’t believe it’s already Week 6.

Now We Go: Week 6 Picks

Bengals -2.5

George Pickens Over 45.5 Receiving Yards

Panthers +10

–

Geaux Bengals

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are back in Louisiana, and I expect them to have a big game thanks to some home cooking.

The last time we saw these two players suit up at the Superdome came in the 2019 College Football Playoff championship game as they were putting the exclamation mark on one of the best college football seasons of all-time.

After popping in game one of the season for 129 yards and one touchdown, it’s been a slower burn for Chase, averaging just 53.6 yards per game with one touchdown.

But now they take on a Saints team that has been ripe for the picking in recent weeks if you’re a stud wideout like Chase.

Week 4: Justin Jefferson - 13 targets, 10 receptions, 147 yards

Week 5: Tyler Lockett - 6 targets, 5 receptions, 104 yards, 2 touchdowns

D.K. Metcalf - 8 targets, 5 receptions, 88 yards, 1 touchdown

Not too bad, eh?

I’m confident that Burrow and Chase will get their connection going once again at the Superdome.

Think about it, I can already hear them talking about this on the broadcast…

Burrow and Chase will go to that old diner they used to love in college, they’ll talk about all the good feelings they have stepping into that building again and how inspiring it is.

Joe Burrow feels like a big narrative guy, and I trust him to play well in this spot.

I’ve locked in a lil Same Game Parlay to celebrate the occasion.

Who says no to this, it pays slightly more than 15-1.

Bengals ML

Chase 100+ receiving yards

Chase 2+ Touchdowns

Chase has pulled this off just once in his career, so it’s a long shot. But It’ll be on my card this week, despite the official play being Bengals -2.5.

Pickett -> Pickens

Sometimes in sports betting, it’s best just not to overthink things.

So last week, when someone at work blurted out a stat about how much more volume George Pickens was getting from Kenny Pickett, I stopped in my tracks and made a note of it.

In two games with Pickett as the primary quarterback, George Pickens has accumulated 12 catches (16 targets) and 185 yards through the air.

Meanwhile, Pickens had just five targets and two catches for 26 yards in the opening two games of the season.

As I said, let’s not overthink things.

Pickens is a young and talented wide receiver, and now he had a quarterback that clearly likes throwing him the ball.

In a game they should be trailling, I like Pickens to go over the number.

P.J. Walker Week

I got the Los Angeles Rams on upset alert here.

The team just hasn’t looked right at all this season, and now they face a Panthers team with absolutely nothing to lose.

If, and I mean it’s a huge if, the Panthers' defence can get any pressure at all on Matthew Stafford, I think they got a chance.

One thing about P.J. Walker is that he’s going to give his best playmakers a chance to shine.

Against Arizona last season, Walker completed 22 passes for 167 yards. Ten of those were to Christian McCaffrey.

In his lone start of the 2020 season, CMC was out of the lineup and D.J. Moore was targeted 11 times for seven catches at 127 yards.

Honestly, I’m betting Carolina to win the game, but I like you and I like your money more than mine.

So let’s just take the points and be a tad safe here, yeah?

If you’re feeling spicy… here’s an SGP to consider… pays nearly 9-1.

Panthers +10

McCaffrey Anytime TD

McCaffrey Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

Moore Over 55.5 Receiving Yards