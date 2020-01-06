One step forward, another step back for injury-plagued Raptors Fred VanVleet is doubtful for Tuesday’s game against Portland with a hamstring injury as Toronto’s tough injury luck continues, Josh Lewenberg writes.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Snake-bitten by injury, the Raptors haven’t had much time to enjoy good news this season.

The campaign was just eight games old when Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka both went down in a Nov. 8 win over New Orleans.

A couple games after Lowry and Ibaka got back from the thumb and ankle ailments that kept them out of the lineup for a month, Fred VanVleet sustained a knee injury that would cost him five games.

Just as VanVleet was nearing his return, which would have made Toronto whole (or close enough to it) again, disaster struck in Detroit. In one night, the Raptors lost Marc Gasol to a left hamstring strain, Pascal Siakam to a strained groin and Norman Powell to a partially dislocated left shoulder – the same injury that sidelined him for a month and a half last season.

All three players are expected to miss their 10th straight game when the Raptors host Portland on Tuesday, but the team will welcome back Matt Thomas, who’s been out for more than six weeks with a fractured finger. His return won’t move the needle in the same way Siakam, Gasol or Powell’s would, obviously, but they could certainly use him.

“Well, we’re low on bodies, as you know, and we could use a little shooting help. He’s a body that can shoot, so that should be good,” head coach Nick Nurse said of the rookie sharpshooter, who hit 54 per cent of his threes in 12 games before getting hurt.

Alas, every time the hard-luck Raptors have taken a step forward this season, an injury – or, in some cases, multiple injuries – sets them back. That was the case again on Monday.

Thomas’ imminent return is overshadowed by the status of VanVleet, who’s doubtful for Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury he sustained late in Saturday’s win over Brooklyn. (Fortunately, Ibaka, who tweaked his previously sprained ankle on Saturday, is fine.)

It’s just the latest setback for one of the NBA’s most banged-up teams. The Raptors have already lost 128 man-games due to injury. That’s third most in the league – behind Golden State (185) and Washington (158) – and more than they totalled all of last season (113, not including Kawhi Leonard’s load management).

However, credit Nurse and his team for making the most of their unfortunate luck. While the Warriors (missing Klay Thompson and Steph Curry) and Wizards (missing John Wall) have a combined record of 20-52, the Raptors sit fourth the in the East at 24-12.

Coming out of training camp, Nurse’s rotation was made up of the eight players returning from last year’s championship-winning team. So far, not even halfway through the season, seven of those eight players have missed at least five games.

Come Tuesday, six of them will have missed at least 10 games, including their leading scorer (Siakam), five-time all-star (Lowry), most important defender (Gasol) and two best reserves (Ibaka and Powell). Remarkably, the Raptors have gone 13-6 in games without two or more of those players.

“We got hit with the injury bug so far this season,” said Thomas, who is on a rehab assignment in the G League and will play for Raptors 905 on Monday before making his NBA return Tuesday night. “But it's something that comes with the game. It's part of the territory. You just have to play through it. We can't feel sorry for ourselves. No other team is going to. They're going to come in here and try to beat us. They don't care what product we have on the court. So, we have to be ready. Everyone, all 15, 17 of us, have to be ready to play. And hopefully we can fully all of us get back healthy here soon.”

According to Nurse, the team is still evaluating VanVleet to determine the severity of his hamstring injury. It’s not clear how much time he’ll miss, assuming he misses time at all. He’s also been dealing with lingering back tightness and an injury to his right index finger.

Meanwhile, Siakam and Gasol were able to get some individual on-court work in after practice on Monday. Both did some light dribbling and shooting drills, though Gasol was more mobile.

There’s no timetable for either of their returns, and Nurse has indicated they’re still “a ways away,” but they’re both making progress.

Powell’s shoulder injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as the one that cost him 21 games last season and is believed to be ahead of schedule. He should be back ahead of Gasol and Siakam, likely in that order, as Nurse hinted over the weekend.

The Raptors have only had their full roster available in two of 36 contests this season, and not since Oct. 30 – the fifth game of the campaign.

With the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline exactly one month away, it’s been a challenge for Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster to evaluate their roster. Should they be buyers or sellers, or should they stand pat? What are their most pressing needs and who is expendable?

While they surely have some idea of how they’d like to approach the deadline, they haven’t had the luxury of seeing what this team is capable at full strength, and may not again before they’ve got to make those tough decisions.​