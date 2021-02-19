Odyssey updates and improves Ten putters When Odyssey introduced its Ten shape a few years ago, it proved immensely popular with tour players and aspirational golfers as well. They found the design had better alignment systems and a high moment of inertia (MOI), which made the club more stable. Those features have been dramatically improved in the newest release of the Odyssey Ten line-up for 2021.

Included are models with the 2-Ball and Triple Track alignment systems, which make getting the ball pointed in the right direction much easier. The newest version of the 2-Ball, being used by Jon Rahm, is said to be the best in that franchise’s history as it lets golfers frame the ball at address better than any previous version. The Triple Track continues the three-line assistance between club and ball.

All the new models come with the Microhinge face insert that gets the ball rolling quickly after impact, lessening the bounce. As well, there is a new version of the multi-material Stroke Lab shaft. It’s been updated to make it lighter, stiffer and more stable, which helps with temp and consistency in a putting stroke.

In total, there are five different alignment aids in the new Ten designs. All of them are a little thinner and more forgiving thanks to improved weighting.

The clubs will be available starting March 11.